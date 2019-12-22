Although he’s a newcomer, Carter Schmidt continues to wrestle like a savvy veteran. The freshman went unbeaten over the weekend en route to winning the 113-pound championship at the C.M. Russell Holiday Classic.
Schmidt went 5-0 at the two-day tournament in Great Falls, which included a 4-1 decision against Glacier’s Teegan Vasquez in the title match.
“It was a super solid match. Carter is wrestling amazingly tough right now,” Belgrade coach Sean Dellwo said. “He’s moving well and I get plenty of comments from other coaches saying that they don’t see a lot of other freshmen move the way he’s moving. And I agree. He’s moving like a seasoned vet.”
Led by Schmidt, the Panthers placed 14th among more than 60 teams, and had four grapplers place in the top eight.
“Overall, four placers,” noted Dellwo. “Probably had a couple more guys that I thought we could have got through, but pretty close to where we would expect to be.”
Colton Gutenberger and Xaden Cunningham each placed sixth, while Brendan Gill was eighth. Gutenberger reached the semifinals at 103 before losing by major decision to Billings Skyview’s Hunter Ketchem, then he lost twice in the consolation bracket en route to finishing sixth.
“He had a pretty tough bracket and we got some things to work on with him. With most freshmen you think that sixth place is awesome and all that stuff, but with him he has higher expectations for himself and I think we do as a coaching staff,” said Dellwo. “He’s a hungry kid and we just need to refine some things and he’ll be competing at the top of the podium before you know it.”
Cunningham reached the quarterfinals at 205 before losing to Butte’s Kobe Moreno. Then the sophomore battled back in the consolation bracket with a couple of victories before eventually placing sixth.
“He had a heck of a tournament,” said Dellwo. “Really is doing better at staying in good positions and not making these really tiny mistakes. He’s just doing solid.”
Cunningham was pinned by Helena Capital’s Zane McComick in the consolation semifinals, and then lost by fall in the fifth place match to Glasgow’s Cooper Larson. Dellwo noted it was a tough fifth place match.
“But I think he’s realizing that he can hang with all these guys that are juniors and seniors because at 205 you don’t have very many sophomores,” he added. “As soon as we build a little bit of confidence with him over the break he’s going to be climbing the podium and the next couple tournaments as well.”
Gill finished with a 4-3 record at 152, dropping into the consolation bracket following a third round defeat.
“It’s not quite where we wanted him to be or where he expects to be,” said Dellwo. “But it’s going to be a really good learning experience.”
Gill notched three consecutive wins in the consolation bracket capped by a first round pin of Billings Senior’s Isaiah Murch. Then the senior was pinned in his next two matches to finish eighth.
“He had a couple matches each day where he looked nails tough. And then he had a couple matches where there was a couple of teachable moments,” said Dellwo. “He’s the type of kid that’s learning and working to get better, and he will be leading us on the podium in the next couple tournaments for sure.”
The Panthers competed without three-time state champion John Mears. The senior is out with a concussion and his return is unknown, according to Dellwo.
“We’re just taking it one day at a time right now. We hope to get him back, but at the same time we want to do what’s right for him and his future,” he said. “There is an outside chance that we get him back for divisionals. But like I said, we’re not going to push it because there’s greater things for John than wrestling.”
Belgrade finished with 91 points, while Missoula Big Sky, Great Falls, and Billings Skyview were the top three teams with 204, 193.5 and 176 points, respectively.