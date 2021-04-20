MANHATTAN — After their three-run lead was cut to one, Manhattan responded quickly and emphatically Tuesday afternoon at Taylor Park.
The Tigers tallied eight runs in the bottom of the fifth, including a two-run homer by Claire Nolan, to break the contest open. Then they held on from there to beat Park County 12-6.
“We hit the ball well today,” Manhattan head coach Randy Cygan said. “Everybody was hitting the ball pretty well. Just getting runners on — get runners on you’re going to win.”
It was a big bounce back victory for the Tigers, who were coming off a tough 8-7 loss Saturday in Columbus. Manhattan rallied to take 7-6 lead in the top of the seventh, but the Cougars capitalized on pair of errors to score the game-winning runs in the bottom half.
“We hit the ball well Saturday too. We should have beat Columbus,” said Cygan. “Took the lead in the top of the seventh and lost it in the bottom.”
Manhattan (2-4) committed four errors in Columbus and nine more against the Rangers. That resulted in a pair of unearned runs for Park.
“We had three errors in the outfield just on balls going by outfielders giving them three triples in this game. We can’t do that,” said Cygan. “Those are killer. Those are three extra runs that they did score on us where they should have had singles and a girl on first.”
But, the Tigers managed to overcome their own mistakes at the plate. Nolan led the charge by going 2 for 3 with a double, home run and two RBIs.
“We got some stuff to clean up,” said Cygan. “If we can clean up the things we need to clean up, we’ll be a good team.”
Park had taken a 1-0 lead in the first and then the Tigers responded with three in the bottom half of the frame before stretching it to 4-1 in the fourth after pinch runner Delaney Doherty scored from first on a ball misplayed in the outfield by the Rangers.
Park capitalized on three errors in the fifth to trim the deficit to 4-3, and had an opportunity to tie the score. But the Tigers were able to turn a double play and then pitcher Meagan Elgas induced a ground out.
Nolan drew a lead off walk in the bottom half of the frame and then Didriksen and Lexi Miller each reached base on fly balls that were misplayed in the outfield. Natalie Scott drove in three runs to make it 9-3 and then scored on an error before Nolan belted the home run to left on her second at-bat of the frame.
Park got three runs back in the sixth, but stranded two on base in the seventh. Nolan, who replaced Elgas in the circle in the sixth, got out of a jam with a game-ending strike out.
“We’ve been playing good teams,” said Cygan. “You could see some of the little mistakes that we made today, and if we don’t hit like we did today, we’re coming out on the wrong end. So we got to clean up things on defense and base running, and there’s really no excuse for the base running errors. We work on all that stuff.”
Cygan added that he’s still tinkering with the lineup without Paige Ballantine. The freshman, who leads the team with three home runs, suffered a shoulder injury in a loss against Anaconda two weeks ago.
Shayla Shea led the offensive attack against Columbus, finishing 3 for 3 with an RBI. Natalie Scott, Abby Kabalin and Didriksen each had two hits, and Kabalin smacked a three-run homer in the seventh to give Manhattan the lead.
The Tigers are back in action Thursday with games against Plains and Thompson Falls in Anaconda. Then they host Ennis Friday.
“They’re getting better every game in a lot of things,” said Cygan. “As long as they’re getting better in some things and learning, that’s what we want.”
Columbus 8, Manhattan 7
Manhattan 100 020 4 - 7 13 4
Columbus 020 301 2 - 8 11 4
Meagan Elgas, Claire Nolan (5) and Adele Didriksen. Hannah and Izzy.
MANHATTAN (1-4) - Natalie Scott 2-5, Shayla Shea 3-3, Nolan 1-4, Didriksen 2-4 (2B), Emma Kabalin 1-4, Lexi Miller 1-4, Malia Friese 1-4, Elgas 0-2, Sierra Blanchard 0-2, Abby Kabalin 2-4 (HR).
COLUMBUS - Sammie 2-4, Katelyn 0-3, Reed 1-4, Izzy 2-4, Makayla 1-4, Sawyer 2-4 (2 2B), Kaiya 1-3, Jaden 2-3 (3B), Rhanda 0-3.
Manhattan 12, Park 6
Park 100 023 0 - 6 8 7
Manhattan 300 180 x - 12 9 9
A Malone and M Taylor. Meagan Elgas, Claire Nolan (6) and Adele Didriksen.
PARK - S Nelson 1-4, T Young 0-4, S Higgs 1-4, Taylor 2-4, K Roberts 1-4, E Jesson 1-3, M Johnson 0-1, E Haines 1-2, Malone 1-3, A Norquist 0-1, I O’Dea 0-2.
MANHATTAN (2-4) - Natalie Scott 2-4 (2B, 3B), Shayla Shea 1-4 (2B), Nolan 2-3 (2B, HR), Didriksen 1-3, Lexi Miller 1-2, Emma Kabalin 0-3, Mason Steele 0-1, Delaney Doherty 0-0, Malia Friese 1-3, Abby Kabalin 0-3, Elgas 1-3.