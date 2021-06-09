After being swept by Belgrade in a Southern A doubleheader on the road, Gallatin Valley has bounced back with six consecutive victories.
The Outlaws won all four of their games at the Havre Jamboree over the weekend and then swept a non-conference doubleheader Tuesday against the Butte Miners at 3 Legends Stadium, 9-3 and 13-6.
Gallatin Valley began its six-game win streak with an 11-4 victory against Glasgow Friday. Then the team defeated Glendive, 8-3, and Havre, 15-1, on Saturday before capping the tournament with a 14-6 victory against the Billings Expos.
Bo Hays, Mayson Shivley and Austin Devers combined for throw a 4-hitter and strike out 15 against Glasgow. At the plate, Isaac Richardson was 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and the Outlaws finished with six doubles in the contest.
Brody Ayers picked up the win on the mound against Glendive after Gallatin Valley took a 6-0 lead through two innings. Cyrus Richardson finished 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs.
The Outlaws tallied 14 hits, including a triple by Reid Woodward, en route to routing Havre. Isaac Richardson went the distance on the mound, tossing a 3-hitter with five strike outs.
Gallatin Valley broke a 6-6 tie against Billings with four runs in the fourth en route to victory. Woodward hit a pair of triples, while Logan Vasarella had another, as the offense tallied 18 hits.
Tuesday’s opener against Butte was close throughout, but the Outlaws put the game away with a 5-run seventh. Cyrus Richardson hit a home run and had a double, and then he finished 3 for 5 in the nightcap with three doubles and three RBIs.
Gallatin Valley (22-12) is back in action hosting the 22nd Annual GVO Memorial Tournament beginning Thursday with a game against Lewistown. The Outlaws play the late contest Friday against Cody, Wyo, and then twice on Saturday with games against Havre and the Bitterroot Red Sox. They’ll wrap up the tournament Sunday against Dillon.
Gallatin Valley 11, Glasgow 4
Glasgow 001 100 2 - 4 4 5
Gallatin Valley 200 045 x - 11 12 5
Jordan Plummer, Rance Rhoads (5), Calvin Bengochea (6), Aiden Price (6) and n/a. Bo Hays, Mayson Shivley (3), Austin Devers (7) and n/a.
GLASGOW - Tel Aune 1-4, Tatum Hansen 0-3, Juliun Benson 1-2, Riley Smith 0-1, Kristain Price 1-3, Jack Kolstad 0-0, Bengochea 0-4, JT Sprague 0-2, Walker Laumeyer 0-1, Manson Hunter 0-3, Mason Donaldson 0-0, Jeramiah Benson 1-3, Mark Eliason 0-1.
GALLATIN VALLEY (17-12) - Brady Jones 1-5, Josh Wisecarver 1-1, Shively 0-1, Isaac Richardson 3-4 (2 2B), Cyrus Richardson 1-4 (2B), Brody Ayers 2-3 (2B), Hays 0-3, Patrick Dietz 2-3 (2B), Josh Majors 2-3 (2B), Logan Vasarella 0-3.
Gallatin Valley 8, Glendive 3
Gallatin 330 101 0 - 8 11 2
Glendive 001 000 2 - 3 7 3
Brody Ayers, Jaxson Koote (6) and n/a. Parker Buckley, Derek Reynolds (7) and n/a.
GALLATIN VALLEY (18-12) - Brady Jones 0-2, josh Wisecarver 2-4 (2B), Isaac Richardson 2-3, Cyrus Richardson 3-4 (2B), Bo Hays 2-4 (2B), Patrick Dietz 0-4, Brandon Beedie 1-4, Austin Devers 1-4, Garrett Penny 0-3.
GLENDIVE - Parker Buckley 1-4, Brodie Eckert 0-3, Matt Dufner 2-4, Rhett Hoffer 0-4, Axton Franks 0-4, Casey Rounsville 2-2, Teagon Wahl 1-3, Riley Basta 0-2, Jacob Burman 0-0, Austin Berry 1-2.
Gallatin Valley 15, Havre 1
Gallatin Valley 102 130 8 - 15 14 4
Havre 000 100 0 - 1 3 3
Isaac Richardson and n/a. Brody Ninini, Tenton Maloughney (3), Tarek Shipp (5) and n/a.
GALLATIN VALLEY (19-12) - Brady Jones 1-4, Josh Wisecarver 4-5 (2B), I. Richardson 1-5, Cyrus Richardson 1-4, Brody Ayers 2-3, Bo Hays 1-2, Josh Majors 1-4, Mayson Shively 2-5, Reid Woodward 1-4 (3B).
HAVRE - Eli Cloninger 0-2, Caden Jenkins 1-3 (2B), Brody Nanini 1-3, Trenton Maloughney 0-2, Ethan Carlson 1-3, Carson Lunak 0-3, Drake Berreth 0-3, Jayce Jensen 0-1, Theron Peterson 0-1, Kale Reno 0-2, Tavish McLean 0-1, Shipp 0-1.
Gallatin Valley 14, Billings 6
Gallatin Valley 510 402 2 - 14 18 3
Billings 015 000 0 - 6 6 5
Austin Devers, Brandon Beedie (4) and n/a. Devin Nelson, Tarin Marker (7) and n/a.
GALLATIN VALLEY (20-12) - Brady Jones 3-5 (2B), Reid Woodward 2-4 (2 3B), Brody Ayers 2-4 (2B), Beedie 1-3, Mayson Shively 1-4, Devers 2-4, Jaxson Kloote 3-5, Garrett Penny 2-4, Logan Vasarella 2-4 (3B).
BILLINGS - Tytus Reeves 1-4, Colton Salminen 0-3, Evan Johnson 1-4, Caden Fox 0-2, Dylan Byrd 1-3, Logan Quigley 1-2, Ryne Clausen 0-1, Wyatt Hayden 0-3, Hayden Miller 0-1, Jett Girard 1-2, Owen Olliges 1-2.
Gallatin Valley 9, Butte 3
Gallatin Valley 001 210 5 - 9 9 5
Butte 000 001 2 - 3 7 2
Hunter Hotalen and Kian O’Neill. Patrick Dietz, Bo Hays (7) and Cyrus Richardson.
GALLATIN VALLEY (21-12) - Brady Jones 1-3, Isaac Richardson 2-4, C. Richardson 2-4 (2B, HR), Brody Ayers 1-3, Hays 1-4 (2B), Dietz 1-4, Josh Majors 1-4, Mayson Shively 0-1, Reid Woodward 0-2.
BUTTE - Rylan Richards 1-4 (3B), Eagon Lester 1-4, Eric Hart 1-4, Aiden Lee 0-2, O’Neill 2-3, Evan Staff 1-3, Coyt Stajcar 0-2, Reece Cox (2B), Eyston Lakkala 0-3.
Gallatin Valley 13, Butte 6
Gallatin Valley 003 090 1 - 13 16 3
Butte 015 000 0 - 6 8 3
Mayson Shively, Boy Hays (4), Josh Majors (7) and Cyrus Richardson. Rye Doherty, Ethan Cunningham (5) and n/a,
GALLATIN VALLEY (22-12) - Brady Jones 1-5, Isaac Richardson 2-3, C. Richardson 3-5 (3 2B), Brody Ayers 3-4 (2B), Hays 1-4, Patrick Dietz 2-5 (2B), Brandon Beedie 2-2 (2B), Shively 1-3, Austin Devers 0-3, Reid Woodward 1-3.
BUTTE - Rylan Richards 1-4, Eagon Lester 0-2, Hunter Hotalen 0-1, Eric Hart 0-3, Aiden Lee 1-3, Kian O’Neill 1-3, Evan Starr 2-4, Reece Cox 2-4 (2B), Max Demaris 0-3, Ethan Cunningham 1-3.