After a failed attempt on a drive to the basket early in the third quarter, Micaiah Hauser came out of the scrum favoring his left leg.
The Three Forks senior had banged knees with a defender on the shot attempt, and it took a couple of minutes to shake it off. But the discomfort did little to deter his determination.
On the Wolves’ next possession Hauser again drove the lane and was able to finish. It was a common sight throughout the night as he broke down Manhattan’s defense time and time again en route to scoring a game-high 34 points.
Led by Hauser’s effort, Three Forks held on for a 55-51 victory in the District 5B Tournament championship game to claim the program’s first title since 2010. The Wolves had lost to Big Timber in the tournament finale in each of the past two years.
“This means everything. We’ve lost to Big Timber the last two years,” said Hauser. “We slipped up when we were in Manhattan (a 65-58 loss Feb. 7), so we really wanted to get this one back.”
After pouring in 32 points in Friday’s 67-56 semifinal victory against Sweet Grass County, Hauser carried the load again. He scored 19 points in the first half and finished 11 of 14 from the line.
“He’s a really good player and he got to the free throw line on us and that’s just tough to stop,” Manhattan coach Wes Kragt said. “He did a really good job tonight of dribbling into our guys.”
The Wolves (17-3) trailed briefly in the first quarter, but took a 16-10 lead into the second. Hauser buried a 3 early in the frame to stretch the lead 19-12, but Manhattan answered every time it appeared Three Forks might run away.
Caden Holgate and Sven Stenberg connected on 3’s before halftime to help trim the deficit to five at the break, and then Tigers quickly erased an 11-point deficit in the third quarter.
“They answered every single run we had. Big shot after big shot,” Three Forks coach Terry Hauser said. “They’ve gotten better and better and better. I told their coaches, ‘I hope you guys know and have enough confidence that you guys can get to the state tournament.’ They’re a tough matchup and shoot the ball incredibly well.”
But the Tigers never found to way to contain Micaiah Hauser’s dribble penetration, which led to four trips to the free throw line in the fourth quarter where he made 7 of 8 attempts. His final two free throws stretched the lead to 54-48 with 22.5 seconds remaining.
With fellow senior Dustin Dalke — who was averaging 17.9 points per game — out with an injury, Micaiah Hauser knew he had to elevate his game. But he was also quick to credit teammates for contributing to the victory.
“Me and him (Dalke) are probably our best scorers we have,” Micaiah Hauser said. “Our other guys stepped up too. Owen (Long) knew he had to step up, Zach (Pitcher) and then our bench. Everybody played good all around.”
Long finished with 12 points, while Pitcher had seven.
Manhattan (11-9) was led by 17 points from Stenberg, who connected on four 3-pointers.
Despite the loss, the mood was upbeat for the Tigers. They clinched a berth to the divisional tournament with a 51-31 victory against Whitehall in Friday’s semifinals and played in the district championship following a three-win campaign a year ago.
Kragt credited the team’s lone senior, Kyle Hotvedt, for creating the turnaround by getting in the gym with his young teammates.
“The only senior on the team. Comes in and he takes this young (team), shows up to the gym all the time and works with them,” said Kragt. “Just to have his senior leadership with the work ethic of our young kids is what really helped us win that many games.”
The Southern B Divisional will be held March 4-7 in Billings.
Three Forks 67, Big Timber 56
Big Timber 11 15 10 20 - 56
Three Forks 8 13 19 27 - 67
BIG TIMBER (6-14) - Dawson Laverell 4 2-2 11, Connor Giesecke 1 4-7 6, Codee Mehus 6 0-0 15, Braedon Stosich 0 0-0 0, Sam Shephard 1 0-0 2, Austin Nevin 1 0-1 3, Kuirt Gullings 0 0-0 0, Brayden Young 0 0-0 0, Cody Stene 1 0-0 2, Tristan Matzick 7 3-4 17. Totals: 21 9-14 56.
THREE FORKS (16-3) - Trenton Nimmick 11-1 3, Micaiah Hauser 7 15-19 32, Owen Long 5 3-3 14, Zach Pitcher 1 6-6 8, Zach Butcher 0 0-0 0, Austin Allen 5 0-1 10, Mayson Shively 0 0-0 0, Walker Page 0 0-0 0, Ayden Warren 0 0-0 0, Zane Hanson 0 0-0 0, Antonio Boggio 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 25-30 67.
3-point goals: BT 5 Giesecke 4, Laverell 1), TF 4 (Hauser 3, Long 1).
Manhattan 51, Whitehall 31
Whitehall 6 6 5 14 - 31
Manhattan 11 9 12 19 - 51
WHITEHALL (4-15) - Flint Smith 0 0-0 0, Brendan Wagner 6 1-2 18, Mason Alexander 0 0-0 0, Hayden Hoagland 2 0-2 4, Kenzie Huglet 2 0-0 4, Tony 0 0-0 0, Dylan Smith 1 2-2 4, Parker Wagner 0 0-0 0, Lane Wagner 0 0-0 0, Kobe Shields 0 1-2 1, Colton Prevost 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 4-8 31.
MANHATTAN (11-8) - Caden Holgate 4 2-2 11, Colter Barta 2 0-0 5, Finn Tesoro 1 2-2 5, Jaden Pierce 0 0-0 0, Kyle Hotvedt 2 1-1 5, Evan Douma 4 4-7 12, Corban Johnson 1 2-2 4, Wyatt Jones 0 0-0 0, Sven Stenberg 3 0-0 7, Mike Swan 1 0-0 2, Markus Fenno 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 11-14 51.
3-point goals: White 5 (B. Wagner 5), Man 6 (Holgate 4, Barta 1, Stenberg 1).
Three Forks 55, Manhattan 51
Manhattan 10 15 11 15 - 51
Three Forks 16 14 15 10 - 55
MANHATTAN (11-9) - Caden Holgate 4 2-2 11, Colter Barta 0 1-2 1, Finn Tesoro 4 1-1 10, Jadon Pierce 0 0-0 0, Kyle Hotvedt 2 1-2 5, Evan Douma 2 3-4 7, Sven Stenberg 6 1-2 17, Markus Fenno 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 8-11 51.
THREE FORKS (17-3) - Trenton Nimmick 0 0-0 0, Micaiah Hauser 10 11-14 34, Owen Long 4 1-4 12, Zach Pitcher 2 1-2 7, Zach Butcher 0 0-0 0, Austin Allen 0 2-2 2, Mayson Shively 0 0-0 0, Zane Hanson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 15-22 55.
3-point goals: Man 6 (Stenberg 4, Holgate 1, Tesoro 1), TF 5 (Long 3, Pitcher 2).