Carl Bridwell described it as a bit of a mental lapse, and it ultimately sealed Belgrade’s loss Saturday afternoon. But the first-year coach wasn’t laying the blame on his team.
After one of his players went down with an injury, and the Panthers trailing 2-1 late in the second half, Bridwell noted everyone was expecting the referee to blow his whistle. It didn’t happen, and Billings West managed to score an insurance goal en route to a 3-1 Eastern AA victory at Amend Field.
“A player of our team got hurt. Ref acted like he was going to call, not the foul per se, but just let the play stop. So our team kind of delayed, stopped playing, and he never called it,” Bridwell explained. “So West kept playing through and scored off the ensuing continuation. So that kind of threw us off.”
Not long after that goal, the last 10 minutes of the match was delayed due to lightening. During that break, the coaching staff told players to seize the moment and they responded, although it didn’t result in a goal.
“We told them just to make it count for the last eight (minutes) and we played our best soccer,” said Bridwell. “It’s bummer that we can play good soccer in eight minutes and kind of have a flat performance in the first 72. But at least we got to show our true reflection in those eight minutes because unfortunately the scoreline doesn’t reflect how we played today or how we can play as a team.”
Jillian Hust scored the only goal of the first half for the Bears off an assist by Sophie Slevertsen in the 14th minute. Then West made it 2-0 when Avery Kimmel scored unassisted in the 54th after Belgrade keeper Mackenzie Turner misplayed the ball.
“This was one of those times where she was trying to do the next step to try to provide a counter and an attacking option and just let the first step get away from her,” said Bridwell. “But in no way shape or form do I ever think about in not believing in her or not having her have self belief in her regard and what she can do.”
Sarah Marshall trimmed the deficit to 2-1 six minutes later, but West put the match away in the 63rd minute on Hust’s second goal.
Turner finished with 11 saves in the contest, and Belgrade tallied a season-high 13 shots on goal.
The Panthers (2-3-1) have a week off before hosting defending state champion Billings Skyview on Sept. 28. Bridwell noted the team now knows what to expect as the second half of the season begins.
“Luckily we have an entire week where Skyview I think has a few games,” he added. “We have five days of preparation to see what we can kind of come up with.”
Panthers' boys shut out by West
Once again a quick goal put Belgrade on its heels Saturday afternoon, and the Panthers were unable to keep pace in an Eastern AA loss at Amend Field.
Billings West scored in the third minute and went on to post a 4-0 victory. It was the fourth straight shutout defeat for the Panthers, who are still seeking their first victory as a Class AA program.
“I thought we started off a little slow. It improved,” first-year Belgrade coach Jeff DeBuse said. “It was kind of something we worked on since our last game. We just had kind of had a misstep to a tackle and then they were able to get by and get a shot on goal. But yeah, definitely another early goal that started off the match in not a good way.”
The tail end of the match was interrupted by about a 45 minute lightening delay. Outside of that, however, DeBuse noted the wet weather didn’t really play a factor in the contest.
“It was a little wet, especially for the JV game before that. Then it kind of dried up and we just got hit with some lightening and had to wait about 45 minutes before we could play again. After that we only had to finish up the last 11 minutes,” he said. “It wasn’t too big of a factor other than the field was just a little wet.”
West took a 2-0 lead into halftime on goals by Joel Townsend and Josh Lambourne and then added a pair of goals in the second half by Cade Hathaway and Lambourne to complete the scoring. But Belgrade had several opportunities to get on the scoreboard.
“We had chances. We had some good crosses. Missed some shots and had a couple corner kicks,” DeBuse said. “But just really couldn’t fabricate anything out of our chances.”
Due to sickness and injuries, DeBuse noted that the varsity competed with just 13 players in the contest. With a week off before hosting Billings Skyview in another conference match to begin the second half of the season, the Panthers should have time to recover.
“I think our biggest thing is just getting healthy. We have a lot of guys who are banged up, battling injuries or there’s just ongoing stuff that they’re dealing with,” DeBuse said. “First and foremost we just got to get healthy and then we can be at full strength.”
Girls
Billings West 3, Belgrade 1
Belgrade 0 1 - 1
West 1 2 - 3
BW - Jillian Hust (Sophie Sievertsen), 14th
BW - Avery Kimmel (unassited), 54th
Bel - Sarah Marshall (Dalani Brayton), 60th
BW - Hust (Maddie Munguia), 63rd
Shots: Bel 13, BW 16. CK: Bel 2, BW 1. Fouls: Bel 2, BW 3. Saves: Bel 11 (Mackenzie Turner), BW 7 (Kendell Ellis).
Boys
Billings West 4, Belgrade 0
Belgrade 0 0 - 0
West 2 2 - 0
BW - Joel Townsend (unassisted)
BW - Josh Lambourne (Riley Krueger-Harding)
BW - Cade Hathaway (unassisted)
BW - Lambourne (unassisted)
Stats not provided.