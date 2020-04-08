American Legion Baseball announced on Tuesday that it was cancelling regionals and the 2020 World Series, which was scheduled to be held early August in Shelby, N.C.
It was a move that veteran Gallatin Valley manager Duwayne Scott had been expecting for the past several weeks.
“We knew that was going to happen, it was just a matter of time before national decided to do it,” he said. “So we’ve kind of been a little proactive in it, but there’s still so many unknowns until the governor (Gov. Steve Bullock) opens things up, obviously.”
While the national tournaments have been canceled, individual states still have the autonomy to schedule and play games. But earlier this week Bullock extended a shelter-in-place directive, which was set to expire on Friday, to April 24.
Still, local coaches remain optimistic that some type of season will be held this summer.
“Two weeks ago I had a feeling we were going to get some sort of a season and I still have that feeling. I really do,” Belgrade manager Johnny Graham said. “I think we’re going to be playing baseball this summer.”
Prior to the national tournaments being canceled, coaches from around Montana had already been communicating through group texts preparing for that possibility. The effort to plan a shorter season, as well as a state tournament, is now at the forefront following Tuesday’s announcement.
“My thought is now that we don’t have national stuff on the calendar if we have a season that starts later we can push our season back,” said Graham. “State then could be August 5th or August 1st or something like that.”
The Class A state tournament was scheduled to begin July 25, which is a week earlier than in past years. Coaches want to have state wrapped up no later than Aug. 9 as fall sports are scheduled to start practice the following week.
“I would assume that we’ll have a season. It’s just a matter of what type of season. I can’t imagine that we’ll have invitational tournaments like normal,” said Scott. “I would assume that it will just be doubleheaders and mostly conference games, but I also think that we’ll lose some teams as well. Some teams won’t be able to do it just because of No. 1 finances and No. 2 because of numbers.”
Scott noted that many teams were forced to cancel key fund-raisers, including the Outlaws. They had two scheduled that would have brought in anywhere between $15,000 to $25,000.
“That’s a huge, huge deal,” Scott said.
Insurance and liability could be a big hurdle to overcome as well if a team hosts a game and then is sued by someone claiming to have contracted COVID-19 at that contest.
Currently, under the directive by Gov. Bullock, no groups of more than 10 people are allowed congregate and they must maintain social distancing guidelines.
“Until he opens up where you can have a setting of more than 100 people, I don’t know if anything’s going to happen,” said Scott. “But we’re trying to be a little proactive amongst the coaches and the administrators to kind of figure out exactly what can happen.”
The Montana High School Association is scheduled to meet Thursday in what could have a domino effect for legion baseball. The MHSA indefinitely suspended all spring activities on March 13 noting that it would be reevaluated in a month’s time.
“If the high school association comes out and they shut athletics down for the rest of the year, then where are we at? I don’t know,” said Scott. “Me personally, what I’m hoping, is that they open up and they play a four to six week season because then the pressure will be off of legion baseball if we decide to play this summer. Where if we’re the only ones playing games, we’re going to catch some heat.”
The biggest fear amongst coaches, if there is no season, is trying to retain players. That was a struggle long before the world pandemic.
“It’s hard enough to get some kids to play and continue to play,” said Scott. “It’s going to be an interesting another few weeks in my opinion.”
While it hasn’t happened yet, Scott is fearful little league programs will be canceled. Many had seen a significant uptick in numbers, including at the Babe Ruth level.
Scott noted that between Manhattan, Three Forks, Whitehall and Ennis more than 60 players are expected to participate, and Manhattan is expected to field two teams.
“Even if the Babe Ruth program can play, how many kids are they going to lose?” said Scott. “Manhattan’s at 22 or 24 kids. How many of those kids even if they decide to have some type of season mid-May to mid to late June, how many of those 24 are still going to want to play? You may go from 24 to 15.”
For now, all coaches can do is wait and see.
“This is definitely a situation that none of us have ever been in before,” said Scott. “The next three weeks, I think, we’re going to have a little more idea of where we’re at.”