Everyone was in agreement. The weather played a factor Saturday.
With an early winter storm approaching, cold and windy conditions greeted cross country runners Saturday at the annual Mountain West Classic in Missoula.
It made for a tough day for some athletes, and several team tents were destroyed by gusts of wind.
“Our canopy was one of the ones that got tossed and so it destroyed the frame,” Belgrade coach Rachel White said. “We even had it staked.”
Still, there were several locals who shined at the meet, including Manhattan Christian’s Ben Morrison. The senior placed 29th with a time of 16:45.7 to lead the Eagles to an 18th place finish in the team standings.
“I think he had a good day,” Christian coach Nate TeSlaa said. “You always want to come out strong and he had a good first mile and stuck right with those big dogs. So he did well.”
Teammate Riley Schott did not compete due to illness, but Matt Kenney set a personal best with a time of 17:36.5.
“I think any time you PR on that course it’s a good day with all these kids,” said TeSlaa.
Led by Morrison and Kenney, the Eagles finished with 568 points. Bozeman, which boasted five runners in the top five, won the meet with a score of 65, while Missoula Hellgate was second with 94.
Belgrade placed 32nd and Manhattan was 33rd with 919 and 926 points, respectively. Three Forks was 51st out of 53 teams with 1,454 points.
Samuel Nash led Belgrade, placing 65th with a time of 17:24.7, while Cooper McCormack was 111th in 18:00.9. Brandon Clingan was the team’s No. 3 runner, notching a time of 19:01.7 to place 226th.
“Considering conditions, (the) hill, sickness, and injuries, they did great,” White said of her entire team. “Fast hard finishes. Lots of course PRs actually.”
Wyatt Barney led Manhattan, finishing 106th in 17:57.4. He was followed by Michael Tenney (162nd, 18:24.8), William Rolando (208th, 18:50.8), and Luke Meeker (240th, 19:11.2).
“Our boys didn’t have their best day. I think it was mostly about managing the conditions and the volume of runners,” Manhattan coach John Sillitti said. “We got out a little slow and then kind of settled into the flow of runners where we were. We still finished as the second Class B boys team, but we’ll need to race better moving forward.”
Jacob Ramsey led the effort for Three Forks, placing 242nd with a time of 19:14.1.
Lewis and Clark’s Wil Smith won the individual title with a time of 15:35.4. The senior won by 12 seconds.
On the girls side, Bozeman claimed the team title with 40 points and six harriers placed in the top 15. Missoula Hellgate was second with 78.
Manhattan placed 13th with 445 points and Belgrade was 35th with 974. Manhattan Christian and Three Forks did not field full teams.
Manhattan’s Hallie Hemenway, Saige Duffin and Jodi Cameron each placed in the top 100. Hemenway led the charge by finishing 51st with a time of 20:30.3.
Saige Duffin was 70th in 20:49.8, while Cameron was 85th in 21:06.6. Pralie Duffin and Kit Wiersema followed in 128th (21:51.6) and 148th (22:13.3), respectively.
“The girls were a little more able to establish some position earlier and had a decent day,” said Sillttii. “I think we finished behind six AA schools, five out of state, and one A.”
Manhattan’s boys and girls swept the Class B titles a year ago, and Sillitti noted the squads are in a good position this year.
“This is similar to how our boys and girls ran last year at this meet. It was the start of a breakthrough for the girls and the boys started putting things together a couple weeks later,” he said. “I’m going to look back through training logs, but I suspect it’s more of a team personality thing. As long as we both get it right by state, the boys and girls paths don’t need to be parallel.”
Kyra Giese was the top harrier for Belgrade, posting a time of 22:14.6 to place 148th, while Ava Bellach led Manhattan Christian. The freshman posted a personal best time of 23:25.3 to finish 214th.
“She finally got under 24, so that was exciting,” said TeSlaa. “And my other girls are coming right along. They didn’t drop time this week, but they just had strong runs. That hill right in the middle of the course, to get that times that they did, that was great.”
Three Forks was led by Hannah Wilson, who placed 209th with a time of 23:14.3.
“It was cold and windy but we ran well had lots of season bests, and everyone had a good time,” Three Forks coach Tara Forsberg said. “We are looking forward to our own meet here in Three Forks next weekend. It will be very small, but it’s a good way to start off and hoping for continued drops in times to get ready for state.”
While Three Forks will host its first meet in more than a decade, Belgrade, Manhattan and Manhattan Christian will all compete at the Butte Invitational on Saturday.
Note: See complete meet results here: https://www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/161396/results