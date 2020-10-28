MANHATTAN — With the opening round of the District 5B tournament a single elimination contest, Manhattan coach Charli Chapman admitted she was nervous.
Fortunately for the third-year coach, her players were confident and loose Tuesday night. That led to a 26-24, 25-9, 25-22 sweep of Big Timber.
“They came into it with kind of that attitude, which is great,” said Chapman. “We had a good couple weeks of practice, so that helped (too).”
No. 4 Manhattan (10-9) advanced to the semifinals and will play at top-seeded Jefferson Thursday. While the Panthers won both regular season matches, Manhattan pushed the second contest to five sets and actually had match-point before losing in the fifth.
“Even though we lost to Jefferson, as much as we should have won that game and should have finished that game, the good things we did in that game I think are rolling over to our confidence level and helping out what we’re doing,” said Chapman.
After winning a tight first set on a tip by Teresa Bannan, the Tigers got off to a 14-1 start in the second. Cayli Chapman served up eight consecutive points following a side out and Manhattan ran away with the game from there.
Coach Chapman noted that unforced errors and a handful of missed serves nearly cost the team in the first set.
“And then I think our serving is what won the second game. I think it was 15-1 before we got to a third server,” she said. “That’s good, that’s a good way to come back out after a tight first set.”
The third set was tied at 22 before Cayli Chapman scored on a tip. The Herders then hit out of play before Oliviah Westervelt capped the match with a kill for Manhattan.
Westervelt finished with a match-high 11 kills, 12 digs and a pair of blocks. Abby Kabalin chipped in with 10 digs, while Bannan had four blocks.
“I think our blockers played great tonight, which is great. Because on Thursday that’s going to matter,” said coach Chapman. “Our blockers are going to be a key part to success. I think tonight that was a big confidence booster to them.”
Manhattan def. Big Timber 26-24, 25-9, 25-22.
BIG TIMBER - Kills: 24 (Alyssa Boshart 7). Digs: 30 (Jillian Whalin 12, Boshart 9). Blocks: 5 (Emily Prather 3, Boshart 2). Aces; 4 (Whalin 3). Assists: 16 (Bailey Finn 15.
MANHATTAN (10-9) - Kills: 24 (Oliviah Westervelt 11). Digs: 40 (Westervelt 12, Abby Kabalin 10). Blocks: 7 (Teresa Banan 4, Westervelt 2). Aces: 6 (Cayli Chapman 2, Andi Douma 2). Assists: 23 (Chapman 22).