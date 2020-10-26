CHURCHILL — Not long after winning the state championship a year ago, Manhattan Christian’s returning players knew they’d have a chance to do something special this fall.
One of their goals was achieved Monday night in the Memorial Event Center as the Eagles wrapped up the regular season with a sweep of Lone Peak. It capped the first unbeaten regular season in program history as well as a second consecutive regular season conference crown.
Christian (18-0) left little doubt about who is in charge of District 12C by sweeping previously unbeaten Lone Peak 25-14, 25-13, 25-9. The victory also locked up the No. 1 seed and home court advantage throughout the district playoffs.
“I thought we played really well. The undefeateds, so everybody’s a little bit nervous, a little bit anxious about it,” Eagles coach Hannah Van Dyk said. “And then they stepped up and it wasn’t out best game, but they played well.”
After losing just once in the regular season a year ago, and with the All-State talent returning this fall, players felt the prospect of a perfect regular season was possible.
“I think we kind of new we had a shot at it since last year seeing our potential after we won state. I think we knew that we were going to be a lot better of a team this year and we could definitely reach that goal,” senior setter Taylor DeVries, who recently committed to play at the University of Providence in Great Falls, said. “Because our goals were to pretty much be undefeated and win state this year. Having that happen this season before tournaments is pretty special to us, but we’re going to stay humble with it going into tournaments.”
The Eagles got off to a slow start in the first set, but finished with a 9-4 run capped by a kill from Kiersten Van Kirk. Then they never trailed in the second set after jumping out to a comfortable 12-3 lead.
But Christian was forced to rally from an early deficit before running away with the third set. A seven-point service run by Hailey VanDyken, which included three aces, broke the game open.
Van Kirk led charge for Christian with a match-high 15 kills, four digs and three aces.
“Kiersten hit over .600 today. Fantastic hitting,” noted Van Dyk. “Taylor did a great job distributing the ball.”
DeVries dished out 34 assists in addition to tallying five digs and four aces, while Katelyn Van Kirk and Eliana Kuperus combined for 19 kills and 20 digs.
As the No. 1 seed the Eagles have a first round bye in the district playoffs, which begin Tuesday, and will host a quarterfinal match Thursday against an opponent yet to be determined.
Christian is 11-0 against conference foes this season, and has won each contest via a sweep. The team has lost just three sets and is riding a 21-match win streak dating back to last year.
“I think that we have a lot more potential and that we will reach that once we start to play more competitive games,” said DeVries. “I knew we were going to work this well together as a team and be this talented because we do a lot of offseason stuff together, and we’re really focused on the game and committed to it. So I did expect us to do pretty good this year, and I think when we reach tournaments we’re definitely going to show how well we play as a team.”
Manhattan Christian def. Lone Peak 24-14, 25-13, 25-9.
LONE PEAK - Stats not provided.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (18-0) - Kills: 44 (Kiersten Van Kirk 15, Katelyn Van Kirk 11). Digs: 46 (Ka. Van Kirk 14, Maddie Visser 9). Blocks: 4 (Eliana Kuperus 1, Ka. Van Kirk 1). Aces: 11 (Hailey Van Dyken 3, Ka. Van Kirk 3, Ki. Van Kirk 3). Assists: 40 (Taylor DeVries 34).