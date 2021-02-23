Sixth-seeded Manhattan was in position to pull off an upset in the first round of the District 5B tournament Tuesday night. But the Tigers couldn’t quite hang on to the lead in a back and forth thriller.
After Manhattan took a 35-34 lead into the fourth quarter, third-seeded Jefferson rallied for a 55-44 victory to advance to the semifinals. The Panthers will play at Whitehall Thursday, while Manhattan will travel to Big Timber or Three Forks Friday for a loser-out game.
“It was a great battle. It was back and forth all night,” Tigers coach Charli Chapman said. “We pressed them aggressively and really tried to throw them out of sync offensively. I felt we did a great job of that for three and half quarters.”
Jefferson (12-4) outscored the Tigers 21-9 in the fourth quarter led by Dakota Edmiston, who tallied nine of her 11 points in the frame.
“They made a small run and grew the lead in the last quarter at about five minutes to go,” said Chapman. “We ended up with a few untimely turnovers that led to quick points for them. We couldn’t close the gap.”
Manhattan (2-13) led 14-13 after the first quarter and 27-20 at halftime before Jefferson rallied in the fourth. Rachel VanBlaricom scored a game-high 15 points for the Panthers, while Cia Stuber added 14.
“The score doesn’t reflect the intensity of the game, it was back and forth all night,” said Chapman. “I am so proud of this team and their fight tonight. They gave it their all, I can’t ask for more than that.”
Adele Didriksen led the Tigers with nine points, while Hallie Hemenway and Olleca Severson each had eight.
“Olleca Severson really stepped up and had huge energy that sparked us early on,” said Chapman.
Three Forks grinded out a 33-18 first round victory at Townsend Tuesday. It was the fewest points the Wolves have allowed this season.
Three Forks led 12-7 at halftime and then limited the Bulldogs to just four second half field goals.
Ashlyn Swenson led the Wolves with 10 points, while Jayden Woodland had eight.
Three Forks (3-14) advanced to the semifinals and will play at top-seeded and unbeaten Big Timber (16-0) Thursday.
Jefferson 55, Manhattan 44
Manhattan 13 7 15 9 - 44
Jefferson 14 13 7 19 - 55
MANHATTAN (2-13) - Miah Fenno 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Severson 3 0-0 7, Olleca Severson 3 2-2 8, Cayli Chapman 0 2-2 2, Adele Didriksen 4 1-5 9, Sophie Duffin 2 0-2 4, Hallie Hemenway 3 2-4 8, Ella Halverson 2 0-0 5, Andi Douma 0 0-0 0, Ether Halverson 0 1-3 1, Kaitlyn Pavilik 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 8-20 44.
JEFFERSON (12-4) - Dakota Edmisten 4 2-4 11, Grace Alexander 1 0-0 2, Sam Zody 1 0-0 2, Jessie Harris 0 0-0 0, Rachel VanBlaricom 5 4-5 15, Austie May 3 0-0 6, Mackenzie Layng 0 0-0 0, Hailee Stiles 0 0-0 0, Izzy Morris 0 1-2 1, Abbie Voude 0 0-0 0, Cia Stuber 4 4-5 14, Olivia Lyon 2 0-0 4. Totals: 20 11-16 55.
3-point goals: Man 2 (M. Severson, E. Halverson), Jeff 4 (Stuber 2, Edmisten, VanBlaricom).
Three Forks 33, Townsend 18
Three Forks 5 7 14 9 - 33
Townsend 4 3 6 5 - 18
THREE FORKS (3-14) - Kinzee Howey 1 0-0 3, Addison Pestel 1 0-0 2, Lily Jones 1 0-0 3, Jayden Woodland 3 2-6 8, Brianna Warren 0 0-3 0, Ashlyn Swenson 3 2-3 10, Brielle Davis 0 0-0 0, Fallon Page 0 0-0 0, Jasmyn Murphy 3 1-2 7. Totals: 12 5-14 33.
TOWNSEND (2-12) - Emma Huffman 2 1-2 7, Luci Horne 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Vogl 1 0-0 2, Bailey Taves 0 0-0 0, Kodyn Braaten 1 0-0 3, Trinity Wilson 1 0-0 3, Charlotte Watson 0 1-2 1, Mel Woodward 1 0-0 2, Sarah Christensen 0 0-0 0, Ella Begger 0 0-0 0, Emily Bird 0 0-0 0, Havyn Vandenacre 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 2-4 18.
3-point goals: TF 4 (Swenson 2, Howey, Jones), Tow 4 (Huffman 2, Braaten, Wilson).