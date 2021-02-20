After falling into an early hole Saturday, Manhattan rallied for a non-conference victory to wrap up the regular season.
Caden Holgate buried four 3’s en route to tallying a game-high 17 points as the Tigers beat Fairfield 60-52 in a contest that was a late addition to the schedule.
“Defensively we gave up to many easy baskets early, which put us in a hole. Fairfield is a physical and athletic team,” Manhattan coach Wes Kragt said. “They move the ball really well and play solid defense. By the second half we did a better job of closing gaps and they struggled shooting from the outside.”
Manhattan (12-2) trailed 31-30 at halftime, but outscored the Eagles 30-21 in the second half. Tate Bowler finished with 14 points, while Wyatt Jones and Corban Johnson combined for 15.
“Overall it was a good win for us. We battled from behind and were able to come out on top,” said Kragt. “Hopefully the win will give us some momentum going into tournament games next week.”
The Tigers have the No. 1 seed and a first round bye entering the District 5B Tournament.
Manhattan 60, Fairfield 52
Manhattan 11 19 16 14 - 60
Fairfield 16 15 13 8 - 52
MANHATTAN (12-2) - Caden Holgate 6 1-1 17, Colter Barta 0 0-0 0, Finn Tesoro 2 3-4 9, Tate Bowler 6 2-2 14, Evan Douma 0 0-0 0, Corban Johnson 23-4 7, Wyatt Jones 3 1-3 8, Sven Stenberg 0 0-0 0, Markus Fenno 2 0-0 5. Totals: 21 10-14 60.
FAIRFIELD - Bryden Batson 0 0-0 0, Conor Murray 7 2-3 16, Guidrey Giles 3 1-2 9, Gavin Mills 2 0-0 4, Daniel Faith 1 4-7 7, Owen Cartwright 4 0-0 8, Cooper Christenson 0 0-0 0, Kaelob Flores 2 3-4 5, Bryden Kolwyck 1 1-2 3. Totals: 19 11-18 52.
3-point goals: Man 8 (Holgate 4, Tesoro 2, Jones, Fenno), Fair 3 (Giles 2, Faith).