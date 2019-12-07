MANHATTAN — Sam Leep and Josiah Amunrud combined for 42 points Friday night to lead defending Class C champion Manhattan Christian to a season-opening victory.
Leep poured in a game-high 22 points, while Amunrud added 20, as the Eagles routed Manhattan 75-48.
“Josiah and Sam, they’re tough to defend,” seventh-year Eagles coach Jeff Bellach noted.
It was the 27th consecutive victory for Christian, which hasn’t lost since the 2018 state championship game against Arlee.
“Offensively, it took us a little bit to get going. We missed a couple easy ones early,” said Bellach.
The score was tied at 13 after one quarter as Caden Holgate kept the Tigers afloat in the early going. The junior connected on three of his five 3’s in the frame en route to a team-high 21 points.
“Caden was kind of our bright spot in that game,” second-year Manhattan coach Wes Kragt said. “I think he’s going to be a solid player for us all year.”
But Manhattan failed to score in the second quarter and trailed 31-13 at the break after Amunrud created a steal and then buried a long 3 at the buzzer.
“I thought the defense was really good, particularly in the second quarter when they didn’t score. Even in the first quarter when Holgate hit three threes to start the game. One of them was pretty deep and hand in the area,” said Bellach. “So the shots that he did hit are kind of things you can live with.”
While Bellach praised his team’s defensive effort, the Eagles shined offensively in the quarter as well. Leep scored the first eight points of the frame which was capped by a 3-pointer, and added a 3 with 31.8 seconds left in the half to stretch the lead to 28-13.
“We kind of played their game a little bit. They want to get up and down and run and we kind of played right into what they wanted to do,” said Kragt. We missed shots and they made them, and they went on a little bit of a run and that was the game.”
Manhattan matched its first half point total in the third quarter, but never found a way to contain Leep and Amunrud. The duo combined for 13 points in the frame and Amunrud capped the quarter with a 3-pointer to stretch the lead to 57-26.
“They’ve got a good team. I think they’re going to be at the top of Class C again this year,” said Kragt. “Caidin Hill, he’s a really good point guard. He kind of runs the show for them on that fast break and he hits the open guy every time, so you got to give him credit for that.”
Devan Walhof had eight points and a game-high eight rebounds for the Eagles, who out-rebounded Manhattan 43-26. Bellach also noted the effort of his bench, including Tebarek Hill. The freshman scored two points to go along with a pair of assists and two steals.
“We had quite a few kids come off the bench and give us some minutes,” he said. “Tebarek, a freshman, he can change the game on defense, so we’ll utilize him a lot. It was exciting to get him out on the floor.”
Christian returns to action Saturday hosting Whitehall, while Manhattan has a week off before hosting its annual tip-off tournament.
Manhattan Christian 75, Manhattan 48
Christian 13 18 26 18 - 75
Manhattan 13 0 13 22 - 48
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (1-0) - Sam Leep 7 5-8 22, Josiah Amunrud 8 0-0 20, Matthew Kenney 8 0-0 3, Logan Leep 2 0-0 4, Tebarek Hill 1 0-0 2, Caidin Hill 3 0-0 7, Charlie Keith 2 0-0 5, Seth Amunrud 1 0-0 2, Jake Leep 0 0-0 0, Devan Walhof 4 0-0 8, William Kimm 1 0-0 2. Totals: 30 5-8 75.
MANHATTAN (0-1) - Caden Holgate 8 0-0 21, Colter Barta 1 0-0 2, Finn Tesoro 1 0-0 2, Jaden Pierce 0 0-0 0, Kyle Hotvedt 2 1-3 5, Evan Douma 3 2-5 8, Wyatt Jones 2 0-0 4, Sven Stenberg 3 0-0 6, Markus Fenno 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 3-8 48.
3-point goals: MC 10 (Amunrud 4, Leep 3, Kenney 1, C. Hill 1, Keith 1), Man 5 (Holgate 5).