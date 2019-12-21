Finn Tesoro scored 12 of his game-high 21 points in the first half Friday night to lead Manhattan to a 58-48 road victory against Jefferson.
It was the District 5B opener for the Tigers, who entered the holiday break with a 3-1 record. Manhattan won just three games all of last season.
“Kids played hard. Was a close game until the very end,” Tigers coach Wes Kragt said. “Great to get a win on the road. Total team effort.”
Manhattan led 28-22 at halftime led by the effort of Tesoro. The sophomore scored nine of his team’s 15 points in the first quarter, then helped the Tigers secure on for the victory.
Jefferson had trimmed the deficit to 38-33 going into the fourth quarter, but the Tigers hung on by making 12 of 14 free throw attempts in the final frame. Tesoro was 3 for 3 from the line to go along with three field goals.
Caden Holgate, who finished with 11 points, was 4 for 4 from the stripe in the fourth quarter, while Sven Stenberg also had two key free throws.
Manhattan’s girls got off to a slow start offensively en route to a 52-41 loss. The Tigers (2-2, 0-1) scored just five first quarter points and trailed 29-18 at the break.
“We played aggressively and were tenacious on defense,” girls coach Mikal Herron said. “We had troubles with their press at times and didn’t take care of the ball very well.”
Rachel VonBloricom scored a game-high 20 points, including three 3-pointers, to lead Jefferson to victory. Grace Jones added eight points, and 11 of the Panthers’ 12 players scored in the contest.
The Tigers were led by Jasmine Grossman, who scored 19 points. The senior connected on three 3-points and was 4 of 6 from the free throw line.
Grossman scored seven of the Tigers’ 15 points in the fourth quarter, while fellow senior Amy Grevious added a 3-pointer en route to six points.
Sophomore Ella Halverson added all nine of her points in the second half.
“When we started executing on offense we started getting higher percentage shots and getting to the line. We have to continue to improve on converting our shots to makes,” said Herron. “Overall, I felt we left everything on the court tonight and gave it our best shot.”
Both teams are back in action Jan. 3 hosting Deer Lodge in a non-conference game. Then they’ll return to league play the following night hosting Townsend in another doubleheader.
Boys
Manhattan 58, Jefferson 48
Manhattan 15 13 10 20 - 58
Jefferson 15 7 11 13 - 48
MANHATTAN (3-1) - Caden Holgate 2 6-8 11, Colter Barta 2 0-0 4, Evan Douma 1 4-8 6, Finn Tesoro 8 3-3 21, Jadon Pierce 3 0-0 7, Kyle Hotvedt 3 0-0 7, Sven Stenberg 0 2-2 2, Markus Fennor 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 16-22 58.
JEFFERSON (1-3) - B. Morris 1 0-0 2, J. Yanzick 3 1-4, 9, A. Stiles 3 1-2 9, J. Visser 1 0-0 2, T. Harrington 4 1-2 11, J. Williams 1 0-0 2, T. McMaster 2 2-4 7, D. Nygaard 2 2-2 6. Totals: 17 7-14 48.
3-point goals: Man 4 (Tesoro 2, Holgate 1, Pierce 1), Jeff 7 (Yanzick 2, Stiles 2, Harrington 2, McMaster 1).
Girls
Jefferson 52, Manhattan 41
Manhattan 5 13 8 15 - 41
Jefferson 13 16 6 17 - 52
MANHATTAN (2-2) - Amy Grevious 2 1-2 6, Madeline Severson 0 2-4 2, Sophie Duffin 0 1-2 1, Olleca Severson 0 0-0 0, Ariah Carrier 1 0-0 2, Pralie Duffin 0 0-0 0, Jasmine Grossman 6 4-6 19, Ella Halverson 1 7-12 9, Ruby Stenberg 0 0-0 0, Hallie Hemenway 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 15-26 41.
JEFFERSON (2-1) - Emma Grange 0 0-0 0, Dakota Edmisten 1 0-0 2, Laurynn Armstrong 2 1-2 5, Grace Alexander 0 2-2 2, Sam Zody 1 2-2 5, Rachel Von Bloricom 7 3-6 20, Becca Nelson 0 0-0 0, Ashton Oxarart 1 0-0 2, Mykala Edmiston 1 0-0 2, Abbie Youde 1 0-0 2, Grace Jones 4 0-0 8, Olivia Lyon 0 0-2 0. Totals: 20 8-14 52.
3-point goals: Man 4 (Grossman 3, Grevious 1), Jeff 4 (VonBloicom 3, Zody 1).