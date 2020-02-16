It took a huge effort from Micaiah Hauser Saturday night, but Three Forks managed to cap the regular season with a pair of victories over the weekend.
Following a hard-fought 46-40 victory against Deer Lodge on senior-parent night Friday, Hauser led the Wolves to a 75-67 win Saturday at Columbus with a career-high performance.
“We pulled out another win,” Three Forks coach Terry Hauser said. “Micaiah had a great game. Had 42 points and was 23 of 24 from free throw line.”
The Wolves needed everyone of those points and free throws to hang on for the win after rallying from a four-point deficit after the first quarter.
Micaiah Hauser also reached double figures Friday with 14 points, while teammate Owen Long led all scorers with 17.
“We found a way to win both games this weekend after having some adversity last weekend with Dustin (Dalke) going down with a fracture in his fibula,” said coach Hauser. “Proud of the kids for showing so much resilience and finding ways to win. Excited for tournaments. Hopefully we can keep it going.”
Coach Hauser is hopeful to have Dalke back in the lineup should the Wolves advance to the Southern B Divisional March 5-7 in Billings. Three Forks (15-3) earned the top seed and a first round bye at the District 5B Tournament, which will be held Feb. 20-22 in Belgrade. The team plays Friday in the semifinals at 3 p.m.
Three Forks’ girls capped the regular season by splitting the non-conference games. They routed Deer Lodge 42-18 and then lost a low-scoring contest against Columbus Saturday, 29-24.
“Slowed it down a little bit,” veteran Wolves coach Mike Sauvageau said of the tempo.
Three Forks took a 13-10 lead into halftime, but scored just 11 second half points in the loss. Breanna Bloch, Keaton Lynn and Erin Welter each finished with six points.
Against Deer Lodge, the Wolves jumped out to a 16-4 first quarter lead and then broke the game open in the second half en route to victory. Kendall Lynn led all scorers with 13 points, while Bloch had 12.
Three Forks (9-9) finished as the No. 3 seed and will play sixth-seeded Manhattan in a first round game at district on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
The winner advances to the semifinals and will play second-seeded Whitehall Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Boys
Three Forks 46, Deer Lodge 40
Deer Lodge 6 12 12 10 - 40
Three Forks 6 15 13 12 - 46
DEER LODGE - Ben Anderson 3 2-4 8, Ethan Bossert 3 0-0 6, Logan Nicholson 3 4-8 12, Keith Kippenhan 1 0-2 2, Brodey Freeman 1 0-0 2, Carson Whiteley 0 0-0 0, Ozzie King 2 0-0 4, Kaden Sayer 1 0-0 3, Aiden Thompson 1 1-2 3. Totals: 15 7-16 40.
THREE FORKS (14-3) - Trenton Nimmick 0 0-0 0, Micaiah Hauser 5 1-4 12, Owen Long 4 5-6 17, Zach Pitcher 2 4-7 9, Zach Butcher 0 0-0 0, Austin Allen 3 1-2 7, Mayson Shively 0 1-2 1, Zane Hansen 0 0-2 0, Antonio Boggio 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 12-23 46.
3-point goals: DL 3 (Nicholson 2, Sayer 1), TF 6 (Long 4, Hauser 1, Pitcher 1).
Three Forks 75, Columbus 67
Three Forks 20 16 15 24 - 75
Columbus 24 9 16 18 - 67
THREE FORKS (15-3) - Stats unavailable.
COLUMBUS (12-6) - Stats unavailable.
Girls
Three Forks 42, Deer Lodge 18
Deer Lodge 4 5 3 6 - 18
Three Forks 16 6 14 6 - 42
DEER LODGE - Makenzi Meger 1 0-0 2, Nia McClannan 2 0-0 6, Rachel Nicholson 1 6-8 9, Courtney Boese 0 0-0 0, Natalie Spring 0 0-0 0, Emma Johnson 0 0-0 0, Abby Spears 0 1-2 1, Skyla Pierson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 7-10 18.
THREE FORKS (9-8) - Kinzee Howey 0 0-0 0, Keaton Lynn 3 1-2 7, Lily Jones 0 0-0 0, Erin Welter 1 0-0 2, Kendall Lynn 6 1-2 13, Jayden Woodland 0 0-0 0, McKenzie Feddes 0 0-0 0, Ashlyn Swenson 3 0 8, Jasymn Murphy 0 0-0 0, Peyton Page 0 0-0 0, Breanna Bloch 6 0-0 12. Totals: 19 2-4 42.
3-point goals: DL 3 (McClannan 2, Nicholson 1), TF 2 (Swenson 2).
Columbus 29, Three Forks 24
Three Forks 7 6 8 3 - 24
Columbus 4 6 12 7 - 29
THREE FORKS (9-9) - Kinzee Howey 0 0-0 0, Keaton Lynn 3 0-0 6, Lily Jones 0 0-0 0, Erin Welter 2 1-1 6, Kendall Lynn 1 2-4 4, Jayden Woodland 0 0-0 0, McKenzie Feddes 1 0-0 2, Ashlyn Swenson 0 0-0 0, Peyton Page 0 0-0 0, Breanna Bloch 3 0-0 6. Totals: 10 3-5 24.
COLUMBUS - Sawyer Wiggs 3 0-0 6, Payton West 0 0-0 0, Reed Johnson 0 0-0 0, Breanna Rouane 5 6-10 16, Hannah Obert 0 0-0 0, Molly Hamilton 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Wyllie 1 2-2 4, Trista Teeters 0 1-2 1, Lie Lorash 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 9-14 29.
3-point goals: TF 1 (Welter), Col 0.