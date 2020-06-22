The Gallatin Valley Outlaws continued their hot play over the weekend by winning 3 of 4 games at the Harold Gjerde Memorial Tournament in Lewistown.
The Outlaws won twice on Friday and then split their games on Saturday to improve to 9-13 following a 3-12 start.
Gallatin Valley began the tournament with a 3-1 victory against Havre, and then broke open a close game late against Lewistown en route to a 12-3 victory to cap Friday.
A late rally came up short in a 3-2 defeat to the Billings Cardinals to begin Saturday, and then the Outlaws capped the tournament with a 13-2 rout of Miles City.
Isaac Richardson led the charge against Havre, scattering five hits and striking out four in a complete game effort on the mound. Brady Jones was 2 for 4 at the plate.
Against Lewistown, the Outlaws took a 5-3 lead into the sixth before breaking the game open with a seven-run burst. Patrick Dietz and Richardson belted doubles in the contest, while Caleb Kamerman relieved Brady Jones on the hill to toss a 3-hitter and strike out eight in four innings of work.
Saturday, Billings’ Jadyn Averille won a pitching dual with Dietz. The duo combined to allow just five hits and strike out seven.
The Cardinals led 3-0 after five innings, but Gallatin Valley rallied to get within one in the sixth. But five errors proved costly in the Outlaws’ comeback.
Gallatin Valley wrapped up the tournament by rallying past the Mavericks. The Outlaws scored in every inning to counter a pair of runs Miles City scored in the top of the first, and Mayson Shively finished 2 for 3 with a double.
On the mound, Cyrus Richardson scattered five hits and didn’t allow a walk in a complete game effort.
Gallatin Valley, which has won six of its past seven games, is back in action at a tournament in Gillette, Wyo. June 25-28.
Gallatin Valley 3, Havre 1
Havre 000 010 0 - 1 5 4
Gallatin Valley 000 300 x - 3 7 9
Eli Cloninger and n/a. Isaac Richardson and n/a.
HAVRE - Quinn Reno 2-4, Tyrel Kjersem 1-4, Trenton Maloughney 0-3, Ethan Carlson 0-3, Caden Jenkins 1-3, Carson Lunak 0-2, Drake Barrth 1-3, Jeramaih Benson 0-2, Theron Peterson 0-2.
GALLATIN VALLEY (7-12) - Brady Jones 2-4, Trevor Doud 1-3, Richardson 1-4, Brandon Beedi 1-3, Josh Wisecarver 0-3, Austin Devers 0-2, Patrick Dietz 1-3, Gunnar Johnson 0-3, Mayson Shively 1-3.
Gallatin Valley 12, Lewistown 3
Gallatin Valley 110 037 0 - 12 8 3
Lewistown 201 000 0 - 3 5 3
Brady Jones, Caleb Kamerman (4) and n/a. Jake Clinton, Lane Melson (4), Isaiah Marquart (6), Tate Mangold (6) and n/a.
GALLATIN VALLEY (8-12) - Trevor Doud 1-3, Jones 0-2, Isaac Richardson 2-6, Patrick Dietz 1-2 (2B), Josh Wisecarver 1-3, Austin Devers 1-4, Cyrus Richardson 1-3 (2B), Mayson Shively 0-2, Kamerman 1-3, Wyatt Barner 0-2.
LEWISTOWN - J. Clinton 1-4, Nolan Fry 0-2, Xander Flick 1-3, Kyle Lee 0-2, Luke Clinton 0-1, Will Hendricks 1-4, Kendall Barta 0-2, Travis McAlpin 1-1, Lane Melton 1-4 (2B), Isaiah Marquart 0-2, Trajan Sparks 0-1.
Billiings 3, Gallatin Valley 2
Gallatin Valley 000 002 0 - 2 2 5
Billings 100 020 x - 3 3 3
Jadyn Averill and n/a. Patrick Dietz, Mayson Shivley (6) and n/a.
GALLATIN VALLEY (8-13) - Trevor Doud 0-3, Brady Jones 0-3, Isaac Richardson 0-3, Brandon Beedie 1-3, Josh Wisecarver, Austin Devers 0-3, Ditz 0-2, Gunnar Johnson 0-0, Cyrus Richardson 0-2, Shively 1-3.
BILLINGS - Kolten Wynia 0-3, Hunter Doyle 0-2, Jaiden Turner 1-2, Rocco Gioioso 0-2, Jace Buchanan 1-3, Luke Tallman 0-3, Kyler Northrop 1-3, Logan Nyberg 0-3, Elijah Larson 0-1.
Gallatin Valley 13, Miles City 2
Miles City 200 00 - 2 5 2
Gallatin Valley 224 41 - 13 9 3
Carson H, Kayden H (2), Logan M (4) and n/a. Cyrus Richardson and n/a.
MILES CITY - Joel C 0-1, Jack C 0-3, Jess B 0-2, Kayden H 0-3, Julian L 2-2, Cam M 0-2, Dalton P 1-2, Aidan D 1-2, Carson H 1-3.
GALLATIN VALLEY (9-13) - Brady Jones 2-2, Trevor Doud 1-1, Isaac Richardson 1-4, Brandon Beedie 0-4, Josh Wisecarver 0-1, C. Richardson 1-2, Mayson Shively 2-3 (2B), Caleb Kamerman 0-1, Gunnar Johnson 2-3.