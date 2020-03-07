BILLINGS — For three quarters Saturday morning Manhattan struggled to generate points. By the time the offense finally got into a rhythm in the fourth quarter, it was too late.
The Tigers connected on six shots from behind the arc in the frame and tallied 24 points, but they were unable to make up any ground against Colstrip in a 69-47 defeat in a loser-out game at the Southern B Divisional.
“We didn't show up this morning,” Manhattan coach West Kragt said. “It was our first game that our kids have had to play a morning game at 9 o'clock. We hung around the first half with our defense, but we didn't shoot the ball very well the whole day.”
The Tigers (12-11) trailed just 18-17 at the half in First Interstate Bank Arena at MetraPark, but lost control of the contest late in the third quarter. Turnovers on their final five possessions of the frame were converted into 11 consecutive points by Colstip, which stretched a seven-point lead to 18.
“We were down seven, they went on a run, and that was pretty much the game,” lamented Kragt.
JT Baer scored four of those points en route to finishing with a game-high 21. He was among three Colstrip players to reach double figures.
Caden Holgate connected on three of his four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter en route to 14 points, while Finn Tesoro added two more en route to scoring 10.
After losing in Friday’s semifinals to No. 2 Lodge Grass, Kragt was worried about fatigue and playing an early morning game. Both played a factor in the second half.
“I think we just weren't used to it,” he said. “It took us a while to finally get going and it was just a little too late.”
Still, few expected Manhattan to be one victory shy of reaching state following a 3-win season a year ago. Kragt credited his players for getting in the gym during the summer to improve.
“We put a lot of work in the offseason and I think it showed,” he said. “We have a lot of young kids who I'm very proud of how they did this year. I'm hoping that we get back in there this summer and keep working out and hopefully have a better year next year.”
Manhattan will lose just one senior in Kyle Hotvedt, who scored two points and grabbed four rebounds in his final game.
“Just the person that he is and knowing what he brought to this team is greatly appreciated. We'll miss him,” said Kragt. “I'm proud of the way these kids competed this year.”
Colstrip 69, Manhattan 47
Colstrip 9 9 23 28 - 69
Manhattan 6 11 6 24 - 47
COLSTRIP (17-6) – Shaye Wilkie 2 2-4 6, Jaren Knows His Guns 0 0-0 0, Kyler Burton 2 7-8 11, Rilee Small-Fisher 0 0-0 0, Sam Wheatley 2 1-2 5, Caleb Wheatley 1 0-0 2, Jaydell LittleAxe 1 0-0 3, JT Baer 7 6-7 21 James Craig 0 0-0 0, Caleb Cole 2 0-0 5, Memphis Keplin 2 1-2 6. Totals: 23 19-26 69.
MANHATTAN (12-11) – Caden Holgate 5 0-0 14, Colter Barta 0 0-0 0, Finn Tesoro 4 0-0 10, Jadon Pierce 1 0-0 2, David Bates 0 0-0 0, Kyle Hotvedt 1 0-0 2, Evan Douma 4 3-3 11, Corban Johnson 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Jones 0 0-0 0, Sven Stenberg 2 0-0 5, Mike Swan 0 0-0 0, Markus Fenno 1 0-0 3. Totals: 18 3-3 47.
3-point goals: Col 4 (LittleAxe 1, Baer 1, Cole 1, Keplin 1), Man 8 (Holgate 4, Tesoro 2, Stenberg 1, Fenno 1)