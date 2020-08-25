Limited fan attendance will be allowed at team sporting events in Gallatin County this fall.
The Gallatin City-County Health Department outlined guidelines to local athletic directors Tuesday morning.
“We got what we wanted,” first-year Belgrade Activities Director Toby Robinson said. “We got spectators coming in.”
Two tickets will be allocated per participant dressed out for football, soccer and volleyball, Robinson said.
“It’s a two ticket participant system is what I’m going to call it,” he added. “Only two people can come per kid.”
The county is also allowing two tickets per participant for opposing schools residing within the county. But no fans from outside of the Gallatin County will be permitted.
“Anyone outside the county no way. So Billings, they can’t bring their parents,” Robinson said. “Gallatin (High), they come over and play us, they can bring their parents, bring two. They’re going to have kind of the same ticket system.”
Robinson is working with Bozeman Athletic Director Mark Ator to set up a ticket system that is consistent across the board for the county’s three Class AA schools.
A ticket will have a player’s name and guests printed on it for each contest.
“Obviously we’re going to have people asking us about split parents, but we’re not marriage counselors,” Robinson said. “So we’re just going to let people deal with that (themselves). Basically whoever is the primary will come in and pick up the tickets and pay for them.”
The fall’s other two sports, golf and cross country, will not have spectators due to other concerns. Robinson used cross country as an example as to why fans are being prohibited.
“Where does cross country finish? At a finish line. Where does everybody go? Finish line,” he said. “So for our home meet I’ll be sitting there doing nothing but policing (people) at the finish line.”
Bands are prohibited, too, due to the spray that comes out from blowing into many instruments. Robinson noted that was a CDC recommendation in addition to the county’s.
But, cheerleaders will be allowed to attend events.
While pleased to have any kind of fan attendance, Robinson noted another major issue that eased concerns was regarding the number of people allowed on a football field. Teams will be permitted to have up to 60 — players and coaches — per sideline.
“That was way more than we were hoping for,” he said.
Christian's Bellach hoped more fans would be permitted
At Manhattan Christian, a tight knit Class C community in Churchill, first-year Athletic Director Jeff Bellach was disappointed in the county’s recommendations.
“It’s obviously not what we were hoping for as far as starting out the fall and allowing everybody to come in and enjoy high school sports again. But the number one priority for most of the AD’s, and me for sure, is to get these kids back on the field and on the court,” he said. “I don’t necessarily agree with all things that we have to do or like all the things that we have to do, but I’m not going to let that get in the way of kids being able to compete again.”
Christian has just two fall programs in cross country and volleyball. While fans are prohibited from cross country meets, Bellach said he was still formulating a plan as how to athletes would disperse their two tickets for volleyball. It could become a ticket system, he said, like what Belgrade is planning.
Many of Christian’s athletes have siblings who also play sports — several on the same teams — which will allow additional spectators for some families. But Bellach felt bad for members of other families who won’t be able to attend events.
“I’m hoping that if there is any cases where a player doesn’t use their two tickets that they can share amongst the team and the families on the team,” he said. “Share it that way and then with the community after that. But hopefully this is all just temporary.”
That’s the approach Bellach is taking as the fall sports season begins this weekend. His hope is that this is a temporary inconvenience en route to progressing back to normal.
“I’m all about getting our kids on the field and keeping them there, and getting them back in school and keeping them in school. And progressing forward,” Bellach said. “I think that’s my biggest thing is that we’re making some progress in some type of way. I think parents and kids need to see that.”