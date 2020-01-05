MANHATTAN — Time and time again Powell County failed to get off a shot under relentless pressure Friday night. And when they did, it was often contested.
It led to a lopsided loss to tip off the new year.
Manhattan forced more than two-dozen turnovers and boasted nine scorers en route to a 57-11 non-conference rout. In the process, the Tigers set a new school record for fewest points allowed in a contest.
“Defensively we did a great job. We tried a couple different things in the halfcourt set and they did a good job there as well,” Manhattan coach Mikal Herron said. “So I was happy with our effort tonight.”
The Tigers scored the first 13 points of the contest and didn’t allow a bucket by Powell County until the final buzzer of the first quarter when Rachel Nicholson connected on a 3-pointer.
Amy Grevious scored seven of her game-high 13 points in the first half, including a 3 to begin the second quarter, to lead the Tigers. Teammate Ella Halverson added nine points, while Ariah Carrier and Olleca Severson each had eight.
Herron worked her entire bench into the contest and all but four got into the scoring column.
“I think that’s one of the strengths of our team is that I have 13 girls that I can run in and out of the game and I don’t lose anything when I do,” she said. “We have different combinations, so any given night certain combinations are going to work better than others.”
All of the combinations were clicking against the Wardens as Manhattan built a 25-4 halftime lead then stretched the gap to 39 points entering the fourth quarter.
The Tigers had struggled at times in their games prior to Christmas finishing shots. That was a point of emphasis during the holiday break.
“We have the ability to do it. I think a lot of it just comes down to focus, finding the basket and going up strong and believing in yourself,” said Herron. “I think they’re doing a better job of that.”
Saturday the Tigers committed several costly turnovers in the fourth quarter en route to a 43-33 District 5B home loss to Townsend.
“We played well the first three quarters but had a string of turnovers in the fourth quarter that they converted on and we weren’t ever able to answer,” said Herron. “We only scored two points in the fourth quarter. We have to be able to execute and convert with defensive pressure.”
Despite committing 26 turnovers, Manhattan only trailed 34-33 heading into the final frame before struggling down the stretch.
Jasmine Grossman led Manhattan with eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
The Tigers (3-3, 0-2) returns to action with another conference game at Three Forks Jan. 10.
Manhattan 57, Powell County 11
Powell 3 1 1 6 - 11
Manhattan 13 12 19 13 - 57
POWELL COUNTY - Makenzie Meager 0 2-4 2, Nia McClanahan 0 0-0 0, Rahel Nicholson 3 1-1 9, Courtney Boese 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Brown 0 0-1 0, Natalie Spring 0 0-1 0, Emma Johnson 0 0-0 0, Mary Hansen 0 0-0 0, Abby Spears 0 0-0 0. Totals: 3 3-7 11.
MANHATTAN (3-2) - Amy Grevious 6 0-0 13, Madeline Severson 1 1-2 3, Kit Wiersema 0 0-0 0, Sophia Duffin 1 2-2 4, Olleca Severson 4 0-1 8, Ariah Carrier 3 2-2 8, Pralie Duffin 1 0-0 3, Jasmine Grossman 2 0-0 5, Ella Halverson 4 1-3 9, Cayli Chapman 0 0-0 0, Adele Didriksen 0 0-0 0, Ruby Stenberg 0 0-0 0, Hallie Hemenway 2 0-0 4. Totals: 24 6-10 57.
3-point goals: PC 2 (Nicholson 2), Man 3 (Grevious 1, P. Duffin 1, Grossman 1).
Townsend 43, Manhattan 33
Townsend 6 17 11 9 - 43
Manhattan 9 12 10 2 - 33
TOWNSEND (4-2) - Taylor Noyes 6 2-4 14, Emma Huffman 1 0-0 2, Anna Berg 0 0-0 0, Peyton Vogl 4 2-5 10, Kennedy Vogl 0 0-2 0, Kadyn Braaten 1 0-0 3, Melanie Woodland 0 2-6 2, Sterling Owens 5 2-2 12. Totals: 17 8-19 43.
MANHATTAN (3-3) - Amy Grevious 2 0-0 4, Madelin Severson 1 0-0 2, Sophie Duffin 0 0-0 0, Olleca Severson 1 0-2 2, Ariah Carrier 3 0-1 6, Pralie Duffin 0 2-2 2, Jasmine Grossman 3 0-0 8, Ella Halverson 2 1-2 5, Ruby Stenberg 0 0-0 0, Hallie Hemenway 2 0-0 4. Totals: 14 3-7 33.
3-point goals: Tow 1 (Braaten 1), Man 2 (Grossman 2).