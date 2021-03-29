Isaac Richardson, a senior at Manhattan, recently committed to continuing his baseball career at Dawson Community College in Glendive.
Richardson is a middle infielder and pitcher for the Gallatin Valley Outlaws, and helped the team reach the state tournament during a 30-27 campaign a year ago.
“It’s a big relief to kind of have it set in stone now,” Richardson said. “Now I can focus a lot more on the season at hand here before going on.”
Gallatin Valley is slated to begin the 2021 campaign in April following a delayed start a year ago due to the global pandemic.
Richardson had also looked at playing out-of-state before choosing Dawson.
“I decided a while back between that school, Glendive, and Mayville (State University),” he said. “And I decided to go here because I was looking to see if I’d be interested in college and kind of further my baseball career with them a little closer to home than over in North Dakota.”
Richardson made a campus visit in January and then made it official about two weeks ago. He expects to play middle infield or third base for the Buccaneers.
“I like how team oriented they are and close-knit the guys are. They’re a super cool group of guys,” said Richardson. “When I went down there they all helped me out and kind of showed me the ropes of what kind of their goal is and just super cool team. The coaches are great and they’re super nice and they have a lot of knowledge about the sport. Hopefully I’ll be able to further myself there.”
Dawson Community College is off to a 9-11 start this season, but has yet to play a conference game.
Richardson, who plans to take business classes and complete his general studies, was also a two-way starter for Manhattan’s football team at running back and defensive back. The Tigers went unbeaten this past season en route to winning the program’s first-ever state championship.
Manhattan also reached the state title game in 2019.