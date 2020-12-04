During one of her many trips to the hospital while battling a rare vascular disease in her right leg between her junior and senior basketball seasons at Belgrade High, Gabby Weber was having a particularly tough time.
She had to remain motionless in an awkward position during an MRI procedure and was tearing up due to the pain. But by time it was over, Weber had gained an entirely new perspective thanks to an attentive nurse.
He told her a story about how his younger sister had been diagnosed with leukemia as a child and passed away when he was a teenager. Within the story Weber learned about Hupernikao, a Greek word with religious origins that translate into “be more than a conqueror”.
“He told me that story and just encouraged me to be Hupernikao,” Weber said. “That moment really helped shift my perspective into being a little more positive in looking at the that things that God’s blessing me with and how I can make something good out of this situation I’m in. I’ve carried that word all the way through this situation.”
Over the summer Weber had the word tattooed onto her right forearm and whenever she feels upset or defeated, it serves as a reminder to be as strong as possible. It’s something she’s leaned on over of the past several months as the vascular disease that ravaged her right leg is now attacking the left.
“I think in the last month I’ve cried more than I’ve put on a smile, which has felt nice honestly to let out emotion that you need to let out,” she said. “Being angry about it feels good at times to just scream or yell or hit something. I think you need to feel every emotion to get through it.”
More than a calf cramp
Just a couple of games into her junior season in 2018, Weber began to experience cramping in her calf. It only got worse from there as her foot soon swelled to twice its size, turned purple, and she gradually lost feeling.
Clearly the lower leg was not receiving the blood flow it needed. Eventually, Weber was diagnosed with popliteal artery entrapment, a rare vascular disease in which the muscle and tendons near the knee are positioned in a way that they compress the popliteal artery.
Following two surgeries Weber was on the road to recovery and returned for the final eight games of her senior season. The point guard improved with each contest and earned second team all-conference honors in the Eastern AA conference.
Two months later, Weber signed a letter of intent to play college ball at the University of Montana Western, an NAIA program in Dillon. While many had doubts that she would ever play again, Weber never lost faith, although it’s been tested recently.
Signs of trouble
The day before moving into her dorm at Montana Western, Weber began to experience symptoms in her left leg that had resulted in surgery in the right. That led to a trip to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital for an ABI (ankle-brachial index) test, which came back normal for the most part. But blood flow was not reading well in her toes.
“We kind of knew then that we were probably heading in a direction where I was going to start becoming systematic on the left side, but we just kind of didn’t know the timeline of when that was going to be,” Weber explained. “I decided just to get down to Dillon and settle in and get acclimated with the team and all that stuff.”
Once in Dillon, Weber starting getting cramps at night and then things took a major turn for the worse during an open gym. While riding an exercise bike the leg began to cramp, and when she looked down it was purple and was cold.
“That’s kind of the moment when I was just like, ‘Oh crap, here we go.’ So I actually left right away and called my mom (Cyrstal),” said Weber. “I was just kind of feeling a lot of emotions at that time, so I called her and told her that we needed to get in and see my vascular doctor as soon as possible. Because once those symptoms start I know it progresses pretty rapidly.”
Just three weeks into her freshman year at Montana Western, it was over.
Getting out in front of it
Weber traveled to Billings in late September for an angiogram, and while she was holding out hope, the gut feeling was that another surgery was looming.
“I kind of knew what I was going to hear, but until I actually heard those words I think it was the tiny bit of hope that we weren’t there yet,” she said. “As soon as I heard that I definitely kind of sunk a little bit and I was just like, ‘I worked so hard to get back to basketball and I didn’t even get three weeks with the team. I’m back at home finding out that I have to go through it all over again with the left side.’ I was definitely feeling every emotion that you can feel at that time for sure.”
Weber was confident that the sooner the surgery (again, for popliteal artery entrapment) took place, the better the outcome. But after surgery on Oct. 1 her foot was cold, she couldn’t move her toes, and she was in extreme discomfort.
Post surgery complications
Progress has been slow since then as Weber needs crutches to get around, although she hopes to move into an orthotic brace in the coming weeks.
“That’s discouraging and encouraging at the same time just because I don’t want to be wearing an orthotic brace,” she said. “But hopefully that’s just temporary and kind of helps push me into some more normal walking patterns and getting back to at least walking normally.”
Because she’s still experiencing pain, which led to the second surgery on the right leg, another surgery on the left is on the horizon. It’s been delayed, however, due to a complication. A blood clot was found during an MRI behind the knee in the popliteal vein in early November.
“That was another moment where I was like, ‘You got to be kidding me.’ Finally trying to get into a recovery process and hopefully getting some other things that I need to get done to be in a better place for that recovery process and then we find out I have a blood clot and don’t know what that means,” said Weber. “Yeah, that was tough for sure.”
Weber has to take blood thinners — a shot in the abdomen every morning — for three months. Once that is complete, the second surgery (a sympathetic lumbar nerve block) will take place with the hope that it will relieve the pain in her leg.
“Hopefully that would be the end of the complications that we’re dealing with and then hopefully that’s when we can move on to me just focusing on PT,” said Weber.
A temporary new normal
Since she’s already been living at home since the end of September, Weber has decided to take the rest of the school year off. She noted the Montana Western players and coaches check in regularly and have been very supportive.
“They just keep telling me to grind through it and take it day by day, and that they’ll see me soon,” said Weber. “Not to worry about anything else but getting healthy and feeling better and being ready when I’m ready.”
Weber has returned to physical therapy with Cole Schram at Lone Peak Performance, but there is only so much they can do until after the second surgery. Still, she gushed about the support he has provided.
“There is absolutely nobody I’d rather work with through this than him,” Weber said. “He’s taught me how to be absolutely relentless through this and to not give up at any point, but keep going.”
While some days are harder than others, and Weber sees a counselor to help with the emotions of it all, she’s determined to return to the court in the coming year.