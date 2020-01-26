THREE FORKS — Owen Long spotted up on the left wing, let the ball fly, buried a 3-pointer, and then high-fived head coach Terry Hauser on his way back down the court.
It was the start of an explosive third quarter for the Three Forks sophomore, who scored 15 of his game-high 20 points in the frame to lead the Wolves to a 74-52 non-conference victory against Columbus Saturday night.
Long lamented his struggles on the bench during the second quarter after scoring just two first half points. But he tallied 18 in the second half, including four 3’s in the third quarter.
“Comes out, gets that first look, and I was in his ear ‘stroke it, stroke it,’ and as soon as he hit it I gave him a high five,” said Hauser. “He’s that type of kid he is. He gets going and he gets bigger and bigger and bigger.”
Three Forks (10-2) had already taken a comfortable 20-point lead into halftime, and then Long buried back-to-back 3’s on the Wolves’ first two possessions of the second half. He capped the third quarter with his fourth of the game to stretch the lead to 62-37.
Dustin Dalke, Micaiah Hauser and Zach Pitcher carried the load in the first half. The trio helped the Wolves rally from an early four-point deficit and each finished in double figures.
Micaiah Hauser scored 11 of his 16 points in the second quarter, including three 3-pointers, while Dalke had seven of his 13 in the first quarter. Pitcher scattered his 13 points throughout the contest.
“I told them Columbus is a good team and they’re better than they were last year, and we better be ready to play,” said coach Hauser.
Coach Hauser was also pleased with the performance of his bench. Thirteen players saw action in the contest and 6-foot-5 senior Antonio Boggio scored four points in the fourth quarter on an inside bucket and a pair of free throws.
“Our bench has helped us out. It’s been productive the past two and a half weeks and I think that’s huge,” coach Hauser noted. “I told them that you might play a lot, but if you’re productive you’re going to love the accomplishments that we have this year. I’m feeling more confident in our bench than in the beginning of the year.”
Friday night Three Forks jumped out to a 22-7 first quarter lead en route to beating Big Timber 67-42 in a District 5B clash. Micaiah Hauser and Dalke led the charge with 19 and 17 points, respectively.
Long also reached double figures with 10 points, while Pitcher chipped in with six, and 10 Wolves scored in the contest.
“We just played good again. Came out with a lot of energy and played hard and positive. Our body language is getting better,” said coach Hauser. “We’re playing as a team and it’s fun to watch and fun to coach. This has been a great year so far. Just got to keep improving and get ready for tournaments.”
Three Forks (6-0 District 5B) will cap a four-game home stand with conference games against Jefferson Jan. 31 and Whitehall Feb. 1. The Wolves are riding a four-game winning streak and have won 10 of their past 11 games.
Three Forks 67, Big Timber 42
Big Timber 7 6 14 15 - 42
Three Forks 22 14 18 13 - 67
BIG TIMBER (4-8) - Dawson Laverell 2 1-1 6, Connor Giesecke 1 0-0 2, Codee Mehus 2 0-0 4, Braedon Stosich 3 0-0 7, Sam Shepard 1 0-0 2, Austin Nevin 1 1-2 3, Kuirt Gullings 1 0-3 2, Brayden Young 1 0-0 2, Cody Stene 1 0-1 2, Tristin Matzik 6 0-0 12. Totals: 19 2-7 42.
THREE FORKS (9-2) - Trenton Nimmick 0 0-0 0, Micaiah Hauser 5 2-3 19, Owen Long 5 0-0 10, Zach Pitcher 2 0-0 6, Dustin Dalke 8 0-0 17, Zach Butcher 0 0-0 0, Austin Allen 1 2-2 4, Mayson Shively 1 0-0 2, Walker Page 1 0-0 2, Collin Stone 0 0-0 0, Ayden Warren 0 2-2 2, Zane Hansen 0 1-2 1, Antonio Boggio 1 2-4 4. Totals: 26 10-13 67.
3-point goals: BT 2 (Laverell 1, Stosich 1), TF 5 (Hauser 2, Pitcher 2, Dalke 1).
Three Forks 74, Columbus 52
Columbus 15 10 12 15 - 52
Three Forks 21 24 17 12 - 74
COLUMBUS - Trey Johannes 0 0-0 0, Trey Stampfel 0 2-2 2, Colby Martinez 7 1-2 7, Caden Meier 1 0-0 3, Cale Chamberlain 2 0-0 4, Weston Mitchum 2 0-0 6, Daniel Vaneck 0 0-0 0, Ricki Plymale 0 0-0 0, Reece Hogstad 1 0-0 2, Ricky Preece 5 4-5 14, Tommy Campbell 2 0-0 4. Totals: 20 7-9 52.
THREE FORKS (10-2) - Trenton Nimmick 1 0-0 2, Micaiah Hauser 5 3-3 16, Owen Long 7 1-2 20, Zach Pitcher 4 2-5 13, Dustin Dalike 6 1-2 13, Zach Butcher 1 0-0 2, Austin Allen 1 2-2 4, Mayson Shively 0 0-0 0, Walker Page 0 0-0 0, Collin Stone 0 0-0 0, Ayden Warren 0 0-0 0, Zane Hansen 0 0-0 0, Antonio Boggio 1 2-2 4. Totals: 26 11-16 74.
3-point goals: 5 (Martinez 2, Mitchum 2, Meier 1), TF 11 (Long 5, Hauser 3, Pitcher 3).