Following a tough doubleheader loss to Eureka Friday, Manhattan’s softball team bounced back with three consecutive wins.
The Tigers lost to Lions 8-1 and 9-8 in games played in Anaconda, then routed Troy 20-1 in its first game Saturday in Missoula before shutting out Missoula Loyola 8-0.
Manhattan capped a tough five games in four-day stretch with a 13-0 Southern B-C victory at Deer Lodge Monday.
While Manhattan finished strong, head coach Randy Cygan noted it was a tough day against Eureka. The team had several base running miscues and committed seven errors during the doubleheader.
“Basically we just didn’t show up to play I don’t think for some reason,” he said. “We didn’t hit well in the first game and we made about four of five base running errors. I think we only got about five hits that game.”
The Lions hit two home runs in the opener, including a grand slam in the fifth to stretch their lead to 6-0. Eureka was limited to just five hits, but the home runs proved to be too much to overcome.
“Second game we had the lead and we didn’t score a run in the last four innings,” said Cygan. “I think our last nine batters in a row made outs.”
The Tigers had taken leads of 5-3 and 8-5, but failed to score again after the third inning. Adele Didriksen and Emma Kabalin each finished with two hits, while Claire Nolan had a double.
Manhattan tallied five extra base hits against Troy, including a pair of doubles by Natalie Scott and a triple from Jaymi Rosenberger. Scott and Didriksen each finished 3 for 3 at the plate, while Meagan Elgas and Kabalin combined to toss a 2-hitter in the circle.
Against Loyola, Elgas threw a complete game 4-hitter.
“We played well. If we’d played that well on Friday we would have won at least one of the two,” said Cygan. “For some reason, everybody seemed lethargic on Friday, I don’t know why.”
Nolan and Elgas combined to toss a 2-hitter against Deer Lodge after the offense produce seven runs in the top of the first. Manhattan scored four more in the third to put the contest out of reach.
Shayla Shea and Scott each had a pair of hits, and Scott hit a double.
With the win, the Tigers improved to 2-2 in league play.
“We still have a chance for first and a good chance for second,” said Cygan. “But there’s always a chance we could end up third and go into the play-in game. Our Anaconda game is going to be the one that sets the table for us.”
Manhattan (8-7) host Anaconda in a league game Saturday.
Eureka 8, Manhattan 1
Manhattan 000 001 0 - 1 6 3
Eureka 105 101 x - 8 5 1
Meagan Elgas, Emma Kabalin (5) and Malia Friese. E Durden and K Schmidt.
MANHATTAN (5-6) - Natalie Scott 1-4, Shayla Shea 1-3, Claire Nolan 1-2, Adele Didriksen 2-3, Lexi Miller 1-2 (2B), Friese 0-3, Sierra Blanchard 0-2, Jaymi Rosenberger 0-0, Abby Kabalin 0-2, Mason Steele 0-1, Delaney Doherty 0-2.
EUREKA - M Miller 0-2, R Hawkins 2-3 (HR), M Shea 0-1, K Schmidt 2-4 (HR), R Truman 1-4, Hawkins 0-3, P Goheen 0-3, L Schemerhorn 0-3, Durden 0-3.
Eureka 9, Manhattan 8
Eureka 302 310 0 - 9 10 6
Manhattan 323 000 0 - 8 8 4
K Hawkins and K Schmidt. Claire Nolan, Meagan Elgas (5) and Adele Didriksen.
EUREKA - M Miller 2-4 (2B), R Hawkins 0-3, M Shea 0-4, K Schmidt 1-3, R Trueman 1-4, K Hawkins 1-4, P Gohen 2-4 (3B), L Schermerhorn 1-4, E Durden 2-3.
MANHATTAN (5-7) - Natalie Scott 1-3, Nolan 1-3 (3B), Didriksen 2-5, Lexi Miller 1-2, Malia Friese 1-4, Shayla Shea 0-3, Emma Kabalin 2-4, Sierra Blanchard 0-3, Mason Steele 0-1, Abby Kabalin 0-4.
Manhattan 20, Troy 1
Manhattan 337 7 - 20 16 1
Troy 000 1 - 1 2 10
E Folkerts and J Leighty. Emma Kabalin, Meagan Elgas (3) and Adele Didriksen.
MANHATTAN (6-7) - Natalie Scott 3-3 (2 2B), Mason Steele 0-2, Shayla Shea 2-3 (2B), Abby Kabalin 1-2, Claire Nolan 1-2, Delaney Doherty 0-1, Didriksen 3-3 (2B), Danielle Nolan 0-1, Lexi Miller 0-2, Morgan Friese 0-1, E. Kabalin 2-3, Sierra Blanchard 1-4, Jaymi Rosenberger 2-4 (3B).
TROY - T Becquart 1-2 (2B), Leighty 0-2, Folkerts 1-2, A Garcia 0-2, A Kelso 0-1, C Kanzler 0-1, Borgmann 0-2, J Leighty 0-1, A Roesler-Begalke 0-2.
Manhattan 8, Missoula Loyola 0
Manhattan 111 121 1 - 8 12 1
Loyola 000 000 0 - 0 4 8
Meagan Elgas and Adele Didriksen. S Forgey and M Van De Perre, E Van Hoose.
MANHATTAN ( 7-7) - Natalie Scott 1-5 (2B), Shayla Shea 1-5 (2B), Claire Nolan 3-5 (2B), Didriksen 2-5, Lexi Miller 2-4, Emma Kabalin 0-4, Sierra Blanchard 1-3, Abby Kabalin 0-1, Jaymi Rosenberger 1-3.
MISSOULA LOYOLA - M McHugh 2-3 (2B), J McKernan 0-3, Van De Perre 1-3, I Bates 1-3, Van Hoose 0-2, R Crosby 0-3, Forgey 0-3, J Fontaine 0-3, T Jansen 0-3.
Manhattan 13, Deer Lodge 0
Manhattan 704 02 - 13 8 2
Deer Lodge 000 00 - 0 2 1
Claire Nolan, Meagan Elgas (4) and Adele Didriksen. E Pentland, T Stevenson and K Lamb.
MANHATTAN (8-7) - Natalie Scott 2-2 (2B), Mason Steele 0-1, Shayla Shea 2-2, Danielle Nolan 0-1, C. Nolan 0-3, Elgas 0-0, Didriksen 1-2, Lexi Miller 1-3, Emma Kabalin 0-1, Malia Friese 0-1, Jaymi Rosenberger 0-2, Sierra Blanchard 1-3, Abby Kabalin 1-2, Morgan Friese 0-1.
DEER LODGE - Stevenson 1-2, T Lamb 0-2, K Lamb 1-2 (2B), S Pierson 0-2, Pentland 0-2, E Grande 0-2, M Reich 0-2, C Gravely 0-1, K Corbin 0-2.