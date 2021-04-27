BOZEMAN — As scorecards were turned in Monday at Cottonwood Hill Golf Course, a recurring them began to emerge. It was a great day for golfers at the Manhattan Christian Invitational.
Many posted personal or season best scores in the tournament, which featured nearly a dozen teams. Among them was Manhattan Christian, which swept the team titles.
Led by five players who finished in the top 10, the Eagles’ boys finished with a 316. Three Forks was third with a 385, while Manhattan was sixth with a 433.
Trevor VanDyken led Christian with a 74 to edge Park City’s Tucker Johnstone by one stroke. VanDyken finished 2-over par.
“He’s been low 80’s, low to mid-80’s for an average, and we knew that he had it in him to go low,” Eagles co-head coach Tom Hubers said. “It was kind of cool to see all things fall into place and the hard work that he’s put in to shoot that low number and get the individual first place finish at the tournament today.”
Cullen Visser and Caidin Hill finished in third and fourth, respectively, with a 77 and 79. Hubers noted that Visser made a big shot on the 18th hole to highlight his day.
“He had to punch out from a tree and then he made about a 75-yard shot from off the green,” he said. “Caidin struggled a little bit with his driver, but he made a few long putts and was able to score well.”
Christian was rounded out by Logan Leep and Cody Hager, who placed sixth and eighth, respectively, with scores of 86 and 89.
Three Forks was led by Walker Page, who posted his lowest round of the season en route to placing 10th with a 93. Austin Allen followed with a 95 to finish 12th.
Rounding out the Wolves were Rhett Violett (T14th, 97), Morgan Karn (T18th), and Michael Boyd (102nd, 102).
Manhattan’s Aaron Carlson and Nolan Sofie each placed in the top 25 with scores of 101 and 105, respectively. They were followed by Justin Lawellin (113), Reed Anderson (114), and Xander Kamerman (129).
Carlson, Lawellin and Kamerman each set personal bests.
“The boys are just looking for some kind of consistency,” Manhattan coach Pat Lynch said. “We haven’t quite got there yet, but we got a couple weeks to figure it out and see what we can do heading into that divisional tournament.”
Christian’s girls won the tournament title with a 390. Three Forks was second with a 416, while Manhattan was fourth with a 428.
Grace Aamot won the individual title after winning a scorecard tiebreaker with Lone Peak’s TJ Nordahl after both finished with an 80. The tiebreaker was on hole No. 6, where Nordahl bogeyed and Aamot made par.
Having struggled with penalty strokes in several tournaments this season, Aamot put together a clean effort for all 18 holes.
“She’s been low 100’s. I think she maybe has one round in the 90’s,” said Hubers. “But at the same time we knew that she was capable of shooting in the low 80’s, upper 70’s, and I think her personal best is 78. So she was really trying to get into the 70’s, but by no means disappointed to shoot 80.”
Tori Cook placed sixth for the Eagles with a 94, while Natalie Walhof tied for 11th with a 102. Lindsay Cook (24th, 114), and Ada Venhuizen (T28th, 120) rounded out the team.
Three Forks had a top 10 finisher in Brooklyn Hossfeld, who was 10th with a 101. Taylor Raffety tied for 11th with a 102, while Halee Wilson was 14th with a 104. The Wolves were rounded out by Ari Judd (19th, 109) and Lydia Kluin (30th, 121).
“I was super excited with the way that all of them did,” Wolves coach Aaron Harkins said. “Some of our scores, whether it be weather or just haven’t played a lot of golf, have been a little higher. But this tournament, looking at the results, I think we had eight of kids within the top 20 on both sides. So that was fantastic.”
All four of Manhattan’s girls posted personal bests led by Kristen McCormack, who carded a 98 to place 9th. Ashley McCormack followed with a 106 to tie for 16th, while Madelyn Kitto (20th, 111), and Katelyn Sander (T22nd, 113) rounded out the team.
“I’m really pleased with the progress the girls are making,” said Lynch. “They had a PR team-wise today by quite a few shots, so I’m tickled pink for them.”
Manhattan and Christian also competed in the Anaconda Invitational at Old Works Golf Course April 22. Frigid conditions and wind hampered the effort of most golfers.
“It was brutal conditions there,” said Hubers. “And that course is just hard to begin with, so it made for a pretty tough day.”
Hill placed third overall with an 80 behind Zeek Boos of Missoula Loyola and Colin Wade of Bigfork, who had scores of 77 and 79, respectively. VanDyken (8th, 82) and Leep (10th, 84) also placed in the top 10 for Christian, while Daryn Sheperd carded a 94 to place 18th.
Manhattan was led by Anderson, who was 29th with a 100. He was followed by Sofie (34th, 102), Lawelin (59th, 121), Carlson (63rd, 127), and Kamerman (66th, 142).
“Like I said, the boys have to find some consistency,” said Lynch. “We’re still looking to get those scores under 100 right now to be competitive in the division.”
Aamot and Cook each placed in the top 10 for Christian’s girls with scores of 105 and 110, respectively, as did Manhattan’s Ashley McCormack (107) and Kristen McCormack (111).
Hubers noted his girls struggled with the cold conditions.
“It was a very long day for the girls to put it nicely,” he said. “That golf course is hard, a lot of sand traps, and you add in the weather, and it was just a challenging day for all the girls on every team I think.”
All three teams will compete in the Three Forks Invitational Thursday at Headwaters Golf Course.
“It’s actually looking like, cross our fingers, that we’ll actually get some really good weather,” said Harkins.
Manhattan Christian Invitational
(at Cottonwood Hills Golf Course)
Boys
Team scores: Manhattan Christian 316; Jefferson 365; Three Forks 385; Townsend 402; Ennis 408; Manhattan 433; Whitehall & Park City 453; Gardiner 465. No score: Absarokee, Lone Peak, Park City.
Top 20 individuals: Trevor VanDyken, MC, 74; Tucker Johnstone, PC, 75; Cullen Visser, MC, 77; Caidin Hill, MC, 79; Preston Field, Jeff, 80; Logan Leep, MC, 86; Luke Eckmann, Jeff, 87; Cody Hager, MC, 89; Peyton Toney, Tow, 91; Walker Page, TF, 93; Nolan Schumacher, LP, 94; Austin Allen, TF, 95; Nicky Johnson, Ennis, 96; Ian Swanson, Ennis, 97; Rhett Violett, TF, 97; Trey Hoveland, Tow, 98; Marcus Lee, Jeff, 98; Kaleb Rice, Ennis, 100; Nathan Browne, LP, 100; Logan Gilmore, Jeff, 100; Bryce Shields, Jeff, 100; Morgan Kam, TF, 100.
Girls
Team scores: Manhattan Christian 390; Three Forks 416; Townsend 419; Manhattan 428; Park City 479; Absarokee 513. No score: Ennis, Harlowton, Lone Peak, Manhattan, Whitehall.
Top 15 individuals: Grace Aamot, MC, 80*; TJ Nordahl, LP, 80; Sage King, Har, 84; Celi Chapman, Jeff, 89; Landri Paladichuk, Ennis, 93; Tori Cook, MC, 94; Trinity Wilson, Tow, 95; Teagan Olivia, Har, 96; Kristen McCormack, Man, 98; Brooklyn Hossfeld, TF, 101; Natalie Walhof, MC, 102; Taylor Raffety, TF, 102; Alice Brummer, Tow, 102; Halee Wilson, TF, 104; Tessa McNeil, PC, 105.
* Won scorecard playoff