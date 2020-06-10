Kash Fike dominated on the mound and finished with five hits Thursday night to lead the Belgrade Bandits to a Southern A sweep of Anaconda.
Fike finished 4 for 4 from the plate with a pair of triples in Game 1, and then tossed a 1-hitter and struck out five in Game 2 as the Bandits posted 13-3 and 13-0 victories at Medina Field.
“He can swing it. He’s a good little hitter,” Belgrade manager Johnny Graham said. “He did a nice job at the plate and he’s been working on learning how to hit switch this year, and when we got that little lead (in game two) we let him go lefty for the rest of the game. Poked that ball to the gap for a double.”
The Bandits scored five runs in the first and seven in the second in Game 2. Fike was 1 for 2 at the plate with his switch hit double.
While Belgrade cruised in the nightcap, there was plenty of adversity early in opener. The A’s took leads of 1-0 and 3-2, capitalizing on defensive miscues, before the Bandits broke the game open with an 8-run fourth inning.
“First three innings of game one we didn’t play very well. We weren’t very sharp up here,” Graham said pointing to his head. “It’s funny, you focus, and as soon as you focus that execution goes up and the confidence goes up and it all kind of snowballs.”
Wyatt Russell picked up the victory on the mound after scattering seven hits, walking four and striking out three. Twice he worked out of bases loaded jams, including the in the fifth.
“He grinded through it. He didn’t have his best command,” said Graham. “That’s probably what he does best is throw the ball where he wants to throw it, and so he had to compete through it not having his best command today and I thought he did a terrific job of that.”
Lane Neill and Coby Richards smacked doubles in the opener as the Bandits tallied 12 hits, and then Richards finished 3 for 4 in the nightcap with a double and Keaton Carter was 2 for 3 with a double.
Belgrade improved to 11-3 overall and 8-0 against Southern A opponents with the victories, and also extended its win streak to 10.
“Where we want to be is in a zone where our guys are hungry to get better every day, whether we’re practicing or playing, and they are,” said Graham. “Game play, we’re better than we used to be, but we’re not as good as we’re going to be. But I like this team’s mentality. They’re eager to learn and work.”
The Bandits begin a tough stretch Thursday with a pair of conference games at the Helena Reps, and then they’ll travel to Wyoming for three weekend games against the Jackson Giants.
While Graham noted Gavin Waters is likely out for another month with a bone fracture in his leg, he’s hopeful that Isaiah Brandhorst and Cole Thomas could return this weekend from injuries.
“It’ll be a great stretch for us, again, to learn and grow,” Graham said. “Body-wise, we have 12 able bodies right now, so guys are going to play. Hopefully we’ll start healing up here over the next few days.”
Belgrade 13, Anaconda 3
Anaconda 111 00 - 3 7 4
Belgrade 201 83 - 13 12 2
B. Shaw, N. Blodnick (5) and J. Coughlin, C. Galle (5). Wyatt Russell and Kash Fike.
ANACONDA - M. Worl 1-2, A. Tallon 1-1, B. Sawyer 0-2, Couglin 3-3, C. Sampson 1-3, Galle 0-2, T. Sawyer 0-3, Shaw 0-2, N. Blodnick 1-2, Galle 0-2.
BELGRADE (10-3) - Lane Neill 1-3 (2B), Keaton Carter 1-3, Fike 4-4 (2 3B), Coby Richards 2-3 (2B), Seth Green 1-3, Mason Jacobsen 0-2, Cooper VanLuchene 0-2, Stran Knudsen 1-3 (2B), Alex Casas 2-2.
Belgrade 13, Anaconda 0
Anaconda 000 00 - 0 1 0
Belgrade 570 1x - 13 10 2
N/a, A. Tallon and J. Couglin. Kash Fike and Seth Green.
ANACONDA - Tallon 1-3, B. Sawyer 0-3, Coughlin 0-2, C. Sampson 0-0, Galle 0-2, T. Sawyer 0-2, B. Shas 0-2, N. Blodnick 0-2.
BELGRADE (11-3) - Keaton Carter 2-3 (2B), Fike 1-2 (2B), Coby Richards 3-4 (2B), Green 2-2, Mason Jacobsen 1-2, Wyatt Lambeth 1-3, Wyatt Russell 0-2, Alex Casas 0-1.