Manhattan wrapped up the regular season with a pair of losses on the road over the weekend.
The Tigers struggled in the third quarter in a 68-61 non-conference loss to Park on Friday, and then ran into a hot shooting Big Timber squad in an 80-33 District 5B defeat Saturday.
The unbeaten Herders tallied 10 3-pointers in the contest and blew the game open in the second quarter after taking just a 16-12 lead in the first.
“We played a great first quarter and then they ran away with it. They shot the lights out,” Manhattan coach Charli Chapman said. “They couldn’t miss. They were 10 of 18 from the 3-point (line). It was the best shooting I’ve seen in a long time. Big Timber is the real deal.”
Bailey Finn led the charge for the Herders with a game-high 21 points, while Kameryn Ketcham buried three 3-pointers en route to nine points.
Manhattan was led by Madeline Severson, who was the lone Tiger to reach double figures with 12 points.
“I’m proud of the girls in the program for their continued positive attitudes and will to compete, even when things are not going our way,” said Chapman. “It’s been a challenging regular season and we are still focusing on our small gains and continue to build this program.”
Friday, Manhattan took a 16-9 lead into halftime, but was outscored 16-2 in the third quarter by the Rangers. That proved to be the turning point and Park held off a fourth quarter charge to win the game.
“We played great in the first half. Our defense was intense and effective. We had good energy,” said Chapman. “The third quarter got us. They made a run and closed the gap, we didn’t answer very well and tried with a last half of fourth quarter push. It was too late and we put them on the line too much.”
Hallie Hemenway led the Tigers with nine points, while Olleca Severson added eight and Sophie Duffin had six.
Manhattan (2-12, 2-8 District 5B) has a week off before competing in the district tournament, which begins Feb. 23.
Park 44, Manhattan 33
Manhattan 11 5 2 15 - 33
Park 5 4 16 19 - 44
MANHATTAN (10-2) - Miah Fenno 0 0-0 0, Madeline Severson 2 0-1 5, Olleca Severson 4 0-1 8, Cayli Chapman 0 0-2 0, Adele Didriksen 1 2-3 4, Sophie Duffin 3 0-1 6, Hallie Hemenway 4 1-2 9, Ella Halverson 0 0-0 0, Andi Douma 0 0-0 0, Esther Halverson 0 1-2 1. Totals: 14 4-10 33.
PARK - Bailey Opitz 1 0-0 3, Elsa Cajone 0 0-0 0, Shannon Nelson 4 5-7 13, Kadie Vondra 4 2-2 11, Lily Weimer 1 3-3 5, Megan Nelson 0 0-0 0, Skyler Higgs 3 2-2 8, Rainna Floyd 1 2-2 5. Totals: 14 14-16 44.
3-point goals: Man 1 (M. Severson), Park 2 (Opitz, Vondra).
Big Timber 80, Manhattan 33
Manhattan 12 6 10 5 - 33
Big Timber 16 31 23 10 - 80
MANHATTAN (2-12) - Miah Fenno 0 0-0 0, Madeline Severson 5 2-3 12, Olleca Severson 1 2-4 4, Cayli Chapman 0 6-8 6, Adele Didriksen 0 2-4 2, Sophie Duffin 1 0-0 2, Hallie Hemenway 1 0-0 2, Ella Halverson 2 0-0 5, Andi Douma 0 0-0 0, Esther Halverson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 12-19 33.
BIG TIMBER (15-0) - Bailey Finn 9 1-2 21, Darby Johnston 3 0-0 7, Kameryn Ketcham 3 0-2 9, Jillan Whalin 3 0-0 6, Emily Prather 0 0-0 0, Lauren Neibur 12-2 4, Hailee Brandon 6 5-6 17, Emily Cooley 2 3-6 7, Alyssa Boshart 2 0-0 4, Natalie Roberts 1 0-0 3. Totals: 30 10-17 80.
3-point goals: Man 1 (E. Halverson), BT 10 (Ketcham 3, Finn 2, Whalin 2, Johnston, Neibur, Roberts).