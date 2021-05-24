As the month of May nears an end, Gallatin Valley is heating up with summer approaching. The Outlaws have won seven of eight games over the past two weeks, including a split in Southern A contests on the road against Livingston and Bozeman.
The Outlaws opened conference play with a 5-2 victory against Livingston on May 12. Patrick Dietz tossed a 4-hitter and struck out 13 to lead the team to victory, while Brody Ayers and Isaac Richardson were each 2 for 4 at the plate.
Gallatin Valley fell to 1-1 in conference May 19 with an 8-7 loss to the Bucks in a game that was moved up a day due to impending wet weather. Bozeman scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally for the victory.
Dietz again shined on the mound, scattering four hits and striking out nine in five innings of work to help the Outlaws take a 5-1 lead. Bozeman scored seven runs over the final two innings.
Ayers was 3 for 4 at the plate, while Josh Wisecarver, Cyrus Richardson and Isaac Richardson each had two hits.
Over the weekend of May 15-16 Gallatin Valley participated in a four-game slate in Jackson Hole, Wyo. The Outlaws won each of those contests.
On Saturday, Gallatin Valley defeated the Cody Cubs 12-6 and Evanston Outlaws 8-3. Sunday featured big wins against Jackson Hole, 19-0, and Rock Springs, 21-7.
The entire lineup had at least one hit against Cody and Dietz and Wisecarver combined for five RBIs. Ayers tossed a 4-hitter and struck out eight against Evanston, while Josh Majors and Isaac Richardson each had a pair of hits.
Majors picked up the victory on the hill against Jackson Hole after tossing a 4-hitter, while Isaac Richardson was 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and four RBIs.
The Outlaws belted three doubles and a triple against Rock Springs and Jaxson Kloote was 2 for 3 with five RBIs and a double in the win. Brandon Beedie allowed just four hits and struck out three on the mound.
The Outlaws capped the eight-game stretch by sweeping a doubleheader on the road against the Bitterroot Red Sox, 6-3 and 10-9, on Sunday. Mayson Shively and Majors combined to throw a 5-hitter and strike out four in the opener, while Isaac Richardson was 3 for 4 with and RBI and Ayers was 1 for 3 with a double and three RBIs.
In Game 2, Gallatin Valley rallied from an early four-run deficit to win the game. Kloote allowed nine hits and walked seven through four-plus innings of work, but the Outlaws tallied 12 hits, including three doubles. Cyrus Richardson finished 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, while Wisecarver and Bo Hays each had a pair of hits.
Gallatin Valley is back in action May 26 and 27 with league games on the road against Livingston and Bozeman, respectively.