BILLINGS — As the ball left his hand on what turned out to be the biggest shot of the game Thursday, Wyatt Jones felt as if time had stopped.
When Manhattan’s fan base erupted in celebration less than a second later, Jones realized the enormity of what had just taken place. The junior had drilled a 3-pointer to give his team a lead it would not relinquish in the biggest game of the season.
“That shot, I don’t know, I pretty much went blank,” Jones said. “I didn’t really hear anything, but it went off my hand and it just felt good. Here we are, we’re going to the state chipper.”
Manhattan went on to outscore Thompson Falls 13-8 in overtime to win a thrilling 60-55 semifinal game at the state Class B tournament in First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
The Tigers (19-2) advanced to the championship game for the fourth time in program history and will play Lodge Grass at 5 p.m. Saturday.
After Manhattan’s Tate Bowler missed on baseline shot as time ran out in regulation, the teams headed into overtime tied at 47. The Tigers won the tip and worked the ball around for nearly 90 seconds before Jones finally buried the shot from the right wing.
It was Jones’ only attempt of the game in a little over 13 minutes of playing time.
“Wyatt has been playing really good this tournament. He’s a guy that we put in that can space the floor for us and he knows that if he gets an open look to step right into and take the shot,” Manhattan coach Wes Kragt said. “We’re confident in him to make that shot.”
Jones added a pair of free throws with 1:53 remaining to stretch the lead to five, 52-47, and then the Tigers made eight consecutive free throws over the final 46.6 seconds of the contest to seal the victory.
“There was definitely pressure,” Jones said of his trip to the free throw line. “I usually hit my first and then miss my second, but now I hit both of them so that’s a pretty good feeling.”
The Tigers threatened to run Thompson Falls off the court in the first quarter after connecting on four 3’s to take a 15-5 lead. But the Blue Hawks countered with five 3’s in the second quarter and trailed just 29-28 at halftime.
“They were on fire that first half. I think that they were 5 for 8 from 3-point range, and we knew that they couldn’t continue to do that,” said Kragt. “They hit some tough shots early, so we had the same defensive mentality going out in the second half.”
Bowler almost single-handily kept the Tigers in front in the third quarter, scoring nine of his game-high 22 points in the frame. That includes a 3 with 2:32 left to give Manhattan a four-point lead, 38-34.
But Thompson Falls (16-6) scored the first four points of the fourth quarter, and led 44-42 before Bowler drilled a 3 with 2:13 remaining to put the Tigers back in front by one. The senior thrived throughout the contest in high-pressure situations.
“We live for big moments,” said Bowler. “We don’t get down, we’re always up, and I think that’s what makes us a great team.”
While Caden Holgate stretched the lead to 47-44 with 1:49 left in regulation, Thompson Falls eventually tied the game at 47 on a shot by Kade Pardee.
The Blue Hawks added a pair of late 3’s in overtime to finish the game with eight. But by then the celebration had already begun for the Tigers.
“It’s unbelievable,” Bowler said. “This is every senior’s dream to go out in the state championship, so it’s awesome.”
For Bowler, and several other members of the team, it will be their second state championship game this school year. The Tigers’ football team won its first-ever championship in November, and Kragt expects that experience to help the team Saturday.
“We’re confident,” he said. “A lot of these kids have been in football, so this will be their second championship (game) in one year and they just have a winning mentality.”
Manhattan 60, Thompson Falls 55
Manhattan 17 12 11 7 13 - 60
Thompson Falls 13 15 10 9 8 - 55
MANHATTAN (19-2) – Caden Holgate 4 6-6 16, Finn Tesoro 1 2-2 5, Tate Bowler 7 6-6 22, Evan Douma 2 1-1 5, Corban Johnson 1 2-2 3, Wyatt Jones 1 2-2 5, Sven Stenberg 1 0-1 3, Markus Fenno 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 17-20 60.
THOMPSON FALLS (16-6) – Tristan Subatch 2 0-0 5, Nathan Schraeder 3 0-0 8, Roman Sparks 3 0-0 9, Justin Morgan 0 0-0 0, Dante Micheli 2 0-0 4, Kade Pardee 7 1-4 17, Cody Burk 4 4-7 12. Totals: 21 5-11 55.
3-point goals: Man 7 (Holgate 2, Bowler 2, Tesoro, Jones, Stenberg), TF 8 (Sparks 3, Schraeder 2, Pardee 2, Subatch).