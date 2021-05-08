There were some ups and downs, but for the most part things went well for Manhattan and Three Forks at the Gardiner Invitational Friday.
Three Forks’ boys placed second as a team in the regular season finale at the Livingston Golf Course with a 375, while Manhattan was sixth with a 447.
Manhattan Christian also competed, but did not field a full boys team. Cullen Visser and Cody Hager tied for first and fourth, respectively, with scores of 79 and 82, for the Eagles.
Three Forks boasted four golfers in the top 15 led by Austin Allen, who tied for seventh with an 89. Rhett Violett tied for ninth with a 93, while Dylan Kamps tied for 11th (94) and Michael Boyd was 15th (99).
Morgan Karn wrapped up the Wolves with a 106.
“Boys continued to go lower by shooting their lowest team total of the year with a 375,” Three Forks head coach Aaron Harkins noted. “Austin Allen and Rhett Violett both shot personal best rounds, which was awesome. Great way to end the regular season before divisionals.”
Manhattan head coach Pat Lynch noted his boys struggled a bit and have a lot of work to do in order to qualify for state at the Division 3 Tournament, which is May 12 in Bigfork.
“I feel like the girls have a good chance, if things go well for us, to move on,” he said. “They boys, they’ve got a little bit of a steep challenge ahead of them, but you never know when you get on a tough course what could happen.”
Nolan Sofie and Reed Anderson each carded a 106 to lead the Tigers, while Aaron Carlson had a 110 and Xander Kamerman a 125.
Manhattan’s girls placed fifth with a 422 led by Kristen McCormack, who tied for seventh with a 99. She was joined in the top 15 by Katelyn Sander (13th, 104) and Ashley McCormack (15th, 105).
Kristen McCormack and Sander posted season best rounds, while Madelyn Kitto rounded out the team with a 114.
“The girls had a really good day for them,” said Lynch.
Three Forks placed fourth with a 416 after three golfers placed in the top 15. Halee Wilson led the Wolves with a 99 to finish seventh, while Taylor Raffety tied for ninth with a 101. Brooklyn Hossfeld tied for 13th with a 104.
The Wolves were rounded out by Lydia Kluin (112) and Ari Judd (114).
“Great to have both teams really coming into form right before divisionals,” said Harkins. “I’m hoping they will have a restful weekend and then we will head to Bigfork recharged and ready to battle for a spot at state.”
Christian, which wraps up its regular season Monday in Ennis, placed third with a 414. Grace Aamot was third with an 89.
Natalie Walhof and Tori Cook also placed in the top 15 with a 98 (T6th) and 102 (11th), respectively. Makayla Kamerman capped the team with a 125.
Editor’s note: Class C, including Christian, will begin holding a divisional tournament in 2022.