BOZEMAN — Following a victory to start the season, and then a runner up finish a week later, Ben Morrison continued his strong start to the cross country season Saturday.
Competing against harriers from in-state Class AA powers Bozeman and Missoula Hellgate, the senior earned a seventh place finish at the Bozeman Invitational at Bridger Creek Golf Course.
Morrrison led Manhattan Christian to a seventh place finish among 20 teams with 224 points. Hellgate won the meet with 36 points, while Bozeman and Sheridan (Wyo.) rounded out the top three with 41 and 119, respectively.
“I thought they did good,” Christian coach Nate TeSlaa said. “They came out and ran hard against some great competition. It’s always great to run against athletes of that caliber. It’s fun to see where you stack up.”
Morrison was among 10 Eagles who competed in the varsity race, and he posted a time of 16:27.64. Teammate Riley Schott was 25th in 17:19.18, while Sam Leep, Devan Walhof, and Nathan Adams were 64th, 71st and 77th, respectively with times of 18:18.22, 18:30.27, and 18:35.12.
Manhattan placed 16th with 445 points led by the effort of Wyatt Barney, who placed 62nd in 18:17.02. Luke Meeker followed in 105th with a time of 19:10.66.
The Tigers’ William Rolando (11th, 19:16.94), Michael Tenney (115th, 19:26.33), and Quinton Johnson (121st, 19:33.99) each finished in under 20 minutes.
“Our boys have a long way to go. But I see a lot of potential there if they will each buy in to what we need them to do,” Manhattan coach John Sillitti said. “I’m talking from leadership to effort to consistency in training. We need to balance confidence and humility. But the potential is there.”
Sam Nash and Cooper McCormack led Belgrade to a 17th place finish with 450 points. Nash was 46th with a time of 17:50.18, while McCormack was 72nd in 18:31.24.
“I was impressed with Sam Nash and Cooper going out fast with the top boys,” said Belgrade coach Rachel White. “Their first mile splits were fast.”
Three Forks placed 20th with 614 points led by Jacob Ramsey, who was 117th in 19:26.91.
“It was hot and our times were okay,” Three Forks coach Tara Forsberg said. “We are looking forward to a non-compete week and come back stronger in Missoula (Sept. 28).”
On the girls side, Bozeman boasted four runners in the top seven en route to winning with 32 points. Hellgate was second with 58 and Helena third with 104.
Manhattan finished 10th led by Hallie Hemenway, who was 38th in 21:28.01. Saige Duffin followed in 48th place (21:41.28) and the Tigers had six of their seven runners in the top 100.
“Our girls really need to get and stay healthy,” said Sillitti. “They’ve been solid in training, solid in being a team. We’re working through some injury and illness, but top to bottom, varsity through JV, I feel good about the group.”
Belgrade was 14th as a team with 421 points. Kyra Giese led the Panthers by placing 97th in 23:56.13, while Lyndy Powers was 104th in 24:30.64, and Madison McLaughlin was 11th with a time of 24:53.64.
“Lots of hard work and they really went for it even though times were not PRs,” White said of the team.
Christian did not field a full team and was led by Ava Bellach, who placed 109th in 24.45.17
Three Forks’ runners — there were only three — competed at the junior varsity level.
Belgrade and Christian return to action Friday at the Great Falls Invitational, while Manhattan is scheduled to compete in a meet in Butte on Thursday.
Editor’s note: For complete results of the Bozeman Invitational, visit the Competitive Timing website at: http://competitivetiming.com/bozeman-xc-results/#unique-id-2019