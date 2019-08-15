Following a couple of stints as head coach, Mikal (Jones) Herron has returned to the helm of the girls basketball program at Manhattan.
Herron coached Manhattan for seven seasons from 2008 to 2015, and guided the Tigers to the state Class B tournament from 2012 to 2015. She also coached the team during the 2017-18 campaign, but missed several weeks after suffering a heart attack over Christmas break.
“I hope to be here longterm,” said Herron. “I’m very grateful to be back in the school district and coaching again after my heart attack. It’s good to be back. I missed the girls, I missed the coaching, missed the camaraderie and all of that. So I’m excited.”
Joel Bos coached the team a year ago, finishing with an 8-12 record. The Tigers were 3-9 against District 5B opponents, including a pair of losses at the district tournament.
Manhattan Athletic Director Pat Lynch declined to comment on the nature of Bos’ departure.
Herron will have a veteran team to work with as the Tigers lost just two seniors to graduation and are expected to return eight upperclassmen.
“I’m really excited. We’ve got a great group of girls. Great mix of older girls and younger girls with a lot of experience,” she said. “We did a few tournaments this summer and they’re working hard, and there’s a lot of potential there. We just have to tap into that and develop it and it should be a good year.”
Hayley Pettit and Brooke Jones, who is Herron’s daughter, have been hired as assistant coaches. Pettit played college ball at the University of Montana-Western in Dillon, while Jones shined at Rocky Mountain College in Billings.
“She’s (Jones) done with school and working a little bit here and trying to figure out which direction she wants to go. While she’s doing that she’s stepped in and doing some coaching,” said Herron. “We have an experienced staff as far as basketball knowledge and that kind of thing. I think we’ll have a lot of fun and see some improvement and have a good season.”