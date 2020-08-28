LIVINGSTON — After checking in on the team’s final runner to cross the finish line, John Sillitti took some time to enjoy the moment.
Manhattan’s cross country and track coach noted it was a little hot Friday morning while standing on the football field at Park County High. But he also pointed out that it was a beautiful August day — no wind and minimal smoke following days of burning due to area wild fires.
It was the first time since October of last year, when both Manhattan squads earned runner up finishes at the State B meet, that Sillitti found himself scribbling down splits and then final times at the finish line.
“I missed this so much,” he said.
Manhattan was one of three teams to compete in the season-opening Seamus Camp Cross Country Invitational, and the veteran coach was thrilled to see his athletes back in action.
“We’re just happy Livingston invited us and we know their county health department was being really particular about things and wanting to be safe to keep their community safe, so we knew the format would be different,” Sillitti said. “We’re just super appreciative that they invited us.”
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the meet consisted of three waves of runners with each team — Manhattan, Manhattan Christian and Park County — competing in their own heats. Boys and girls ran together, but final team and individual results were recorded as if it were a typical meet.
No one really knew how the new format would go with not competing against runners from other teams, but both coaches and athletes were able to draw positives out of it.
“You don’t know what to expect, so you just kind of do what you can do. I thought they stepped up to the challenge,” Christian coach Nate TeSlaa said. “It’s different, you’re not lining up against other schools, you’re lining up against yourself. We’ll take the experience, we’ll learn from it, and hopefully we’ll be better next week.”
For several Manhattan runners, particularly three first-time seniors, the lack of fans and comfort of running with teammates eased concerns.
“They were nervous before and we’re not even going against other teams or having spectators there and they’re still nervous,” Sillitti said. “So it helps a little bit maybe with that being just us.”
For the more experienced runners, Sillitti added, there’s not much benefit.
“They need to see competition,” he said.
Led by five runners who placed in the top six, Christian’s boys won the event with 18 points. The Eagles’ Riley Schott posted a time of 17:28.6 to win the event, while teammate Matt Kenney was second in 17:47.3.
Manhattan’s top runner was Wyatt Barney, who placed ninth in 19:32.9.
“He was by himself the whole time,” noted Sillitti. “Absolutely would benefit him to have other people in a race to go against.”
Manhattan’s girls won the meet with 23 points after four runners placed in the top six. Hallie Hemenway and Kit Wiersema placed second and third, respectively, with times of 22:35.9 and 22:36.5.
“Two miles in we got a 10 second spread between our one and our six, which is unheard of,” Sillitti said of the good grouping. “But they’re talented and they’ve been running. It spread out a little bit at the end, but I think we’re going to get back to being pretty tight.”
Christian was led by Ava Bellach, who was fifth with a time of 22:57. Sisters Kiersten Van Kirk and Katelyn Van Kirk followed 25:25.4 and 26:33.6 to place 13th and 14th, respectively.
Christian's schedule has an open date for the weekend of Sept. 4, but TeSlaa was exploring options. Manhattan is planning to host a small meet on Saturday, something Sillitti noted was still in the works.
Seamus Camp Invitational
(at Park County High, Livingston)
Boys
Team scores: Manhattan Christian 18, Park 47, Manhattan 61.
Top 20 individuals: Riley Schott, MC, 17:28.6; Matt Kenney, MC, 17:47.3, Andrew Durgan, Park, 18:19.5; Devan Walhof, MC 18:39.1; Oren Arthun, MC, 18:53.3; Nathan Adams, MC, 19:08.3; McCrae Wester, Park, 19:25.7; Charlie Serafin, Park, 19:29.6; Wyatt Barney, Man, 19:32.9; Cullen Visser, MC, 20:02.7; Layne Vanderby, Man, 20:05.2; Payden Cantalupo, Man, 20:16.4; Kimall Smith, Park, 20:31.3; William Rolando, Man, 20:34.0; Hunter Perrin, Man, 20:45.7; Jon Sarisky, Park, 20:58.5; Carson Blanchard, Man, 21:06.6, Gus Stewart, Man, 21:37.0; Cody Hager, MC, 22:28.5.
Girls
Team scores: Manhattan 23, Park 46, Manhattan Christian 64.
Top 20 individuals: Ellianna Wester, Park, 22:15.3; Hallie Hemenway, Man, 22:35.9; Kit Wiersema, Man, 22:36.5; Deanna Yung, Man, 25:45.2; Ava Bellach, MC, 22:57.0; Saige Duffin, Man, 23:03.5; Elise Wadle, Park, 23:05.1; Olleca Severson, Man, 23:22.5; Madeline Severson, Man, 23:22.8; Fionn Camp, Park, 24:09.0; Julia Fowler, Man, 25:05.4; Haley Rigler, Park, 25:06.6; Kiersten Van Kirk, MC, 25:25.4; Katelyn Van Kirk, MC, 26:33.6; Malaya Kamerman, MC, 27:28.9; Avery Johansen, Park, 29:54.1; Hallie Kellicut, Butte Central, 34:47.9; Rachel Bos, MC, 35:00.1; Kaitlyn Scott, MC, 42:20.1.