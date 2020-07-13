THREE FORKS — After playing the majority of the first half of the season on the road, Gallatin Valley has been enjoying the confines of Imerys Field as the regular season winds down.
The Outlaws wrapped up their fifth consecutive Southern A doubleheader at home Sunday and won 5 of 6 games this past week to surge above .500 for the first time since May 28.
“Now we got six more coming up this week that are going to be even more important than these,” Gallatin Valley manager Duwayne Scott said. “So hopefully we can continue to play good baseball.”
The Outlaws (20-18, 11-5 Southern A) swept the Bozeman Bucks A 11-10 and 24-5 on July 8. The 24 runs scored in the second game was a season high.
Gallatin Valley lost the opener Saturday to Helena 6-1, but bounced back in Game 2 to post a 17-1 victory.
“Yesterday, the first game, we didn’t play very well. I thought we just didn’t have very good at-bats,” said Scott. “Defensively, I thought we played well. Our pitchers threw strikes.”
The homestand concluded Sunday with a pair of five-inning routs against Anaconda, 10-0 and 15-2.
Austin Devers tossed a complete game victory in Game 2, and Scott said his pitching staff is making good progress with 12 games remaining.
“I’m pretty comfortable with our top four or five. Just got to figure out what it’s going to be from six through 10,” he said. “Some of these guys are just not used to being in pressure situations yet, so hopefully that will start changing. Get those pitchers in a few more stressful situations and see where they’re at.”
Bo Hays scattered three hits and struck out 10 in the Outlaws’ Game 2 rout of Bozeman, while Patrick Dietz allowed just one hit and struck out 10 in the loss to Helena. He also walked five batters, and Gallatin Valley committed five errors, en route to picking up the loss.
“We’ve been relying too much on our starters and now we need to see what the bottom end of this can get,” said Scott. “We got a couple guys on the Posse (Gallatin Valley’s B team) that I think will actually come help down the end here too. They’ve been pitching really well down there, so hopefully they can come up and give us some innings.”
Offensively, the Outlaws tallied eight or more hits in four of the contests, including 15 in Game 2 against the Bucks. Trevor Doud and Isaac Richardson each had three hits, while Brady Jones and Richardson smacked doubles in that victory.
Cyrus Richardson belted a triple in the opener against Bozeman and had a double in Game 2 against Helena.
Gallatin Valley returns to action Thursday at Helena, and then hosts Butte and Anaconda Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
“Those Butte games could be big for us if we can get a couple wins there depending on what happens with Helena,” said Scott. “And then we end up with six more. Belgrade on Thursday and then that makeup with Livingston.”
The Livingston doubleheader, which was rained out June 16, will cap the regular season on July 26.
Gallatin Valley 11, Bozeman 10
Bozeman 010 072 0 - 10 10 2
Gallatin Valley 334 010 x - 11 8 2
Jackson Burke, Andrew Western (3), Bryce Hampton (5) and n/a. Caleb Kamerman, Cyrus Richardson (5) and Brandon Beedie.
BOZEMAN (14-16) - Lane Harrison 1-5, Corbin Holzer 1-4, Daniel Beers 0-5, Daryn Shepard 0-3, Kaden Thomson 1-4 (3B), Western 2-3, Nate Palithorpe 2-3, Dillon Coleman 3-4 (2B), Michael Armstrong 0-2.
GALLATIN VALLEY (16-17) - Brady Jones 1-5, Trevor Doud 0-2, Isaac Richardson 2-4 (3B), Bo Hays 0-1, C. Richardson 2-3 (3B), Patrick Dietz 0-2, Austin Devers 1-3, Beedie 0-4, Josh Wisecarver 2-3.
Gallatin Valley 24, Bozeman 5
Bozeman 005 00 - 5 3 6
Gallatin Valley 759 3x - 24 15 1
Dillon Coleman, Gannon McGarrah (2), Michael Armstrong (3), Daniel Beers (4) and Lane Harrison. Bo Hays and Cyrus Richardson.
BOZEMAN (14-17) - Lane Harrison 0-3, Nate Palithorpe 0-2, Corbin Holzer 0-3, Gannon McGarrah 2-2 (2B), Daryn Shepard 0-0, Kaden Thomson 0-3, Andrew Western 1-2, Armstrong 0-2, Coleman 0-1, Hayden Roethle 0-1.
GALLATIN VALLEY (17-17) - Brady Jones 2-4 (2B), Trevor Doud 3-4, Isaac Richardson 3-5 (2B), Hays 0-3, C. Richardson 1-2, Brody Ayers 2-3, Josh Wisecarver 1-4, Gunnar Johnson 2-4, Mayson Shively 1-4.
Helena 6, Gallatin Valley 1
Helena 020 020 2 - 6 3 2
Gallatin Valley 100 000 0 - 1 3 3
Walker Bennett and Greyson Ahmann. Patrick Dietz, Brody Ayers (6) and Brandon Beedie.
HELENA - Quinn Belcher 0-3, Hunter Bratcher 0-4, Judson Seliskar 0-3, Will Brent 0-1, Tycen Mooney 1-3, Payton Tavary 1-4, Ahmann 0-2, Cade Coate 1-3, Joey Visser 0-2.
GALLATIN VALLEY (17-18) - Brady Jones 1-3, Trevor Doud 0-2, Isaac Richardson 0-2, Bo Hays 1-3, Cyrus Richardson 1-3, Josh Wisecarver 0-3, Austin Devers 0-3, Beedie 0-2, Mason Shively 0-1.
Gallatin Valley 17, Helena 1
Helena 000 01 - 1 2 0
Gallatin Valley 362 6x - 17 14 0
Luke Dowdy, Greyson Ahmann (2), Drew Kaizer (3) and Hunter Wallis. Mayson Shively and Cyrus Richardson.
HELENA - Quinn Belcher 0-1, Tyler Roberts 1-1 (2B), Hunter Bratcher 0-2, Judson Seliskar 0-1, Will Brent 0-2, Tycen Mooney 0-2, Payton Tavary 0-2, Hunter Wallis 0-2, Cade Coate 0-2, Drew Kaizer 1-1.
GALLATIN VALLEY (18-18) - Brady Jones 3-4, Trevor Doud 1-2, Isaac Richardson 0-3, Bo Hays 1-3, C. Richardson 1-1 (2B), Patrick Dietz 1-2, Brody Ayers 3-4, Brandon Beedie 3-3, Caleb Kamerman 0-1, Josh Wisecarver 1-3.
Gallatin Valley 10, Anaconda 0
Anaconda 000 00 - 0 3 0
Gallatin Valley 003 25 - 10 6 1
Tommy Sawyer, Andrew Tallon (4) and n/a. Isaac Richardson and n/a.
ANACONDA - Mason Worl 0-2, Pat Galle 0-3, Sawyer 2-3, Jayce Coughlin 0-1, Connor Sampson 0-2, Tallon 0-2, Nate Blodnick 1-2, Cory Galle 0-1, Brandon Shaw 0-2.
GALLATIN VALLEY (19-18) - Brady Jones 2-3, Trevor Doud 0-1, I. Richardson 0-0, Bo Hays 0-2, Cyrus Richardson 1-1 (2B), Brody Ayers 1-3, Patrick Dietz 1-2 (2B), Brandon Beedie 0-2, Josh Wisecarver 1-2 (2B), Mayson Shively 0-0.
Gallatin Valley 15, Anaconda 2
Anaconda 011 00 - 2 4 1
Gallatin Valley 644 1x - 15 8 3
Jayce Couglin, Nate Blodnick (2), Mason Worl (3), Riley Kriskovich (4) and n/a. Austin Devers and Cyrus Richardson.
ANACONDA - Worl 1-1, Alex Jorgenson 0-1, Pat Galle 1-3, Tommy Sawyer 0-3, Coughlin 0-3, Connor Sampson 0-2, Andrew Tallon 0-1, Blodnick 1-2, Cory Galle 0-1, Brandon Shaw 1-2.
GALLATIN VALLEY (20-18) - Brady Jones 2-3 (2B), Trevor Doud 0-3, Isaac Richardson 0-0, Bo Hays 1-3, C. Richardson 2-3 (2B), Brody Ayers 2-2, Josh Wisecarver 0-0, Wyatt Barney 0-1, Caleb Kamerman 0-0, Mayson Shively 1-2.