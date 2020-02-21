Belgrade was on the verge of snapping a pair of long losing streaks Thursday night, but Addi Ekstrom made sure it didn’t happen.
The 5-foot-10 junior buried the game-tying jumper to force overtime in South Gym and then hit the game-winning free throw as Bozeman escaped with a 33-32 Eastern AA victory.
“It was a good one. Our girls fought hard all four quarters,” Belgrade coach Erin Nolte said.
Had the Panthers, who led by three in overtime with a little over 90 seconds remaining, been able to hang on it would have snapped a 13-game losing streak.
In addition, it would have been Belgrade’s first victory in program history against Bozeman. The Hawks improved to 32-0 all-time against Belgrade dating back the team’s first meeting in 1994.
Bozeman (7-8, 5-4 Eastern AA) had taken a 15-9 lead into halftime following a low-scoring first half. But the Panthers closed out the third quarter on a 9-0 run and then extended it to 13 straight points to take a 25-19 lead early in the fourth.
“I think we just started figuring out where the ball was open. Our posts really dominated tonight,” Nolte said of the run. “It would have been nice to get them the ball a little bit more, but our guards handled a lot of pressure. Those girls play good defense on the outside, but we kept attacking. We played hard.”
Belgrade nearly won the game in regulation, but Ekstrom buried the jumper from about a step beyond the free throw line to knot the game at 28 with five seconds remaining. The Panthers’ Gabby Weber then missed a shot at the buzzer and the game went into overtime.
Gracey Carter gave Belgrade a 31-28 lead on a baseline jumper with 1:40 remaining in overtime, but the Hawks rallied from there and Ekstrom connected on the game-winning free throw with 7.6 seconds remaining to cap an 18-point effort.
Despite the loss, Nolte was encouraged by her team’s performance with three games remaining in the regular season.
“I think that was absolutely a defensive battle and our girls played amazing defense tonight. Hazel Eaton came up and stopped one of their best players. That was a key piece for our game for our team,” she said. “We got a lot of confidence from this, but it didn’t go the way we wanted it to.”
Carter finished with eight points and a team-high 13 rebounds, while Olivia Wegner chipped in with six points.
Belgrade (1-15, 0-10) is back in action Monday against Billings Senior in its home finale. The team’s five seniors will be recognized prior to the contest.
Editor’s note: Paul Schwedelson, of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, contributed to this story.
Bozeman 33, Belgrade 32
Belgrade 6 3 12 7 4 - 32
Bozeman 9 6 4 9 5 - 33
BELGRADE (1-15) - Olivia Wegner 1 4-8 6, Emmery Blossom 0 1-2 1, Sarah Riley Morris 0 0-0 0, Grace Garvert 1 0-0 3, Naomi Reanier 2 1-2 5, Hazel Eaton 1 1-3 4, Gabby Weber 2 1-2 5, Sophia Flikkema 0 0-0 0, Gracey Carter 4 0-3 8. Totals: 11 8-20 32.
BOZEMAN (7-8) - Nicole D’Agostino 0 0-0 0, Gabby Klein 0 0-0 0, Emily Williams 0 0-0 0, Aliza Lewis 1 1-1 3, Payton Putnam 1 0-0 2, Lucy Child 1 2-2 4, Cooper Knarr 0 0-0 0, Addi Ekstrom 7 3-6 18, Avery Burkhard 1 0-1 2, Macy Mayer 1 0-0 2, Felicity Schott 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 6-12 33.
3-point goals: Bel 2 (Garvert 1, Eaton 1), Boz 1 (Ekstrom).