The winning streak is over, but Gallatin Valley still had a strong performance over the weekend at the Gjerde Tournament in Lewistown.
The Outlaws finished 2-2 with a pair of run-rule victories and losses to top-teir teams in Class A. It began with a 9-2 defeat to the Havre North Stars Thursday, which snapped the team’s 11-game win streak.
Gallatin Valley routed the Mead Panthers 22-0 Friday and then split its games on Saturday, defeating Bitterroot 12-2 before losing to Glacier 14-0.
After being limited to six hits against Havre, the Outlaws tallied 19 against Mead. Brady Jones was 4 for 6, while Isaac Richardson and Brody Ayers each had three hits.
Mayson Shively threw a no-hitter and struck out nine against Mead.
Bo Hays and Cyrus Richardson each hit a double against Bittterroot, and Hays tossed a 2-hitter on the mound, while Jones had the team’s lone hit in the loss to Glacier.
Gallatin Valley (29-14) will host Fairfield (California) Wednesday, and then travel to Gillette, Wyo. for a tournament that begins Thursday.
Belgrade wins twice a tourney
The Belgrade Bandits won two of their five games over the weekend at the Jackson (Wyo.) AA Tournament.
Belgrade notched victories against Rock Springs, 13-0, and Green Canyon, 6-1. But the team lost to the Kansas Curve 18U, 9-4, Gillette, 9-2, and Madison, 9-4.
Evan Hamberger was saddled with the loss on the mound against the Kansas Curve. He allowed 11 hits, including a home run and three doubles, and walked four.
Payton Burman and Conner Reid combined for four of the team’s seven hits and two RBIs.
Brody Jacksha hit a homer for the Bandits against Rock Springs, while Cooper VanLuchene was 3 for 4 with three doubles and Lane Neill 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles. Caleb Hoppe tossed a 1-hitter and struck out six on the mound.
Belgrade was limited to just four hits against the Gillette Riders with Jacksha accounting for two. Neill hit a double against the Madison Dawgs, but the Bandits were unable to keep pace after taking an early 2-1 lead.
Belgrade capped the tournament with a strong performance against the Green Canyon Huskers. Collin Delph tossed a 2-hitter and struck out two in four innings of work, while VanLuchene did not allow a hit and struck out two in relief.
Keaton Carter was 3 for 3, while Neill was 2 for 3 at the plate.
Belgrade (28-10) is back in action this weekend hosting a joint tournament with the Bozeman Bucks. Action began Wednesday and runs through Sunday at Medina Field and Heros Field in Bozeman.
Gallatin Valley Boxscores
Havre 9, Gallatin Valley 2
Havre 214 101 1 - 9 14 4
Gallatin Valley 200 000 0 - 2 6 1
Brody Nanini and n/a. Patrick Dietz, Jaxson Kloote (2), Logan Vasarella (4) and Cyrus Richardson.
HAVRE - Caden Jenkins 3-4 (2B), Eli Cloninger 1-5, Nanini 3-4 (2B), Ethan Carlson 0-3, Trenton Maloughney 2-3, Tavish Mclean 2-4, Theron Peterson 1-3 (2B), Carson Lunak 1-3, Kale Reno 1-2.
GALLATIN VALLEY (27-13) - Brady Jones 1-4, Bo Hays 0-4, Isaac Richardson 1-2, C. Richardson 3-4, Brody Ayers 0-3, Josh Majors 0-2, Austin Devers 0-1, Brandon Beedie 0-3, Mayson Shively 0-3, Vasarella 1-3.
Gallatin Valley 22, Mead 0
Galaltin Valley (11)43 13 - 22 19 0
Mead 0 00 00 - 0 0 5
Mayson Shively and n/a. Braedyn Killinger, Ty Webb (1), Will Strauch (2) and n/a.
GALLATIN VALLEY (28-13) - Brady Jones 4-6, Bo Hays 2-5, Isaac Richardson 3-5, Cyrus Richardson 2-2 (2B), Logan Vasarella 1-1, Brody Ayers 3-5, Brandon Beedie 1-4, Josh Majors 1-3, Garrett Penny 2-2, Austin Devers 0-3, Jaxson Kloote 0-4.
MEAD - Tanner Laramie 0-2, Killinger 0-2, Connor Hansen 0-2, Webb 0-2, Tristan Utley 0-2, Strauch 0-2, Luke Depriest 0-1, Braeden Stiffler 0-1, Caden Hansen 0-1.
Gallatin Valley 12, Bitterroot 2
Bitterroot 200 00 - 2 2 5
Gallatin Valley 305 04 - 12 9 1
Joey Cartwright, Camden Blair (5) and n/a. Bo Hays and n/a.
BITTERROOT - Jesse Sage 1-3, Brodie Hinsdale 1-2, Colby Kohlman 0-2, Brenden Schneider 0-1, Zack Christopherson 0-2, Drew Scully 0-2, Gabe P{hilbrick 0-2, Jake Roth 0-0, Troy Larson 0-2.
GALLATIN VALLEY (29-13) - Brady Jones 0-3, Hays 1-3 (2B), Isaac Richardson 1-2, Cyrus Richardson 2-4 (2B), Brody Ayers 1-3, Patrick Dietz 2-3, Mayson Shively 1-4, Austin Devers 1-3, Logan Vasarella 0-2.
Glacier 14, Gallatin Valley 0
Gallatin Valley 000 00 - 0 1 8
Glacier 601 7x - 14 12 0
Brody Ayers, Austin Devers (3) and n/a. Zach Veneman and n/a.
GALLATIN VALLEY (29-14) - Brady Jones 1-2, Bo Hays 0-2, Isaac Richardson 0-2, Cyrus Richardson 0-1, Brody Ayers 0-2, Patrick Dietz 0-2, Josh Majors 0-1, Mayson Shively 0-1, Logan Vasarella 0-1.
GLACIER - Mason Peters 2-4, Stevyn Andrachick 1-3, Jacob Polumbus 1-3 (2B), George Robbins 1-2, Mikey Glass 2-3, Danny Dunn 2-3, Hayden Meehan 0-3, Taylor Bryan 3-3 (2B).
Belgrade Boxscores
Kansas Curve 9, Belgrade 4
Kansas Curve 202 012 2 - 9 11 1
Belgrade 002 100 1 - 4 7 4
J Meyer, N Noble (6), K Ralstin (7) and D Escamilla. Evan Hamberger, Aidan Kulbeck (7) and Connor Reid.
KANSAS CURVE 18U - K Fauk 2-3 (2 2B), H Alvord 1-4, J Flaggert 2-4, C Askew 3-4, Myers 0-2, O Reynolds 0-4, M Turney 1-2 (2B), B Bedsworth 1-4, D Escamilla 1-4 (HR).
BELGRADE (26-8) - Lane Neill 1-2, Payton Burman 2-3 (2B), Brody Jacksha 0-4, Alex Casas 1-4, Reid 2-4, Cooper VanLuchene 0-3, Wyatt Lambeth 0-3, Keaton Carter 0-2, Kulbeck 1-3.
Belgrade 13, Rock Springs 0
Belgrade 042 16 - 13 11 1
Rock Springs 000 00 - 0 1 5
Caleb Hoppe and Wyatt Lambeth. R Powers, H Pecolar (4) and T Murphy.
BELGRADE (27-8) - Lane Neill 3-4 (2 2B), Payton Burman 0-1, Alex Casas 1-3, Brody Jacksha 2-2 (HR), Connor Reid 0-2, Cooper VanLuchene 3-4 (3 2B), Lambeth 0-4, Dyson Kinnaman 2-2, Aidan Kulbeck 0-2.
ROCK SPRINGS - P Ross 0-2, S Wheeler 0-1, D Gunyan 0-2, H Garner 0-0, D Baird 0-1, T Gunyan 0-2, M Taylor 0-2, T Murphy 0-2, B Hess 0-2, Powers 1-1.
Gillette 9, Belgrade 2
Gillette 103 022 1 - 9 11 1
Belgrade 200 000 0 - 2 4 1
Gavin Waters, Aidan Kulbeck (7) and Connor Reid. J Fink, A Dorr (6) and B Richardson.
GILLETTE - K Race 2-4 (HR), J Sturdevant 2-4, Richardson 3-4 (HR), C Schilling 0-4, Fink 0-2, Dorr 0-0, Z Eliason 1-2 (2B), J Pelton 1-4 (2B), M Drube 0-4, D Martin 2-4.
BELGRADE (27-9) - Lane Neill 1-3, Payton Burman 0-3, Brody Jacksha 2-3, Alex Casas 0-3, Reid 1-3, Cooper VanLuchene 0-3, Wyatt Lambeth 0-2, Evan Hamberger 0-1, Keaton Carter 0-2, Aidain Kulbeck 0-3.
Madison 9, Belgrade 4
Madison 113 120 1 - 9 9 2
Belgrade 200 101 0 - 4 7 2
K Kostial, S Klinger (5), K Garner (6) and K Yancey. Wyatt Lambeth, Payton Burman (6), Dyson Kinnaman (7) and Connor Reid.
MADISON - R Sutton 0-4, L Drake 1-1, Kostial 1-2 (2B), Yancey 3-4 (2B), K Peeble 2-3, C Rydalch 0-3, B Erikson 1-3 (2B), Garner 0-3, Klinger 0-2, Uknown 1-1.
BELGRADE (27-10) - Lane Neill 1-2 (2B), Payton Burman 1-2, Kash Fike 0-3, Reid 1-4, Cooper VanLuchene 2-4, Aidan Kulbeck 0-3, Brody Jacksha 1-3, Dyson Kinnaman 1-4, Keaton Carter 0-2.
Belgrade 6, Green Canyon 1
Green Canyon 001 000 0 - 1 2 3
Belgrade 102 120 x - 6 9 1
Z Geersten, M Eborn (6) and R Ericson. Collin Delph, Cooper VanLuchene and Connor Reid.
GREEN CANYON - A Olson 0-4, I Tippets 1-2, Geersten 1-2, Ericson 0-1, T Jensen 0-1, C Atkinson 0-3, C Bobb 0-2, C Proctor 0-1, Tippets 0-2, B Stewart 0-3.
BELGRADE (28-10) - Payton Burman 0-3, Lane Neill 2-3, Kash Fike 0-2, Brody Jacksha 1-3 (2B), Reid 1-3 (2B), Alex Casas 1-2, VanLuchene 0-2, Wyatt Lambeth 1-2 (2B), Delph 0-1, Keaton Carter 3-3 (2B).