CHURCHILL — Austin Samuels buried back-to-back 3’s midway through the first quarter to trim the deficit to four.
It was the only points of the quarter for Lone Peak, however, in a blowout loss Thursday night.
Manhattan Christian scored 24 consecutive points to close out the frame en route to an 86-26 District 11C victory in the Memorial Event Center.
It was the sixth time this season the defending Class C champions have scored 80 or more points as Christian improved to 14-1 with three games remaining in the regular season.
“We’re just trying to tune things up and get ready for postseason because we know what it’s going to take,” Eagles coach Jeff Bellach said.
Christian, which improved to 8-0 in conference, overwhelmed the Bighorns with its fullcourt and man to man pressure. Lone Peak committed 28 turnovers and the Eagles converted them into 49 points.
“Our defensive intensity was good tonight,” said Bellach. “That’s one thing that we focused on and that’s one thing that gets hard in these games is keep that intensity on defense, and then it carries over to the offensive end and it gets sloppy. I thought the guys did a really good job of keeping that intensity.”
Christian led 34-6 after the first quarter and 54-12 at halftime. By night’s end, five players had reached double figures led by 23 points from Josiah Amunrud.
Charlie Keith scored 10 of his 12 points in the first quarter, while Sam Leep, Caidin Hill and Matt Kenney finished with 11, 10 and 10 points, respectively.
“We got five guys in double figures,” noted Bellach. “Devan (Walhof) had a good night too, so it was a good game for those guys.”
Walhof chipped in with six points and three rebounds, while Willem Kimm came off the bench to add eight points and three boards.
The Eagles are back in action Saturday at Shields Valley.
Manhattan Christian 86, Lone Peak 26
Lone Peak 6 6 9 5 - 26
Christian 34 20 17 15 - 86
LONE PEAK (1-14) - Austin Samuels 3 0-0 9, Jackson Lang 0 0-0 0, Frankie Starz 2 2-2 7, Michael Romney 1 2-2 4, Nolan Schumacher 1 0-0 2, Nick Brestor 2 0-0 4, Mickey Botha 0 0-0 0, Bennett Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 4-4 26.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (14-1) - Sam Leep 4 1-1 11, Josiah Amunrud 11 1-1 23, Matt Kenney 4 0-1 10, Logan Leep 2 0-0 4, Tebarek Hill 1 0-0 2, Caidin Hill 4 0-0 10, Charlie Keith 5 2-2 12, Seth Amunrud 0 0-0 0, Trevor VanDyken 0 0-0 0, Jackson Leep 0 0-0 0, Devan Walhof 3 0-0 6, Willem Kimm 4 0-0 8. Totals: 38 4-5 86.
3-point goals: LP 4 (Samuels 3, Starz 1), MC 6 (S. Leep 2, J. Amunrud 2, C. Hill 2).