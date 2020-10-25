If not for a handful of errant serves late in the fourth set, Saturday’s match might have turned out differently for Belgrade.
But the Panthers were left to wonder what could have been following a four-set Eastern AA loss to Gallatin. The Raptors posted a 25-20, 14-25, 25-23, 25-21 victory to sweep the regular season series.
“We gave five points away in that last set. That was the one thing, we were trying to bring them back, but they were just serving out,” Belgrade assistant coach Ashley Newell said. “We’ve been working on doing some deep corners, and not only working on short, and so I think they worked on that just a little bit too hard. But that was definitely our biggest thing that got us in the end.”
Three of those errant serves came down the stretch in the fourth set, including the last one to end the match after the Panthers had trimmed a six-point deficit to 24-21.
Belgrade competed without head coach Brit Murphy, who watched online from home while awaiting results from a Covid test after being identified as a close contact through contact tracing.
What Murphy saw was an inspired effort by the Panthers, who bounced back from a first set loss to dominate the second. Bailey Weisz helped secure the win with a seven-point service run late in the game, and the senior finished without an error in 21 service attempts.
“Her serves today were awesome,” said Newell. “That was a huge deal for us.”
Belgrade led the third set 21-20, but a service error led to four straight points by Gallatin. The Raptors capped the set when Makyah Albrecht blocked Tayler Thomas.
The match was tight throughout with numerous ties and lead changes. Gallatin, led by a match-high 10 kills from Ryann Eddins, kept the Panthers off balance defensively. Still, Belgrade tallied 71 digs.
“The coverage was really great as far as finding those balls because they would come in with really deep offense and then tip it really short, and then go really deep. So they never could expect anything to happen,” said Newell. “It was a ton of anticipating and trying to read that, and I thought they did a good job.”
Gracey Carter and Thomas led the Panthers with seven kills each, and Carter also had a pair of blocks. Delanee Hicks and Tycelee Bowler combined for 30 kills to lead the defense.
“I think that they played really well,” Newell said of the team. “They brought more energy than we’ve seen in the past.”
Belgrade (1-11) is back in action Tuesday hosting Billings Senior.
Gallatin def. Belgrade 25-20, 14-25, 25-23, 25-21.
GALLATIN - Kills: 31 (Ryann Eddins 10). Digs: 48 (Molly O’Connor 14, Makyah Albretch 12). Blocks: 6 (Keaton Lynn 3, Miya Ross 3). Aces: 9 (O’Connor 5). Assists: 29 (Addie Swanson 21).
BELGRADE (1-11) - Kills: 29 (Gracey Carter 7, Tayler Thomas 7). Digs: 71 (Delanee Hicks 16, Tycelee Bowler 14). Blocks: 3 (Carter 2). Aces: 7 (Bowler 2, Thomas 2). Asssists: 29 (Hicks 23).