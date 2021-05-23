On a weekend highlighted by huge rallies, Manhattan earned its first-ever postseason trophy Saturday in Florence.
The Tigers placed third at the Western B-C Divisional and qualified for the state tournament for the second time in the program’s three-year history.
“They were really excited. It was our best finish at divisionals yet and they got a trophy for the first time,” Manhattan head coach Randy Cygan said. “So they were pretty happy.”
Manhattan finished 3-2 in the tournament with both losses coming to the teams that competed in the championship game. Florence-Carlton defeated St. Ignatius-Arlee-Charlo 9-8 in eight innings for the title.
But no team had a tournament quite like the Tigers. They rallied from a 12-run hole in the first round to beat Eurkea 19-18 and then overcame a three-run deficit to beat Missoula Loyola 15-4.
The victory against Missoula Loyola clinch a berth to state.
Manhattan also rallied from seven runs down to beat Ennis in the fourth place game 19-15. In the consolation game, against St. Ignatius-Arlee-Charlo, the Tigers had the game-tying run on base in the seventh before losing 6-5 in another comeback after trailing by four.
“We haven’t done a lot of that this year, but lately we have,” Cygan said of the rallies. “I wish we could get off to some better starts so we didn’t have to do that. That would be a little bit easier on everybody, but they really believe they can do it now.”
Manhattan’s other loss came in the second round to Florence-Carlton. The team was limited to just four hits in a 10-0 defeat.
The Tigers had advanced to play Florence-Carlton after scoring 14 runs over the final two innings against Eureka with 11 coming in the sixth. They won it on a walkoff single by Adele Didriksen with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh.
“We really needed to win that first game and we told them that the whole game, ‘Let’s come back. We can do this.’ That’s the way it went,” said Cygan. “Once they started coming back I know they thought they could do it then. They just kept the rallies going.”
Manhattan averaged 11.6 runs per game during the tournament led by the effort of Natalie Scott. The senior hit five home runs and a pair of doubles en route to finishing 9 for 14.
“She was just incredible batting. She had very few bad at-bats all weekend,” said Cygan. “Besides the home runs she hit another double and took a lot of walks. She got some intentional walks today, a couple of them.”
Shayla Shea also hit a home run and had a triple against Eureka, while Lexi Miller and Didriksen were each 4 for 5 against Ennis.
The State B-C tournament begins Thursday in Florence. The Tigers (14-10) will face Cut Bank in a first round game at 4 p.m.
“They’re getting a winning attitude now, so it’s exciting for them," said Cygan. "I think they’re starting to believe in each other a lot more now as a team and working together better as a team.”
Manhattan 19, Eureka 18
Eureka 440 21 6 1 - 18 18 4
Manhattan 301 01(11)3 - 19 18 3
E Durdent, K Hawkins (6) and K Schmidt. Meagan Elgas, Claire Nolan (3), Emma Kabalin (7) and Adele Didriksen.
EUREKA - P Goheen 3-4, R Hawkins 2-2, M Shea 2-4 (2B), K Schmidt 2-6 (HR), R Truman 2-5, Hawkins 2-5 (HR), L Schermerhorn 2-4 (2B), M Miller 1-5, E Durden 2-5 (2B).
MANHATTAN (12-8) - Shayla Shea 2-4
(3B, HR), Nolan 1-3, Didriksen 3-5 (3B), Natalie Scott 3-4 (2B, 2 HR), Lexi Miller 1-5, Malia Friese 2-5, Sierra Blanchard 3-4, Abby Kabalin 1-4, Dalaney Doherty 2-4.
Florence-Carlton 10, Manhattan 0
Manhattan 000 00 - 0 4 1
Florence 113 32 - 10 11 0
Megan Elgas, Emma Kabalin and Adele Didriksen. K Kovatch and K Yeoman.
MANHATTAN (12-9) - Shayla Shea 0-2, Claire Nolan 0-2, Didriksen 1-1, Natalie Scott 1-2 (2B), Lexi Miller 1-1, Malia Friese 1-2, Sierra Blanchard 0-2, E. Kabalin 0-0, Delaney Doherty 0-2, Abby Kabalin 0-1, Mason Steele 0-1.
FLORENCE-CARLTON - K Yeoman 3-3 (2B), J Larson 2-3 (2B), K Wood 2-3 (HR), Kovatch 1-3, M Little 1-2 (HR), J Hendricksen 12-, R Yeoman M Potter 0-1, A Sutton 0-2.
Manhattan 15, Missoula Loyola 4
Manhattan 010 109 4 - 15 12 3
Loyola 220 000 0 - 4 6 5
Meagan Elgas and Adele Didriksen. I Bates, S Forgey (6) and M Van DePerre.
MANHATTAN (13-9) - Shayla Shea 1-3 (3B), Claire Nolan 1-5, Didriksen 1-5, Natalie Scott 1-3, Lexi Miller 1-4, Malia Friese 3-5 (2B), Sierra Blanchard 1-5 (2B), Delaney Doherty 1-4, Abby Kabalin 2-5 (2B), Mason Steele 0-0.
MISSOULA LOYOLA - M Mchugh 2-3, Van DePerre 1-2, E VanHoose 0-3, Bates 2-4 (2 2B), T Jansen 0-4, Forgey 0-3, R Crosby 1-3, O Lindauer 0-3, L Meixner 0-0, L Mckernan 0-3.
Manhattan 19, Ennis 15
Manhattan 004 174 3 - 19 16 5
Ennis 326 004 0 - 15 13 5
Claire Nolan, Megan Elgas (3), Emma Kabalin (4) and Adele Didriksen. E Olson, N Dischneider (5), A Retherford (7) and P Fortner.
MANHATTAN (14-9) - Shayla Shea 1-4, Nolan 1-4 (2B), Didriksen 4-5, Natalie Scott 2-3 (2 2HR), Malia Friese 1-5, Lexi Miller 4-5 (2B), Sierra Blanchard 0-4, Abby Kabalin 2-5, Delaney Doherty 1-4.
ENNIS - J Jenkins 1-3, S Lovett 1-3 (2B), J Snider 2-4 (2B), P Mallett 4-4 (2 2B, HR), S Canterberry 1-3, M Knack 2-5, Retherford 1-5, Dischneider 0-0, E Olson 0-3, Fortner 1-4.
St. Ignatius-Arlee-Charlo 6, Manhattan 5
Manhattan 200 002 1 - 5 8 2
St. Ignatius 012 030 x - 6 9 1
Meagan Elgas and Adele Didriksen. L Smith and K Young.
MANHATTAN (14-10) - Shayla Shea 1-4, Claire Nolan 1-4, Didriksen 2-4, Natalie Scott 2-2 (HR), Malia Friese 0-4, Lexi Miller 1-3 (2B), Sierra Blanchard 0-3, Mason Steele 1-1, Delaney Doherty 0-1, Emma Kabalin 0-1.
St. Ignatius-Arlee-Charlo - J Crawford 0-4, L Smith 1-3, H Smith 1-3, I Evans 3-3 (2 2B), R Crawford 1-3 (HR), G Smith 0-3, B Anderson 0-3, P Smith 3-3, Young 0-3.