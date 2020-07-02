The Gallatin Valley Outlaws lost their first three games at the 35th Annual Hladky Memorial Tournament in Gillette, Wyo. But they salvaged the weekend with a 6-5 victory against Premier West on Saturday.
Gallatin Valley was shut out by the Colorado Ducks, 9-0, and Gillette Riders, 7-0, in their first two games and then lost a tight contest to the Alliance Spartans, 4-2.
Against Colorado, the Outlaws were limited to one hit — a triple by Brady Jones — and committed five errors. Things didn’t go much better against Gillette, as Gallatin Valley was held to two hits — a double by Jones and single by Josh Wisecarver.
But the Outlaws’ bats came to life against Alliance and they scored the first run of the game. Alliance led 3-2 going into the bottom of the fifth before adding an insurance run.
Brandon Beedie scattered six hits and walked three in five innings of work en route to picking up the loss on the mound. Bo Hays led the offense with a pair of doubles and an RBI after going 2 for 4 at the plate.
Gallatin Valley took a 6-2 lead into the seventh against Premier West and then held on for the victory. Isaac Richardson and Hays each went 3 for 4 with and RBI, while Brody Ayers was 2 for 4.
The Outlaws finished with 11 hits and Hays picked up the save on the mound.
Gallatin Valley returned to conference action Tuesday and swept a Southern A doubleheader on the road against Livingston. The Outlaws won the opener 12-1 and then capped the sweep with a 4-1 win.
The Outlaws (12-16) are back in action Thursday hosting the Dillon Cubs in a conference doubleheader, and then they’ll host Belgrade in another league twinbill Monday, July 6.
Colorado 9, Gallatin Valley 0
Gallatin Valley 000 00 - 0 1 5
Colorado 220 5x - 9 9 1
Caleb Kamerman and n/a. E. Pacheco, A Page-Roth (4) and n/a.
GALLATIN VALLEY (9-14) - Brady Jones 1-2 (3B), Trevor Doud 0-3, Isaac Richardson 0-2, Brandon Beedie 0-2, Josh Wisecarver 0-2, Austin Devers 0-2, Patrick Dietz 0-1, Gunnar Johnson 0-2, Mayson Shively 0-1.
COLORADO - J. Meijia 3-3, M. Rojas 1-3, Pacheco 1-3, JC Rodriguez 0-1, Y. Estrada 2-3 (2B), M. Sandoval 1-3, G. Womack 1-2, J. Chavez 0-3, R. Diaz 0-1.
Gillette 7, Gallatin Valley 0
Gallatin Valley 000 000 0 - 0 2 2
Gillette 150 010 x - 7 9 0
Patrick Dietz, Mayson Shively (2), Cyrus Richardson (6) and n/a. Bode Rivenes, Dalton Martin (7) and n/a.
GALLATIN VALLEY (9-15) - Brady Jones 1-2 (2B), Trevor Doud 0-2, Isaac Richardson 0-3, Brandon Beedie 0-3, Josh Wisecarver 1-2, Austin Devers 0-2, Brody Ayers 0-2, C. Richardson 0-2, Shivley 0-1.
GILLETTE - Kaden Race 1-3, Hayden Syite 0-3, Matt Newlin 0-1, Mason Powell 1-3 (2B), Kaleb Lewis 3-4 (2 2B), Brody Richardson 0-1, Jason Fink 0-2, Garrett Lynde 2-4, Tanner Richards 0-1, Cole Swish 1-3, Zach Brown 1-3.
Alliance 4, Gallatin Valley 2
Gallatin Valley 100 010 0 - 2 7 0
Alliance 201 010 x - 4 7 3
Brandon Beedie, Austin Devers (6) and n/a. Chance Crowe and n/a.
GALLATIN VALLEY (9-16) - Brady Jones 1-3, Trevor Doud 0-3, Isaac Richardson 1-4, Bo Hays 2-4 (2 2B), Josh Wisecarver 1-2, Brody Ayers1-4, Cyrus Richardson 1-4, Mayson Shively 0-2, Wyatt Barney 0-3.
ALLIANCE - Kellen Muhr 0-2, Jakob Callen 0-1, Joel Baker 1-2, JJ Garza 1-3, Caeson Clarke 2-3 (2B), Trevor DuBray 1-3, EJ Gomez Vic Hinojosa 0-0, Maria Garza 1-2, AJ Escamila 1-2, Collin Schrawyer 0-3.
Gallatin Valley 6, Premier West 5
Premier West 002 003 0 - 5 6 0
Gallatin Valley 303 000 x - 6 11 3
Mason Richard, Gabe Foster (3), Marcus Burton (6) and n/a. Isaac Richardson, Austin Devers (6), Bo Hays (7) and n/a.
PREMIER WEST - Grant Gabbert 0-2, Connor Hardman 1-3, Hayes Edens 0-3, Aaron Brakel 0-3, Alex Betancourt 0-3, Alan Duty 2-3 (2B), Auston Medina 1-4, Acierno 2-3, Ben Spangler 0-2.
GALLATIN VALLEY (10-16) - Brady Jones 0-3, Trevor Doud 1-3, I. Richardson 3-4 (2B, 2 3B), Hays 3-4 (3B), Josh Wisecarver 1-3, Brody Ayers 2-4 (2B), Cyrus Richardson 1-2, Mayson Shively 0-3, Gunnar Johnson 0-3.
Gallatin Valley 12, Livingston 1
Gallatin Valley 140 070 - 12 9 0
Livingston 100 000 - 1 4 1
Caleb Kamerman and n/a. Rob Wolf, Max Stern (5) and n/a.
GALLATIN VALLEY (11-16) - Brady Jones 1-3, Trevor Doug 0-3, Isaac Richardson 2-3, Bo Hays 0-1, Josh Wisecarver 1-2, Brody Ayers 2-4 (2B), Austin Devers 1-3, Brandon Beedie 2-4, Mayson Shively 0-1.
LIVINGSTON - Braden Duncan 1-3, Stern 0-2, River Smith 1-2, Wolf 1-2 (2B), Scott Tatum 0-2, Casey Miller 0-2, Simon Coleman 1-2 (2B), David Osen 0-1, Darien Gilman 0-2.
Gallatin Valley 4, Livingston 1
Gallatin Valley 021 000 1 - 4 9 1
Livingston 000 000 1 - 1 1 1
Mayson Shively, Patrick Dietz (7) and n/a. Scott Tatum, Max Stern (7) and n/a.
GALLATIN VALLEY (12-16) - Brady Jones 2-3 (2B), Austin Devers 0-3, Isaac Richardson 0-4, Bo Hays 0-3, Josh Wisecarver 0-3, Cyrus Richardson 3-4 (2B), Brandon Beedie 2-3, Dietz 1-3, Gunnar Johnson 1-1 (2B)
LIVINGSTON - Braden Duncan 0-3, David Osen 0-3, River Smith 1-3, Rob Wolf 0-3, Tatum 0-3, Casey Miller 0-3, Simon Coleman 0-2, Stern 0-1, Ben Schmidt 0-3.