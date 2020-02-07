CHURCHILL — The defensive pressure was stifling.
For nearly eight minutes in the first half Thursday night, Manhattan Christian did not allow a point.
The Eagles built a double figure lead by hounding Lone Peak with full court pressure, and maintained it despite shooting just 28.8 percent from the field. The defensive effort, however, did the trick.
Christian forced 30 turnovers and converted them into 19 points in a 58-32 District 11C victory in the Memorial Event Center.
“I think that we’re definitely getting to be a better defensive team all around. At the beginning of the season we struggled a little bit on defense,” junior guard Taylor DeVries, who scored 14 points for Christian, said. “This game we really focused on pressuring the ball a lot and not fouling as much.”
The Eagles were patient offensively, swinging the ball around the perimeter and not forcing it inside. But they shot just 12 of 33 from the field in the first half and then 7 of 33 in the second half.
“We didn’t really shoot it that well,” Eagles coach Jeff Bellach acknowledged. “But I thought we played pretty good defense without fouling, which is one of our focuses to be a little more intense in our man to man and put more pressure on the ball without fouling. I thought we did a good job of that tonight.”
The Eagles (13-2, 6-0) closed out the first quarter with nine consecutive points, capped by an offensive rebound and putback from Eliana Kuperus, to take a 16-6 lead. Kuperus has nearly averaged a double-double this season and finished with a game-high 15 points and eight rebounds.
Freshman Ava Bellach came off the bench in the second quarter to swish a 3 and stretch the lead to 25-11, and then DeVries added another as the lead grew to 17 by halftime.
DeVries added three more 3’s in the second half to go along with a pair of assists and a steal. Kiersten Van Kirk, a 6-foot-2 post, chipped in with six points and eight boards.
“Kiersten only scored six. She had a tough shooting night. But she’ll bounce out of that,” said coach Bellach. “But we got a lot of contributions. We played a lot of girls.”
Kate King led the Bighorns with 11 points and five rebounds.
Christian, which won 11 of its past 12 games, is back in action Saturday at Shields Valley.
“I like where we’re at,” said coach Bellach. “I think we’re progressing well.”
Manhattan Christian 58, Lone Peak 32
Lone Peak 6 9 9 9 - 32
Christian 16 14 14 14 - 58
LONE PEAK (4-9) - Carly Wilson 0 1-2 1, Jessie Bough 1 3-4 5, Ivy Hicks 3 2-4 8, Kate King 5 0-0 11, Josie Wileynski 0 0-0 0, Vera Grabow 1 0-3 2, Katrina Long 0 0-0 0, Emily Miner 0 0-0 0, Maddie Cone 1 1-3 3, Avery Dickerson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 7-16 32.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (13-2) - Taylor DeVries 5 0-0 14, Hope Kenney 3 0-0 7, Grace Aamot 1 5-5 7, Eliana Kuperus 6 3-6 15, Kiersten Van Kirk 1 4-8 6, Maddie Liudahl 0 0-0 0, Ava Bellach 1 0-0 3, Rylie Thompson 1 0-0 2, Natalie Walhof 1 0-0 2, Jayden VanDyken 0 0-0 0, Hailey VanDyken 0 2-2 2. Totals: 19 14-21 32.
3-point goals: LP 1 (King), MC 6 (DeVries 4, Kenney 1, Bellach 1).