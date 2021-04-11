When the 2020 season was canceled due to Covid-19, Evan Major didn’t dwell on what he couldn’t control.
The Belgrade sprinter continued to practice three times per week, worked on his starts, lifted in the weight room, and sought out whatever physical activity he could find to stay in shape.
“It was kind of rough because I was so ready for my sophomore year. It was going to be a good year,” Major said. “But I didn’t let Covid stop that. I was out every weekend running and practicing my starts, and just trying to make this year count. I just didn’t let it really stop me, I just kept going and working and working. I guess we’ll see how it works out.”
His dedication over the past year is already paying dividends two duals into his junior campaign. Major swept the 100 and 200-meter dashes Saturday in a dual against Gallatin at the Belgrade Booster Club Track, and remains unbeaten in the events.
Major posted winning times of 11.23 in the 100 and 23.47 in the 200 — each an improvement from the season-opening dual in Great Falls — and is closing in on the personal bests he set as a freshman. He hopes to get down to the high 10’s in the 100.
“I’ll just keep practicing to get there,” Major said. “Hopefully I can get there.”
His head coach, Scott Palmer, has no doubt Major will accomplish that goal.
“The one thing that is noticeably different this year and his freshman year is the weather. Our track meets are windy, they’ve been cold this year,” Palmer said. “I think once we get a couple of those meets, and hopefully we’ll see them in May where the weather changes and the wind drops down, he can go out and show us what he can actually do. He’ll be able to open up all the way. That’ll be a exciting time for him.”
Major, who also ran the anchor leg on the 4x100 relay, wants to be standing atop the podium in his events at the state meet next month. But he noted that competing in a dual only regular season, which Class AA opted to do this season, has a its drawbacks.
“I wish we weren’t doing a dual because that would give me a little more competition,” he said. “I think I can do better and I know I can do better. But pretty happy with the times that I got this week and beat all my times from last week, so I think it was a good meet.”
Belgrade’s regular season consists of duals against all seven of the other teams in the Eastern AA, so Major will see the best that the conference has to offer prior to divisional. Palmer noted that he’s on the right trajectory, and while plenty of work still remains, Major is set up for success.
“He’s a competitor. He wants to win, he wants to be out there. He’s got a drive and he’s kind of set some goals for himself that he wants to achieve by the end of the season,” said Palmer. “And, he’s kind of looked beyond the high school scope to kind of see where he wants to go with that.”
While Major acknowledged that the competition is tougher in AA — this is Belgrade’s first season in the classification after moving up from A — he’s confident that the hard work will pay off in the postseason.
“I want to bring home the gold medal for the 100 and possibly the 200,” he said. “That’s been the goal since my freshman year and I didn’t get a chance my sophomore year, so I’m going to try and work as hard as I can to bring them home this year and next year.”
Belgrade boys, Gallatin girls win dual
Major’s victories were among 10 Belgrade boasted en route to defeating Gallatin 171.32 to 118.66 in the dual. Freshman Brodie Tirrell also won two events after posting times of 5:01.62 in the 1,600 and 10:48.20 in the 3,200.
The Panthers’ other individual winners were Cooper McCormack in the 800 (2:08.11), Ryan Simon in the shot put (39-09.50), Charles Yunker in the discus (119-09), Braden Poppleton in the pole vault (9-06), and Tyler Gordon in the triple jump (39-09).
The Raptors boasted a double winner in Tyler Gilman, who swept the 110 (17.01) and 300 hurdles (44.76).
Gallatin’s girls, also powered by 10 wins, beat the Panthers 158-102. Keaton Lynn posted wins in the 200 (23.38) and 400 (1:03.53) for the Raptors, while teammate Lilyann Macfarlane won the 800 (2:33.30) and 1,600 (5:49.02). Tesse Kamps was also a double winner in the shot put and discus.
Belgrade was led by senior Gracey Carter, who won the 100 (17.55) and 300 (53.24) hurdles as well as the javelin (106-09). She also placed second in the discus (88-08.50) and third in the long jump with a leap of (14-09.50).
After sweeping the 100 and 200 in Great Falls, sophomore Sara Crooks placed second in each event. She posted a time of 28.84 in the 200 and was edged by teammate Jordan Cassidy in the 100. Cassidy posted a winning time of 13.43, while Crooks finished in 13.65.
Cassidy placed fourth in the 200 with a time of 30.24.
“Jordan’s always been quick. I’ve had a bunch of classes with her and she’s an amazing athlete,” said Major. “And Sara is too. I’ve watched her run these past two meets and she has potential, she’s pretty good at it. I think she just enjoys what she does. It’s pretty fun to watch her.”
Belgrade’s sprint relay posted the only other victory on the day with a time of 54.40.
Earning runner up finishes for the Panthers were Taylor Steinagle in the 100 hurdles (18.98) and long jump (15-02), Malia Hardy in the shot put (27-00), Leila Mamangun in the pole vault (6-06)
Belgrade returns to action April 17 hosting Billings Senior.
Editor’s note: See complete results from the dual on athletic.net.