THREE FORKS — It’s not impossible, but it’s unlikely Gallatin Valley will be able to move up to the No. 2 seed for next week’s district tournament.
The Outlaws would need to win all six of their remaining games and get some help in order to move ahead of Butte, which holds the tie-breaker after winning three of their four regular season meetings. That includes a sweep Saturday at Imerys Field.
The Miners never trailed in the opener en route to a 9-2 victory, and then tallied 14 hits en route to a 9-3 win in Game 2.
“Obviously, we probably have to run the table ... now we need some help if we’re going to get to that two seed,” longtime Gallatin Valley coach Duwayne Scott said. “They’re actually probably two games up on us because they win a tie-breaker since they beat us three out of four. So we’ll probably be a three seed no matter what.”
The Outlaws (24-20, 15-7 Southern A) began last week with a 4-0 and 4-3 conference sweep on the road against Helena, and then swept Anaconda at home Sunday 5-1 and 13-9.
Caleb Kamerman tossed a complete game 4-hit shutout in the opener against Helena, while Bo Hays and Brady Jones each had a pair of hits.
“Caleb pitched the first game and threw really well, threw a complete game and kept Helena off balance,” said Scott. “Brady made a lot of really nice plays in left field in both games of the doubleheader, but probably took three or four hits away from them in the first game.”
Game 2 went into extra innings after an error allowed the Reps to score two runs and tie the game in the sixth. Jones scored the game-winning run on a sacrifice fly by Isaac Richardson in the ninth.
“It was two good wins and I thought maybe that might give us a little momentum going into Butte,” said Scott. “Yesterday we were just one hit away from manufacturing some runs and being right there. We just couldn’t come up with a big hit.”
Gallatin Valley was limited to five hits in the opener — Cyrus Richardson hit a double — and trailed 7-1 after three innings. Butte scored three runs in the first inning en route taking a 9-0 lead in Game 2.
While the opener was close Sunday, Scott noted his team was on the verge of breaking it open at any time.
“We win 5-1, but we were just really one or two at-bats away from putting up 10 or 11 runs on them,” he said.
Isaac Richardson started on the mound in the first game and Brody Ayers picked up the save, while Jones threw well in relief in Game 2 as the Outlaws rallied from a 5-0 deficit with 13 unanswered runs.
“It was good to see Brady throw well and Isaac throw well again, and Brody come in and close that first game. That was good,” said Scott. “We’re starting to figure out some things before districts.”
Gallatin Valley wraps up the regular season this week with games at Belgrade Thursday, Dillon Saturday, and then at home against Livingston Sunday.
“Hopefully we’ll keep getting better. Coming this weekend we’ll make some adjustments and come up with hits with runners in scoring position. It seems like we struggle with that,” said Scott. “The last three or four weeks have been really good coming up with hits with runners in scoring position, but these last five or six games we’ve struggled with that.”
Gallatin Valley 4, Helena 0
Gallatin Valley 200 200 0 - 4 7 0
Helena 000 000 0 - 0 4 4
Caleb Kamerman and n/a. Walker Bennett, Luke Dowdy (7) and n/a.
GALLATIN VALLEY (21-18) - Brady Jones 2-4, Trevor Doud 0-3, Isaac Richardson 1-4, Bo Hays 2-3, Cyrus Richardson 0-3, Brody Ayers 1-3, Patrick Dietz 0-3, Brandon Beedi 1-3, Josh Wisecarver 0-3.
HELENA - Quinn Belcher 1-3, Hunter Bratcher 1-3, Judson Seliskar 0-3, Will Brent 0-2, Tycen Mooney 1-3, Will Lyng 0-2, Payton Tavary 1-2, Greyson Ahmann 0-3, Walker Bennett 0-3.
Gallatin Valley 4, Helena 3
Gallatin Valley 201 000 001 - 4 7 3
Helena 001 002 000 - 3 2 0
Bo Hays, Mayson Shively (6) and n/a. Tyler Cutler, Cade Coate (4) and n/a.
GALLATIN VALLEY (22-18) - Brady Jones 2-4, Trevor Doud 1-4 (2B), Isaac Richardson 1-3 (3B), Hays 0-3, Cyrus Richardson 0-3, Brandon Beedie 0-0, Brody Ayers 1-4, Austin Devers 0-1, Patrick Dietz 0-1, Mayson Shively 1-4, Josh Wisecarver 1-4.
HELENA - Quinn Belcher 0-3, Tycen Mooney 0-4, Hunter Bratcher 0-3, Judson Seliskar 0-3, Will Brent 2-2, Will Lyng 0-3, Tyler Roberts 0-3, Payton Tavary 0-2, Hunter Wallis 0-3.
Butte 9, Gallatin Valley 2
Butte 025 001 1 - 9 10 0
Gallatin Valley 010 010 0 - 2 5 3
Rylan Richards, Kenley Leary (7) and n/a. Patrick Dietz, Austin Devers (3) and n/a.
BUTTE - Leary 0-4, Eagan Lester 2-5, Ryan Wahl 2-3 (2B), Aiden Lee 0-3, Eric Hart 2-4, Kian O’Neill 1-3, Zach Tierney 1-2, Reece Cox 0-2, Eyston Lakkala 2-3.
Gallatin Valley (22-19) - Brady Jones Trevor Doud 0-4, Isaac Richardson 1-3, Bo Hays 1-3, Cyrus Richardson 1-2 (2B), Brody Ayers 0-2, Brandon Beedie 0-2, Mayson Shively 0-3, Josh Wisecarver 1-3.
Butte 9, Gallatin Valley 3
Butte 300 204 0 - 9 14 0
Gallatin Valley 000 002 1 - 3 8 1
Ryan Wahl, Kenley Leary (7) and n/a. Mayson Shively, Brandon Beedie (4) and n/a.
BUTTE - Rylan Richards 1-4 (3B), Eagan Lester 2-5, Wahl 2-3, Aiden Lee 2-4 (2 2B), Eric Hart 3-4 (2B), Kian O’Neill 1-3 (2B), Kenley Leary 2-4, Reece Cox 0-2, Evan Staff 1-2.
Gallatin Valley (22-20) - Brady Jones 3-4 (2B), Josh Wisecarver 2-3 (3B), Isaac Richardson 0-1, Wyatt Barney 0-3, Bo Hays 0-2, Cyrus Richardson 0-2, Caleb Kamerman 0-1, Brody Ayers 2-3, Patrick Dietz 1-3, Austin Devers 0-3, Trevor Doud 0-2.