THREE FORKS — With five more victories over the weekend at its own tournament, Gallatin Valley continued its hot play midway through the month of June.
The Outlaws stretched their winning streak to 11 after going unbeaten at the 22nd Annual GVO Memorial Tournament, and have not lost since dropping a conference doubleheader on the road to Belgrade June 1.
“They weren’t really happy, obviously, after that doubleheader. Since then they’ve kind of been a little bit more focused coming to practice and working on their game,” Gallatin Valley manager Duwayne Scott said. “We didn’t do very well in that Belgrade doubleheader.”
Since those defeats, the Outlaws have not lost in two straight tournaments and swept a doubleheader from the Butte Miners. Saturday was the closest the team has come to defeat, scoring four runs in the bottom of the six to rally for a 6-5 victory against the Havre North Stars.
“I thought it (the rally) was well needed because we’ve kind of given up the lead and we haven’t been able to come back,” said Scott. “So I thought that was good to come back against a quality team.”
Gallatin Valley (27-12) began the tournament with an 8-5 victory against Lewistown Thursday. Then the Outlaws beat Cody, Wyo. 11-1 Friday, before winning twice on Saturday, including a 7-2 victory against the Bitterroot Red Sox in the nightcap. The team also defeated Dillon 10-2 on Sunday.
“We’re swinging the bat pretty well. We’re getting some guys some playing time still and still trying to feel our way through some of these guys,” said Scott. “Hopefully we continue to hit like we’ve been hitting and I think we’ll be fine.”
Scott added he’s still trying to sure up things defensively, particularly in the middle infield. Other than that, the Outlaws have shined at the plate as well as on the mound during their win streak.
The heart of the lineup, which features the Richardson brothers — Isaac and Cyrus — and Brody Ayers has excelled all season. The trio combined to bat .455 over the weekend with six doubles.
“Isaac, Cyrus, Brody even Josh Wisecarver, those four guys have kind of led us a little. If we can get a couple other guys just to be a little more consistent I think we’ll be alright,” said Scott. “Those guys have been swinging it really well all year and in the last couple weeks we’ve had a couple other guys step up and play well as well. Hopefully that continues.”
Brady Jones, who is the team’s lead off hitter, led the way against Dillon by going 4 for 4 with a double. He was also 2 for 3 with a double against Cody.
Defensively, the Outlaws got solid performances on the mound from eight pitchers during the tournament. Ayers tossed a 3-hitter in the victory against Cody, while Isaac Richardson and Logan Vasarella combined to allow eight hits and strike out eight against Havre.
“I thought we had a good outing out of Logan,” said Scott. “I thought Logan came in against Havre and shut the door on them and threw well.”
Bo Hays and Mayson Shively teamed up on the hill against Bitterroot, while Josh Majors tossed a 5-hitter against Dillon. It was just the fourth outing on the mound this season for Hays, who is still finding a rhythm.
“Tonight I think his first two innings were sharp and then I think he just got tired. Tried to over throw,” said Scott. “We’ll get him a start in Lewistown, a start in Gillette, and hopefully he’ll be ready for July.”
The Outlaws travel to Lewistown this weekend for tournament and to Gillette, Wyo. June 24-27.
Gallatin Valley 8, Lewistown 5
Lewistown 001 200 2 - 5 11 2
Gallatin Valley 400 220 x - 8 7 1
Matthew Golik, Avery Crouse (4), Isaiah Marquart (5) and n/a. Brandon Beedie, Josh Majors (7) and Cyrus Richardson.
LEWISTOWN - Marquart 3-4 (2B), Crouse 1-2 (2B), Nolan Fry 1-4, XanderWright 1-3, Travis McAlpin 2-3, Taylor Smith 1-4, Trajan Sparks 1-4, Justin Maier 0-3, Tate Mangold 1-2, Goiik 0-1.
GALLATIN VALLEY (23-12) - Brady Jones 0-3, Bo Hays 1-1 (2B), Isaac Richardson 1-2, C. Richardson 2-4, Brody Ayers 1-1 (2B), Patrick Dietz 0-3, Jaxson Kloote 0-3, Austin Devers 0-4, Logan Vasarella 2-3.
Gallatin Valley 11, Cody 1
Cody 100 00 - 1 3 2
Gallatin Valley 136 1x - 11 11 1
Devyn Engdahl, Trey Schroeder (3) and n/a. Brody Ayers and n/a.
CODY - Trey Thompson 0-2, Ethan Johnston 0-3, Tristan Blatt 1-2, Engdahl 1-2, Dominic Phillips 0-2, Chance Moss 1-2, Grady McCarten 0-1, Eli Johnston 0-2, Schroeder 0-2.
GALLATIN VALLEY (24-12) - Brady Jones 2-3 (2B), Bo Hays 0-0, Isaac Richardson 1-3, Cyrus Richardson 2-3 (2 2B), Ayers 0-3, Patrick Dietz 2-3, Josh Majors 2-2, Mayson Shively 0-1, Reid Woodward 2-3 (2B).
Gallatin Valley 6, Havre 5
Havre 400 010 0 - 5 9 2
Gallatin Valley 100 104 x - 6 8 2
Trenton Maloughney and n/a. Isaac Richardson, Logan Vasarella (5) and Cyrus Richardson.
HAVRE - Caden Jenkins 2-4 (3B), Eli Cloninger 3-4, Brody Nanini 2-4, Ethan Carlson 1-2, Drake Berreth 0-4, Theron Peterson 0-4, Tavish Mclean 1-3 (2B), Kale VanCampen 0-2, Tarek Shipp 0-2.
GALLATIN VALLEY (25-12) - Brady Jones 0-4, Bo Hays 1-2, I. Richardson 1-3 (2B), C. Richardson 1-3 (2B), Brody Ayers 0-2, Patrick Dietz 0-2, Mayson Shivley 1-1 (2B), Josh Majors 0-1, Vasarella 1-1, Austin Devers 1-3 (2B), Garrett Penny 1-2.
Gallatin Valley 7, Bitterroot 2
Bitterroot 002 000 0 - 2 5 2
Gallatin Valley 201 310 x - 7 8 0
Aaron Springer and n/a. Bo Hays, Mayson Shively (4) and Cyrus Richardson.
BITTERROOT - Sawyer Tawsma 0-4, Bridger Huxtalle 1-3, Mitch Spinetta 1-2, Paul Brennaman 1-2, Tim Hickey 0-3, Tyler Jones 0-2, Jackson Hundley 0-3, Zach Pintok 1-3, Bryce Cooper 1-3.
GALLATIN VALLEY (26-12) - Brady Jones 2-3 (2B), Hays 1-3, Isaac Richardson 2-4 (2B), C. Richardson 0-3, Brody Ayers 0-2, Josh Majors 0-0, Brandon Beedie 1-3, Austin Devers 0-1, Shively 0-1, Jaxson Kloote 1-2, Logan Vasarella 1-2,
Gallatin Valley 10, Dillon 2
Dillon 200 00 - 2 5 1
Gallatin Valley 204 04 - 10 13 0
Daimon Skradski, Sawyer Tackett (5) and n/a. Josh Majors and Cyrus Richardson.
DILLON - Kale Konen 0-3, Jace Fitzgerald 1-2, Connor Curnow 0-2, Pete Gibson 2-3 (2B), Conner Vezina 1-2, Cole Pulliam 0-2, Jesse Hughes 0-1, Tyler Lugues 0-2, Johnny Reiser 1-2.
GALLATIN VALLEY (27-12) - Brady Jones 4-4 (2B), Bo Hays 2-4, Isaac Richardson 1-3, C. Richardson 1-2, Brody Ayers 2-3, Patrick Dietz 1-3, Brandon Beedie 0-2, Mayson Shively 1-3, Logan Vasarella 1-2.