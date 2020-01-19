Belgrade’s lower weights have shined all season and it continued over the weekend at the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic in Missoula.
Freshmen Colten Gutenberger and Carter Schmidt each earned runner up finishes at the tournament to lead the Panthers to a 16th place finish with 83 points.
“Both of them lost their finals matches in very, very tight matches,” noted Belgrade coach Sean Dellwo.
Great Falls won the tournament with 213 points, while Flathead and Mead (Idaho) rounded out the top three with 198 and 180 points, respectively.
Gutenberger posted a 3-1 record at 103 pounds after receiving a first round bye. He notched pins in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds before losing by decision to Frenchtown’s Landen Stewart in the finals 6-3.
Dellwo noted Stewart, who boasts a 31-0 record, is the top-ranked grappler in Class A.
Schmidt pinned his way to the 113-pound finals en route to finishing with a 4-1 record. None of those matches made it to third period, but Schmidt lost in the championship match to Glacier’s Teegan Vasquez 10-9.
“It was a very tight couple of matches there,” said Dellwo. “But you know what, for two freshmen, that’s one heck of a tournament. They both wrestled with great intensity all weekend.”
Belgrade’s only other placer was Zayne Konkol at 285. The senior reached the quarterfinal round before losing to Mead’s Trace Franks, and then he wound up placing eighth after posting a 4-3 record on the weekend.
“He wrestled three or four matches the full length of the matches. That’s something that he hasn’t done in a while because it’s been kind of a pin or get pinned type of situation,” said Dellwo. “But he showed some grit this weekend and was able to wrestle six minutes and beyond. Had at least one overtime match in that series as well.”
Sophomore Xaden Cunningham and freshman Logan Linn were win victory away from placing in the tournament at 205 and 152, respectively.
Cunningham posted a 2-2 record with both victories by fall, while Linn finished 3-2 with each of his victories also by fall.
“We got a real promising future,” said Dellwo. “A tournament like this, having our guys competing ... that’s pretty good stuff from a pretty young team.”
Prior to the tournament, Belgrade competed in a pair of duals Thursday in Frenchtown. Lake City (Idaho) edged the Panthers, 33-31, in the opener.
“We wrestled our tails off to be honest with you. All four teams there were a little bit beat up, so it made for some tightly contested duals,” said Dellwo. “Some guys wrestled real tough in that dual.”
Belgrade bounced back later in the evening to beat Whitefish 43-18. Gage Meyer (145), Cunningham, Gutenberger and Konkol each posted wins by fall.
“Our guys showed up and wrestled real tough,” said Dellwo. “We had seven matches for the dual, but we won six of those seven matches.”
Belgrade is back in action Tuesday hosting Billings West. It’s the beginning of a grueling stretch, which includes a tournament in Great Falls and home duals against Laurel, Billings Skyview and Butte High.
“It’ll be a tough dual too. West is one of the best double A teams in the state right now. And our action the next two weeks is pretty tough,” said Dellwo. “It’ll be a tough couple of weeks, but perfect for us going into divisionals.”
Lake City 33, Belgrade 31
103 - Colton Gutenberger, Bel, won by forfeit. 113 - Carter Schmidt, Bel, mdec. Caden Hess, 12-3. 120 - Roy DeGuzman, pin Ean Amick, 2:20. 126 - Nate Garner, LC, won by forfeit. 132 - Kenzie Lindsay, LC, won by forfeit. 138 - Ayden Johnson, LC, won by forfeit. 145 - Gage Meyer, pin Chase Richardson, 2:50. 152 - Gavin Tuttle, LC, pin Logan Linn 1:30. 160 - Hunter Rowan, Bel, won by forfeit. 170 - Open. 182 - Matthew Whitcomb, LC, Hugh Donaldson, :50. 205 - Xaden Cunningham, dec. Mahlon Clark, 5-0. 285 - Connor Dremann, LC, dec. Zayne Konkol, 8-1.
Belgrade 43, Whitefish 18
103 - Colton Gutenberger, Bel, won by forfeti. 113 - Carter Schmidt, Bel, pin Kadin Brown, :20. 120 - Roy DeGuzman, Bel, mdec. Carter Moran, 15-2. 126 - Leroy Orel, White, won by forfeit. 132 - Open. 138 - Dakota Flannery, White, won by forfeit. 145 - Gage Meyer, Bel, pin Kolter Kidrick, :52. 152 - Logan Linn, Bel, dec. Rylee Creasey, 14-7. 160 - Camren Ross, White, pin Hunter Rowan, 2:43. 170 - Open. 182 - Hugh Donaldson, Bel, won by forfeit. 205 - Xaden Cunningham, Bel, pin Kai Nash 1:23. 285 - Zayne Konkol, Bel, pin Brian Sweeney, 1:14.