Manhattan’s Wyatt Barney was among a handful of local winners at the Midland Roundtable Top 10 Meet Tuesday at the Laurel Sports Complex.
Barney set a personal best en route to winning the 400-meter run with a time of 49.93. He also finished just out of placing in the 800 with little rest.
“He tried the tough, short-turnaround double running the 800 shortly after,” Manhattan coach John Sillitti said, “and finished just 1.5 seconds off the lead.”
Belgrade’s Evan Major won the 100 (11.50) and placed second in the 200 (21.03), while teammate Charles Yunker won the discus with a throw of 149-05.
The duo’s wins, along with Barney’s, were among the many highlights for locals at the annual meet, which features the top athletes from the eastern side of the state.
Manhattan’s Michael Swan placed third in the 200 (23.49) and fourth in the long jump (20-06.25), and the Tigers’ 4x400 relay placed second with a season best time of 3:29.99. The relay featured Cole Pipal, Luke Meeker, Swan and Barney.
Sillitti noted the relay set a season best and has the top time in Class B.
Belgrade’s Cooper McCormack placed third in the 800 (2:07.82), Alex Turner was third in the 110 hurdles (15.96), Trevor Gordon fourth in the triple jump (42-02.50) and Ryan Simon fifth in the shot put (43-11). The sprint relay placed fourth in 44.35.
Manhattan Christian’s Oren Arthun shaved three seconds of his personal best en route to placing fifth in the 3,200 (10:09.54). He was the only freshman who competed in the event.
On the girls’ side, Manhattan’s 4x400 relay placed third and broke a school record that had stood since 1985 (4:11.0) with a time of 4:10.02. The relay featured Madeline Severson, Sophie Duffin, Miah Fenno and Olleca Severson.
Sillitti noted that not only was it a season best time, but it’s tops in Class B.
Madeline Severson placed fourth in long jump (16-00.25) and fifth in the high jump (4-10), while sister Olleca was third in the 100 hurdles (16.55). Hallie Hemenway added a fifth place finish in the 3,200 (12:16.98).
“Every Manhattan athlete who competed came back with a medal,” said Sillitti.
Christian’s Jadyn VanDyken set a personal best en route to placing third in the 400 (1:00.02).
“That was really exciting for her as a sophomore to be able to come in and be able to place in the Top 10 Meet,” Eagles head coach Laura Arthun said. “Really great performance on her end.”
Alexis DeVries was fifth in the 300 hurdles with a personal best time of 49.30.
“She wasn’t really slated to place in that event,” said Arthun. “She did that from lane 10, or 9, I think.”
VanDyken and DeVries also ran legs on the sprint and mile relays. The 4x400 placed sixth (4:18.84), while the 4x100 qualified for state.
“That was exciting. We were just kind of out of placing as far as the top five,” Arthun said. “But we did auto qualify in our girls 4x400 relay and that was our best time this season.”
The sprint relay consisted of Eliana Kuperus, Hailey Prester, DeVries and VanDyken, while Morgan Mitchell stepped in for Prester on the mile relay.
“We had a really great day,” said Arthun. “I was super happy with how the kids performed. To come away with several auto marks ... it was just really a fantastic day.”
Belgrade’s lone placer was Gracey Carter, who was sixth in both the javelin (114-04) and 100 hurdles (17:06).
Midland Roundtable Top 10
(at Laurel Sports Complex)
Girls
Team scores: Billings West 119.5, Laurel 76, Bozeman 61, Huntley Project 50, Billings Central 35, Billings Skyview 33, Sweet Grass County (Big Timber) 31, Colstrip 30, Fergus (Lewistown) 22, Manhattan 20, Red Lodge 14, Manhattan Christian 9, Billings Senior 8.5, Harlowton-Ryegate 8, Bozeman Gallatin 7, Belgrade 2, Shepherd 1.
100: 1, Wolff, Jaeden, Billings Wes, 13.03. 2, Boshart, Alyssa, Sweet Grass, 13.39. 3, Molvig, Molly, Billings Cen, 13.41. 4, Wahl, Kellan, Billings Cen, 13.43. 5, Ping, Isabella, Billings Sen, 13.44. 6, Roberts, Ave, Billings Sky, 13.58.
200: 1, Chirrick, Taylee, Billings Wes, 26.62. 2, Roberts, Ave, Billings Sky, 27.00. 3, Molvig, Molly, Billings Cen, 27.04. 4, Wahl, Kellan, Billings Cen, 27.23. 5, Martin, Emmy, Harlowton/Ry, 27.55. 6, Ping, Isabella, Billings Sen, 27.66.
400: 1, Chirrick, Taylee, Billings Wes, 58.16. 2, Boshart, Alyssa, Sweet Grass, 59.88. 3, VanDyken, Jadyn, Manhattan Ch, 1:00.02. 4, Cook, Carly, Laurel, 1:00.31. 5, Aller, Aley, Sweet Grass, 1:00.51. 6, Wahl, Kellan, Billings Cen, 1:00.80.
800: 1, Gilbreth, Grace, Bozeman, 2:21.90. 2, Cook, Carly, Laurel, 2:22.16. 3, Fenley, Samantha, Harlowton/Ry, 2:23.08. 4, Sherman, Molly, Bozeman, 2:23.15. 5, Timm, Grace, Laurel, 2:23.60. 6, Moore, Riley, Bozeman, 2:27.14.
1,600: 1, Burns, Hayley, Bozeman, 5:16.88. 2, Keith, Ali, Billings Wes, 5:21.36. 3, Lukasik, Hannah, Billings Wes, 5:26.25. 4, Hoffman-Gaschk, Emberlyn, Billings Sky, 5:26.58. 5, Nicholas, Natalie, Bozeman, 5:28.13. 6, Macfarlane, Lilyann, Gallatin, 5:30.24.
3,200: 1, Keith, Ali, Billings Wes, 11:38.80. 2, McCormick, Lucia, Bozeman, 11:40.38. 3, Hoffman-Gaschk, Emberlyn, Billings Sky, 11:51.49. 4, Wood, Natalie, Sweet Grass, 11:59.45. 5, Hemenway, Hallie, Manhattan, 12:16.98. 6, Lukasik, Hannah, Billings Wes, 12:23.92.
100 hurdles: 1, Coey, Hailey, Billings Wes, 15.57. 2, Murphy, Macee, Huntley Proj, 15.82. 3, Severson, Olleca, Manhattan, 16.55. 4, Armstrong, Rylee, Fergus, 16.64. 5, Mayer, Macy, Bozeman, 16.69. 6, Carter, Gracey, Belgrade, 17.06.
300 hurdles: 1, Bradley, Gracie, Colstrip, 46.09. 2, Murphy, Macee, Huntley Proj, 46.91. 3, Reimer, Brayli, Red Lodge, 48.35. 4, Soens, Cienna, Billings Sky, 48.90. 5, DeVries, Alexis, Manhattan Ch, 49.30. 6, Maack, Morgan, Laurel, 50.03.
400 relay: 1, Billings West 49.39. 2, Billings Central Catholic 50.03. 3, Billings Skyview 51.06. 4, Huntley Project 51.48. 5, Billings Senior 51.58. 6, Sweet Grass County 51.63.
1,600 relay: 1, Laurel 4:03.57. 2, Billings West 4:05.03. 3, Manhattan 4:10.02. 4, Billings Skyview 4:10.66. 5, Bozeman 4:12.51. 6, Manhattan Christian 4:18.84.
High jump: 1, Schonhoff, Hannah, Bozeman, J5-06. 2, Cooley, Emily, Sweet Grass, J5-03. 3, Schlender, Whitney, Gallatin, J5-02. 4, Cooper, Hannah, Huntley Proj, J5-00. 5, Severson, Madeline, Manhattan, J4-10. 6, Grossman, Kaitlin, Billings Wes, J4-10.
Pole vault: 1, Zimmerman, Emma, Billings Wes, 11-09. 2, Leeds, Laney, Laurel, 10-06. 3, Powell, Rebekah, Billings Cen, 9-06. 4, Stoddart, Grace, Bozeman, 9-00. 5, Long, Austin, Billings Wes, J8-06. 5, Pellandini, Matija, Billings Sen, J8-06. 6, Morledge-Hampton, Abbie, Billings Sen, J8-06. 6, Dvorak, Alexis, Billings Wes, J8-06.
Long jump: 1, Willis, Gracey, Laurel, 16-10.50. 2, Coey, Hailey, Billings Wes, 16-04.75. 3, Grossman, Kaitlin, Billings Wes, 16-01.50. 4, Severson, Madeline, Manhattan, 16-00.25. 5, Murphy, Macee, Huntley Proj, 16-00. 6, Oliver, Isabella, Bozeman, 15-08.75.
Triple jump: 1, Coey, Hailey, Billings Wes, 34-11. 2, Willis, Gracey, Laurel, 34-08. 3, Gibbs, Kolby, Laurel, 34-05.25. 4, Murphy, Macee, Huntley Proj, 34-05. 5, Porter, Sala, Billings Sen, 33-03.75. 6, Schonhoff, Hannah, Bozeman, 32-11.75.
Shot put: 1, Whitedirt, Jamie, Colstrip, 42-07. 2, Zimmer, Kylie, Fergus, 38-02. 3, Cooper, Hannah, Huntley Proj, 37-09.50. 4, Rogers, Talen, Colstrip, 37-04. 5, Harper, Teigan, Laurel, 36-11. 6, Maynard, Paige, Laurel, 34-02.
Discus: 1, Zimmer, Kylie, Fergus, 145-06 (New Meet Record). 2, Sedgwick, Tristen, Huntley Proj, 132-06. 3, Whitedirt, Jamie, Colstrip, 130-01. 4, Graves, Bailey, Laurel, 124-00. 5, McClenning, Brooke, Huntley Proj, 122-04. 6, Ekness, Faith, Shepherd, 110-01.
Javelin: 1, Graves, Bailey, Laurel, 121-11. 2, Frank, Kitrie, Red Lodge, 121-05. 3, Fox, Clara, Bozeman, 121-04. 4, Sedgwick, Tristen, Huntley Proj, 118-10. 5, Harris, Keeli, Laurel, 115-07. 6, Carter, Gracey, Belgrade, 114-04.
Boys
Team scores: Billings West 86, Huntley Project 71, Bozeman 51, Belgrade 50, Hardin 47, Bozeman Gallatin 39, Manhattan 28, Billigns Senior 21.5, Laurel 21, Billings Central 21, Fergus (Lewsitown) 14, Reed Point-Rapelje 12, White Sulphur Springs 12, Harlowton Ryegate 12, Red Lodge 12, Park City 9, Columbus 8, Billings Skyview 6, Sweet Grass County (Big Timber) 4, Manhattan Christian 2, Melstone 0.5.
100: 1, Major, Evan, Belgrade, 11.50. 2, Ambuehl, Clint, Billings Wes, 11.62. 3, Ping, Brock, Billings Cen, 11.67. 4, Webinger, Jakob, Laurel, 11.71. 5, Dahlke, Noah, Gallatin, 11.72. 6, Macy, Tanner, Billings Sen, 11.85.
200: 1, Bear Cloud, Hunter, Hardin, 23.00. 2, Major, Evan, Belgrade, 23.01. 3, Swan, Michael, Manhattan, 23.49. 4, Jetmore, Jay, Red Lodge, 23.75. 5, Dahlke, Noah, Gallatin, 23.85. 6, Macy, Tanner, Billings Sen, 24.25.
400: 1, Barney, Wyatt, Manhattan, 49.93. 2, Little Light, Paul, Hardin, 50.62. 3, Oven, Clay, Billings Cen, 50.96. 4, Ferguson, Ty, Sweet Grass, 51.36. 5, Jetmore, Jay, Red Lodge, 51.64. 6, Zimdars, Garrett, Park City, 51.96.
800: 1, Nelson, Alex, Huntley Proj, 2:07.30. 2, Wilkes, Bridger, Bozeman, 2:07.38. 3, McCormack, Cooper, Belgrade, 2:07.82. 4, Takes Enemy, Alduran, Hardin, 2:08.14. 5, Wynia, Ethan, Billings Sen, 2:08.28. 6, Petsch, Seth, Billings Wes, 2:08.41.
1,600: 1, Neil, Nathan, Bozeman, 4:37.47. 2, Steckelberg, Carson, Gallatin, 4:38.75. 3, Hornung, Caleb, Billings Wes, 4:39.62. 4, Marshall-Pryde, Stirling, Bozeman, 4:41.27. 5, Straus, Jaxon, Billings Wes, 4:41.51. 6, Danenhauer, Xander, Bozeman, 4:44.04.
3,200: 1, Steckelberg, Carson, Gallatin, 9:57.16. 2, Brown, Weston, Bozeman, 9:58.15. 3, Neil, Connor, Bozeman, 9:59.27. 4, Hornung, Caleb, Billings Wes, 10:01.88. 5, Arthun, Oren, Manhattan Ch, 10:09.54. 6, Popiel, Kenyon, Bozeman, 10:12.51.
110 hurdles: 1, Bouchard, Noah, Huntley Proj, 14.66. 2, DeVries, Ryan, Billings Wes, 15.34. 3, Turner, Alex, Belgrade, 15.96. 4, Demars, Joel, Billings Wes, 15.99. 5, Gress, Robby, Billings Sky, 16.49. 6, Flemmon, Daylen, Laurel, 16.50.
300 hurdles: 1, Gilman, Tyler, Gallatin, 41.10. 2, DeVries, Ryan, Billings Wes, 41.16. 3, Pierce, Jacob, Billings Wes, 42.04. 4, Gress, Robby, Billings Sky, 42.30. 5, Zimdars, Stockton, Park City, 42.76. 6, Miller, Jacob, Billings Sen, 42.77.
400 relay: 1, Laurel 43.23. 2, Billings West 44.22. 3, Gallatin 44.30. 4, Belgrade 44.35. 5, Huntley Project 44.41. 6, Hardin 44.42.
1,600 relay: 1, Hardin 3:27.98. 2, Manhattan 3:29.99. 3, Billings West 3:31.83. 4, Huntley Project 3:34.43. 5, Billings Senior 3:34.72. 6, Billings Central Catholic 3:36.20.
High jump: 1, Bouchard, Noah, Huntley Proj, 6-06. 2, Damjanovich, Derek, Billings Cen, 6-04. 3, Eckles, Elijah, Bozeman, 5-10. 4, Keating, Chase, Reed Point/R, J5-08. 5, Strauss, Hunter, Bozeman, J5-08. 6, Kombol, Tyler, Melstone, J5-08. 6, Willems, Noah, Billings Sen, J5-08.
Pole vault: 1, Palm, Caden, Billings Sen, 13-06. 2, Ridley, Traven, Billings Wes, 13-00. 3, Jacobsen, Spencer, Red Lodge, 12-06. 4, Miller, Jacob, Billings Sen, 12-00. 5, Gray, Lucas, Laurel, J12-00. 6, Donally, Luke, Huntley Proj, J12-00.
Long jump: 1, Bouchard, Noah, Huntley Proj, 22-00. 2, Martinez, Colby, Columbus, 21-03.50. 3, Marquart, Isiah, Fergus, 21-03.25. 4, Swan, Michael, Manhattan, 20-06.25. 5, Dowler, Caden, Billings Wes, 20-02. 6, Gilman, Tyler, Gallatin, 20-00.75.
Triple jump: 1, Bear Cloud, Hunter, Hardin, 44-02.50. 2, Keating, Chase, Reed Point/R, 43-01.50. 3, Bouchard, Noah, Huntley Proj, 42-05.75. 4, Gordon, Tyler, Belgrade, 42-02.50. 5, Fenley, Ryan, Harlowton/Ry, 41-06.25. 6, Medlock, Jaymn, Billings Wes, 40-11.75.
Shot put: 1, Buchanan, Stanley, Huntley Proj, 48-03. 2, Karhi, Christian, Fergus, 46-02. 3, Kerr, Kaden, White Sulphu, 45-08.50. 4, Stops, Garren, Hardin, 45-05. 5, Simon, Ryan, Belgrade, 43-11. 6, Hillis, Kane, Billings Wes, 43-02.
Discus: 1, Yunker, Charles, Belgrade, 149-05. 2, Buchanan, Stanley, Huntley Proj, 145-06. 3, Schlepp, Ethan, White Sulphu, 145-05. 4, Anderson, Jacob, Billings Wes, 142-02. 5, Bain, Carson, Bozeman, 138-03. 6, Garcia, Christopher, Billings Wes, 137-10.
Javelin: 1, Todhunter, Jason, Harlowton/Ry, 165-06. 2, Claunch, Isaiah, Billings Wes, 158-08. 3, Kessler, Ben, Park City, 147-05. 4, McNeil, Jace, Laurel, 144-11. 5, Opperman, Keyton, Bozeman, 144-07. 6, Nohl, Izacrath, Bozeman, 142-11.