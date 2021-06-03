Manhattan’s girls and boys teams placed second and third, respectively, at the state Class B meet in Laurel on Saturday thanks in part to a trio of state champions on the second day of competition.
The girls team accumulated 62 team points, just five behind Sweet Grass County in first place. The boys team had 45 points. Jefferson led the boys with 62 points, and Loyola-Sacred Heart followed with 48.
Manhattan’s Wyatt Barney won the title in the 400 in a personal-record time of 49.54 seconds on Friday. He finished just narrowly ahead of Loyola-Sacred Heart’s Ridger Palma, who finished in 49.74 seconds.
“I was hurting coming down the stretch,” Barney said. “The 400 is really hard to finish, and it just felt amazing to have that kick and trust my training.”
Barney had 24 hours to prepare for his other individual event, the 800, after winning the 400. He was the champion two seasons ago.
“It’s good to have a good race (Friday),” he said, “a good showing and then get rested up and get ready for the races (Saturday) and hopefully chase down another one or two.”
Barney defended his title Saturday in a personal-record time of 1 minute, 55.82 seconds.
Barney also teamed up with Michael Swan, Cole Pipal and Luke Meeker to win the 1,600 relay in 3:29.
Swan also placed second in the 200 (22.74 seconds) and sixth in the 100 (11.76 seconds) on Saturday. Meeker added a sixth-place finish in the 3,200 in 10:24.75. Wyatt Jones added a sixth-place finish in the boys triple jump with a mark of 40 feet, 9.5 inches.
Manhattan’s Hallie Hemenway won the girls 3,200 in 11:47.60, a personal record. She won by seven seconds.
Olleca Severson added a runner-up finish in the 100 hurdles on Saturday in 16.07 seconds. She was also third in the 300 hurdles (47.07 seconds). Additionally, Severson teamed with her sister Madeline Severson, Sophie Duffin and Miah Fenno to take second place in the 1,600 relay. They finished in 4:10.16, just a half second behind Bigfork’s winning team.
Madeline Severson was third in the 200 (26.62 seconds) a day after taking runner-up in the 400 (58.68 seconds).
Murphy wins long jump title
Three Forks junior Jasmyn Murphy won the Class B girls long jump on Friday in Laurel with a mark of 17-0.25.
During the regular season, she had twice jumped longer than 17 feet — even longer than she jumped on Friday — but she scratched on both of them. Murphy knew she had it in her to clear 17 feet, and she proved it.
“That was so frustrating, knowing I could jump them but I couldn’t get a mark on them,” Murphy said. “So to finally actually mark a 17-foot jump was very exciting.”
On Saturday, Murphy competed in the 300 hurdles, triple jump and the 200. Of those, she was most confident of her chances in the hurdles going into the day. She placed sixth in the triple jump as a freshman, but she now gets to call herself a state champion.
“It’s very meaningful,” she said. “It’s a rewarding feeling. I’m still kind of in shock about it.”
Murphy placed fourth in the 300 hurdles (47.40 seconds) and sixth in the 200 on Saturday (27.36 seconds).
Owen Long placed fifth in the boys high jump (6 feet).
Eagles’ girls 4th, boys 5th at State C meet
VanDyken, Kuperus, Hailey Prester and DeVries helped the Eagles 400 relay team take second in 50.77 seconds. The same athletes were on the Christian 1,600 relay which finished in 4:11.96.
“Really proud of us and what we did,” VanDyken said. “Getting second is still really cool.”
For the Eagles boys, Oren Arthun was second in the 3,200 in 10:10.78. Matt Kenney was third in that race (10:27.51) and fourth in the 800 (2:03.1).
Arthun said his coach told him to try to keep up with Richey-Lambert’s Samuel Smith — the winner in 9:56.82 — but ultimately to give his best effort. He did just that.
“I think it was fantastic. I was really happy I was able to give it everything I had on the track,” Arthun said. “I was really happy with the performance I had and how hard I worked.”
Christian’s 400 relay team consisting of Thomas Boscha, Tebarek Hill, Seth Amunrud and Kenney was sixth in 46.26 seconds.
“I think everybody put it all out there,” Arthun said. “They encouraged others and set an example and gave it all they had on the track.”
On Friday, Arthun’s race unfolded exactly how he wanted in the 1,600.
While he initially kept within reach of Samuel Smith of Richey-Lambert, Arthun insisted he run at his own pace. On the final stretch, though he fell behind, he told himself “I’ve gotta push myself.”
Arthun finished as the state runner-up in 4:35.27, while Smith won in 4:29.84.
“Man, it was painful,” Arthun said with a smile. “I just gave everything I had, and it worked out.”
The Eagles boys were fourth with 15 points while the girls were 10th with 4.5 points after Day 1. Fort Benton led the boys standings with 26 points while Seeley-Swan led the girls race with 26 points.
Christian’s Devan Walhof was third in the 1,600 (4:37.84). Hill took sixth in the 400 in 52.59 seconds.
“I think over the years, it shows our team is willing to work hard,” Arthun said.
VanDyken led the girls by taking fourth in the 400 in 1:00.09. Alexis DeVries tied for sixth in the pole vault (7-6).
After racing in other heats earlier in the day, VanDyken felt exhausted by the time she ran in the 400.
“It was a lot. My legs are dead,” VanDyken said with a laugh. “It was a lot of running for a day, but it was good.”
Cassidy, Majors among leaders for Belgrade
MISSOULA — Jordan Cassidy hadn’t competed in track and field since she was in middle school. This week proved to be a beneficial reintroduction to the sport.
The Belgrade junior took second in the 100 meters at the Class AA meet, also at MCPS Stadium, in 12.68 seconds. Fellow Panthers junior Evan Major was runner-up in the boys 200 in 22.48 seconds and was fourth in the 100 in 11.25 seconds.
This helped put the Panthers boys in ninth with 25 points and the girls in 10th with 16 points.
Cassidy, who took second to Jaeden Wolff of Billings West by 0.41 seconds, said she gained confidence as the season went on. Next year, she’s looking forward to adding jumps to her events. And she hopes to improve enough to win a state title.
“I didn’t even expect to get this far,” Cassidy said. “I wasn’t expecting first, but I really wanted to try for it.”
Major took second in both the 100 and 200 to Tanner Huff of Butte. Huff ran the 100 in 11.06 seconds and the 200 in 22.4 seconds.
“It didn’t really go the way I wanted it to,” Major said. “I could’ve done a few things to get a little better. The 200, I gave it my all and he caught up to me in the last couple meters, but I respect him because he’s an incredible competitor.”
Belgrade’s Alex Turner took third in the 300 hurdles in 40.49 seconds. Tyler Gordon was fifth in the boys triple jump with a distance of 41-4.25. Charles Yunker secured sixth in the discus with a mark of 136-5.
Major was the anchor for Belgrade’s 400 relay team. Along with Yunker, Gage Ruddick and Gordon, the Panthers were fourth in 43.95 seconds.
Major said he’s striving to become better next season so he can win the state title he’s seeking.
“You just learn from here. Next year I’ll be here and I’ll be better and see how that goes,” he said. “Next year, it’s going to be one heck of a senior year, I’ll just say that.”
On Friday, Gracey Carter finished as the runner-up in the javelin with a mark of 123-07, while Sentinel’s Anja Jackson won the championship (129-5).
The senior was in position to win the state javelin championship, as she entered the event with the best mark in the state. Though she said it was “a little bit” disheartening not to accomplish that, she simply wanted to enjoy the final time she was competing in her career.
“I felt that pressure a little bit. But then it was also my last time in high school throwing, so I knew just to come out and throw,” Carter said. “I was just coming out to throw and enjoy my last (competition).”
State AA-C Track Meet
(at Missoula)
Girls Results
State AA
Team scores: Missoula Sentinel 91, Helena 72, Billings West 71, Missoula Hellgate 70, Helena Capital 56.5, Kalispell Flathead 37, Bozeman 27.5, Butte 25, Kalispell Glacier 19, Belgrade 16, Missoula Big Sky 15, Billings Skyview 12, Bozeman Gallatin 9, Billings Senior 6.
100: 1, Wolff, Jaeden, Billings Wes, 12.27. 2, Cassidy, Jordan, Belgrade, 12.68. 3, Knight, Alexis, Sentinel, 12.73. 4, Chirrick, Taylee, Billings Wes, 12.74. 5, Ping, Isabella, Billings Sen, 12.79. 6, Todorovich, Logan, Helena, 12.80.
200: 1, Zentz, Odessa, Helena, 25.12. 2, Wolff, Jaeden, Billings Wes, 25.56. 3, Chirrick, Taylee, Billings Wes, 25.74. 4, Stayner, Brooke, Sentinel, 25.91. 5, Sheridan, Kathryn, Helena Capit, 26.10. 6, Ratz, Emily, Hellgate, 26.26.
400: 1, Zentz, Odessa, Helena, 57.21. 2, Chirrick, Taylee, Billings Wes, 57.27. 3, Trudnowski, Anna, Butte, 58.45. 4, Burger, Hailey, Helena Capit, 58.81. 5, Lee, Cerise, Flathead, 59.86. 6, Grossman, Kaitlin, Billings Wes, 1:00.24.
800: 1, Zentz, Odessa, Helena, 2:12.55. 2, Brooks, Sage, Hellgate, 2:17.09. 3, Ryan, Carly, Helena, 2:19.03. 4, Rumsey Eash, Lilli, Flathead, 2:19.14. 5, Sherman, Molly, Bozeman, 2:20.62. 6, Nielson, Hailey, Butte, 2:21.65.
1,600: 1, Brooks, Sage, Hellgate, 4:55.48. 2, May, Kensey, Hellgate, 5:00.43. 3, Kendrick, Abby, Hellgate, 5:04.39. 4, Rumsey Eash, Lilli, Flathead, 5:06.55. 5, McCormick, Natalie, Bozeman, 5:07.92. 6, Hull, Ellie, Bozeman, 5:09.54.
3,200: 1, May, Kensey, Hellgate, 10:47.19. 2, Perrin, Hannah, Flathead, 10:52.28. 3, Hull, Ellie, Bozeman, 10:59.16. 4, Kendrick, Abby, Hellgate, 11:02.45. 5, McCormick, Natalie, Bozeman, 11:02.95. 6, Burns, Hayley, Bozeman, 11:06.78.
100 hurdles: 1, Stayner, Brooke, Sentinel, 14.71. 2, Sheridan, Kathryn, Helena Capit, 15.21. 3, Todorovich, Logan, Helena, 15.36. 4, McElmurry, Emily, Sentinel, 15.41. 5, Brisendine, Taylor, Glacier, 15.51. 6, Burgess, Keara, Big Sky, 15.54.
300 hurdles: 1, Stayner, Brooke, Sentinel, 43.94. 2, Burgess, Keara, Big Sky, 45.64. 3, Sheridan, Kathryn, Helena Capit, 45.82. 4, Trudnowski, Anna, Butte, 46.02. 5, Gulick, Sidney, Glacier, 46.84. 6, Thompson, Skye, Flathead, 47.00.
400 relay: 1, Billings West 'A' (Davies, Chloe 11, Chirrick, Taylee 9, Wolff, Jaeden 11, Grossman, Kaitlin 11), 48.76. 2, Sentinel 'A' (Knight, Alexis 12, Knight, Sabryn 12, McElmurry, Audrey 12, Stayner, Brooke 11), 49.32. 3, Helena 'A' (Hamill, Katelyn 12, Root, Bailey 12, Zentz, Odessa 11, Todorovich, Logan 9), 49.47. 4, Flathead 'A' (Kubi, Akilah 10, Copping, Kelcey 10, Thompson, Skye 12, Barnes, Rylee 11), 50.09. 5, Helena Capital 'A' (Burger, Hailey 9, Linder, Isabelle 9, Sheridan, Jaymee 12, Sheridan, Kathryn 9), 50.19. 6, Hellgate 'A' (Moses, Hannah 10, Flamand, Hailey 11, Paffhausen, Perry 11, Ratz, Emily 12), 50.40.
1,600 relay: 1, Billings West 'A' (Davies, Chloe 11, Bloyder, Ela 10, Grossman, Kaitlin 11, Chirrick, Taylee 9), 3:59.61. 2, Helena 'A' (Sommers, Kendyll 11, Hartnett, Kylie 11, Ryan, Carly 11, Zentz, Odessa 11), 4:00.85. 3, Flathead 'A' (Noland-Gillespie, Tori 12, Perrin, Hannah 12, Walker, Peyton 10, Lee, Cerise 11), 4:04.39. 4, Helena Capital 'A' (Burger, Hailey 9, Parriman, Kayla 10, Rohrer-Fitzhugh, Emma 12, Sheridan, Kathryn 9), 4:05.79. 5, Hellgate 'A' (Flamand, Hailey 11, Paffhausen, Perry 11, Ratz, Emily 12, Brooks, Sage 12), 4:06.80. 6, Gallatin 'A' (Andresen, Indigo 10, Macfarlane, Lilyann 11, Lynn, Keaton 11, Collins, Olivia 10), 4:07.75.
High jump: 1, Schonhoff, Hannah, Bozeman, 5-07. 2, Trudnowski, Anna, Butte, 5-06. 3, Nash, Jayden, Sentinel, 5-03. 3, Todorovich, Logan, Helena, 5-03. 5, Mayer, Macy, Bozeman, 5-01. 5, Bartsch, Paige, Helena Capit, 5-01.
Pole vault: 1, Zimmerman, Emma, Billings Wes, 11-09. 2, Hansen, Libby, Helena Capit, 11-00. 3, Rohrer-Fitzhugh, Emma, Helena Capit, 10-06. 4, Pellandini, Matija, Billings Sen, 10-00. 5, Halverson, Hania, Flathead, 9-06. 6, Sheridan, Jaymee, Helena Capit, 9-06.
Long jump: 1, Stayner, Brooke, Sentinel, 18-07. 2, McElmurry, Audrey, Sentinel, 18-03. 3, Brisendine, Taylor, Glacier, 17-11.25. 4, Grossman, Kaitlin, Billings Wes, 17-08.75. 5, Paffhausen, Perry, Hellgate, 17-07.25. 6, Oliver, Isabella, Bozeman, 17-03.25.
Triple jump: 1, McElmurry, Audrey, Sentinel, 39-07.50. 2, Brisendine, Taylor, Glacier, 39-04. 3, Trudnowski, Anna, Butte, 37-03.25. 4, McElmurry, Emily, Sentinel, 37-01. 5, Kellenberg, Ava, Sentinel, 35-08.25. 6, Mund, Alix, Hellgate, 35-06.
Shot put: 1, Parks, Mara, Hellgate, 38-05.75. 2, Kamps, Tesse, Gallatin, 38-00.50. 3, Christman, Aubrie, Helena, 37-04.50. 4, Mattfeldt, Sydney, Helena, 36-11.50. 5, Jenkins, Alison, Billings Sky, 36-05.50. 6, Gilman, Cameron, Glacier, 35-03.50.
Discus: 1, Jenkins, Alison, Billings Sky, 120-03. 2, Haab, Amanda, Helena Capit, 117-00. 3, Eacker, Rebecca, Flathead, 116-08. 4, Batt, Avari, Big Sky, 114-04. 5, Fred, Hadlea, Big Sky, 112-05. 6, Lynch, Jenavieve, Bozeman, 111-08.
Javelin: 1, Jackson, Anja, Sentinel, 129-05. 2, Carter, Gracey, Belgrade, 123-07. 3, Thorpe, Elly, Hellgate, 115-05. 4, Gross, Carlie, Helena Capit, 114-11. 5, Bartsch, Paige, Helena Capit, 114-07. 6, Kuhn, Kennedy, Hellgate, 112-04.
Boys
State AA
Team scores: Missoula Sentinel 132, Butte 76, Missoula Hellgate 51, Missoula Big Sky 39, Kalispell Glacier 39, Billings West 35, Billings Senior 27, Great Falls CMR 27, Belgrade 25, Helena 18, Great Falls 18, Helena Capital 16, Bozeman 10, Bozeman Gallatin 9, Kalispell Flathead 5.
100: 1, Huff, Tanner, Butte, 11.06. 2, Klucewich, Jace, Sentinel, 11.14. 3, Harris, Reed, Great Falls, 11.20. 4, Major, Evan, Belgrade, 11.25. 5, Dahlke, Noah, Gallatin, 11.36. 6, Macy, Tanner, Billings Sen, 11.44.
200: 1, Huff, Tanner, Butte, 22.40. 2, Major, Evan, Belgrade, 22.48. 3, Macy, Tanner, Billings Sen, 22.91. 4, Neil, Ryan, Butte, 23.08. 5, Ceccacci, Joseph, Sentinel, 23.12. 6, Merrifield, Zach, Butte, 23.19.
400: 1, Olson, Kade, Big Sky, 50.16. 2, Premo, Rafe, Charles M Ru, 50.91. 3, Lillard, Jeff, Glacier, 51.12. 4, Turner, Jake, Glacier, 51.62. 5, Sullivan, Luke, Helena Capit, 51.96. 6, Shaules, Colin, Sentinel, 52.10.
800: 1, Fitzgerald, Ignatius, Hellgate, 1:56.00. 2, Wilkes, Bridger, Bozeman, 1:57.82. 3, Shaules, Colin, Sentinel, 1:58.35. 4, Ells, Sam, Glacier, 1:59.37. 5, Neil, Nathan, Bozeman, 2:00.07. 6, Crosby, Keagen, Sentinel, 2:00.76.
1,600: 1, Fitzgerald, Ignatius, Hellgate, 4:12.69. 2, Klumph, Tanner, Sentinel, 4:16.26. 3, Ells, Sam, Glacier, 4:18.75. 4, Mortenson, William, Sentinel, 4:22.29. 5, Crosby, Keagen, Sentinel, 4:25.16. 6, Triepke, Jackson, Hellgate, 4:26.79.
3,200: 1, Mortenson, William, Sentinel, 9:16.74. 2, Klumph, Tanner, Sentinel, 9:23.70. 3, Colescott, Miles, Hellgate, 9:32.19. 4, Green, Chase, Sentinel, 9:40.83. 5, Harrington, Ryan, Great Falls, 9:43.70. 6, Johnson, Corbin, Sentinel, 9:44.49.
110 hurdles: 1, Crews, Zac, Sentinel, 14.95. 2, Klumph, Drew, Sentinel, 15.24. 3, LaFurge, AJ, Charles M Ru, 15.30. 4, DeVries, Ryan, Billings Wes, 15.51. 5, Bernhardt, Caleb, Glacier, 15.56. 6, Gilman, Tyler, Gallatin, 15.72.
300 hurdles: 1, Klumph, Drew, Sentinel, 40.20. 2, Bernhardt, Caleb, Glacier, 40.28. 3, Turner, Alex, Belgrade, 40.49. 4, Pierce, Jacob, Billings Wes, 40.64. 5, Gilman, Tyler, Gallatin, 40.71. 6, DeVries, Ryan, Billings Wes, 40.72.
400 relay: 1, Butte 'A' (Huff, Tanner 12, Vetter, Christian 12, Richards, Rylan 12, Merrifield, Zach 12), 42.65. 2, Billings West 'A' (Dowler, Taco 11, Clarin, Tucker 12, DeLeon, Michael 11, Ambuehl, Clint 11), 43.89. 3, Sentinel 'A' (Klucewich, Jace 12, Crews, Zac 11, Beitz, Karsen 10, Ceccacci, Joseph 11), 43.94. 4, Belgrade 'A' (Yunker, Charles 12, Ruddick, Gage 11, Gordon, Tyler 12, Major, Evan 11), 43.95. 5, Great Falls 'A' (Longin, Rafe 10, Sullivan, Seamus 10, Hann, Ethan 12, Harris, Reed 10), 43.96. 6, Flathead 'A' (Prieto, Nate 11, Thornsberry, Brody 9, Burke, Trevor 10, Thomas, Alec 12), 43.97.
1,600 relay: 1, Butte 'A' (Case, Colton 12, Huff, Tanner 12, Neil, Ryan 12, Hansen, Christian 12), 3:26.16. 2, Billings Senior 'A' (McLaughlin, Caleb 12, McClusky, Johnnie 12, Wynia, Ethan 12, Cedillo, Isaac 12), 3:27.54. 3, Big Sky 'A' (Marceau, Aiden 9, Hansen, Steeler 10, Bateman, Caden 11, Olson, Kade 12), 3:27.77. 4, Charles M Russell(Great Fall 'A' (Rodden, Anthony 12, Simonson, Jackson 11, Botti-Anderson, Daniel 12, Premo, Rafe 11), 3:28.76. 5, Helena 'A' (Brewer, Trystan 12, Christensen, Dallin 12, McGurran, Chase 11, Petre, Colter 10), 3:29.60. 6, Glacier 'A' (Turner, Jake 11, Lillard, Jeff 10, Sullivan, Connor 11, Stout, Xavier 10), 3:30.17.
High jump: 1, Wade, Josh, Hellgate, 6-03. 2, Crews, Zac, Sentinel, 6-00. 2, Dupras, Rowley, Sentinel, 6-00. 4, Gurnsey, Cameron, Butte, 6-00. 5, Brown, Izayah, Charles M Ru, 6-00. 6, Snyder, Dylan, Butte, 6-00.
Pole vault: 1, Palm, Caden, Billings Sen, 14-09. 2, Smalley, Josh, Big Sky, 14-06. 3, Blume, Brennen, Butte, 14-06. 4, Ridley, Traven, Billings Wes, 14-06. 5, Brisko, Alex, Helena Capit, 14-00. 6, Luce, Corbin, Helena, 13-06.
Long jump: 1, Klucewich, Jace, Sentinel, 21-06.75. 2, Harris, Reed, Great Falls, 21-06. 3, Hansen, Christian, Butte, 20-10.50. 4, Cronenwett, Hunter, Helena Capit, 20-10.25. 5, Snyder, Dylan, Butte, 20-09.50. 6, Nunez, Gus, Charles M Ru, 19-09.
Triple jump: 1, Hansen, Christian, Butte, 43-09.50. 2, Kauffman, Tate, Glacier, 42-08. 3, Sanders, Louis, Big Sky, 41-06.75. 4, Zink, Dylan, Flathead, 41-06.50. 5, Gordon, Tyler, Belgrade, 41-04.25. 6, Dupras, Rowley, Sentinel, 41-03.25.
Shot put: 1, Goleman, Josh, Helena, 49-10.50. 2, Difort, Daniel, Sentinel, 47-10.25. 3, Triplett, JJ, Charles M Ru, 47-09.75. 4, Nilson, Tom, Hellgate, 47-02.75. 5, Meyer, Chaise, Big Sky, 46-11.50. 6, Janacaro, Colter, Big Sky, 44-05.
Discus: 1, Cooney, Layne, Hellgate, 152-08. 2, Cunningham, Dylan, Helena Capit, 150-03. 3, Anderson, Jacob, Billings Wes, 149-10. 4, Goleman, Josh, Helena, 145-08. 5, Hickey, Cooper, Billings Sen, 142-06. 6, Yunker, Charles, Belgrade, 136-05.
Javelin: 1, Crews, Zac, Sentinel, 176-08. 2, Hillis, Kane, Billings Wes, 166-11. 3, Sandberg, Cole, Big Sky, 166-02. 4, Cooley, Landry, Gallatin, 165-04. 5, Huff, Tanner, Butte, 165-00. 6, Evans, Marcus, Helena, 162-11.
Girls
State C
Team scores: Seeley-Swan 72, Hinsdale 42, Fort Benton 37, Plentywood 37, Manhattan Christian 36.5, Savage 33, Belt 33, Charlo 32, Saco 29, Fairview 29, Alberton-Superior 28, Noxon 19, West Yellowstone 16, Whitewater 10, Sunburst 10, Culbertson 8, Circle 8, Drummond 6, Twin Bridges 5, Westby-Grenora 5, Harlowton-Ryegate 5, Shields Valley 4, Scobey 4, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 2, North Star 2, Lincoln 2, Chinook 2, Froid-Medicine Lake 2, Big Sandy 2, Victor 1, Richey-Lambert 1, Broadus 2, Absarokee 1, Melstone 1, Darby 1, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap .5.
100: 1, Reuter, Brooke, Savage, 12.78. 2, Collins, Emilie, West Yellows, 12.93. 3, Fryberger, Carlee, Charlo, 13.01. 4, VanDyken, Jadyn, Manhattan Ch, 13.29. 5, Pereira, Isabella, Clark Fork, 13.34. 6, Planichek, Tandy, Absarokee, 13.46.
200: 1, Reuter, Brooke, Savage, 25.51*. 2, Collins, Emilie, West Yellows, 25.62*. 3, Fryberger, Carlee, Charlo, 26.15. 4, VanDyken, Jadyn, Manhattan Ch, 26.32. 5, Kuperus, Eliana, Manhattan Ch, 26.95. 6, Field, Elizabeth, Westby-Greno, 27.02.
400: 1, Maughan, Sariah, Seeley-Swan, 58.32. 2, Reuter, Brooke, Savage, 58.36. 3, Paulson, Lindsey, Belt, 59.97. 4, VanDyken, Jadyn, Manhattan Ch, 1:00.09. 5, Field, Elizabeth, Westby-Greno, 1:00.21. 6, Giese, Aspen, Fort Benton, 1:00.34.
800: 1, Maughan, Sariah, Seeley-Swan, 2:14.86*. 2, Paulson, Lindsey, Belt, 2:16.61. 3, Morgan, MacKenzie, Noxon, 2:19.29. 4, Fenley, Samantha, Harlowton/Ry, 2:21.78. 5, Field, Elizabeth, Westby-Greno, 2:22.77. 6, Lekvold, Gracee, Scobey, 2:24.78.
1,600: 1, Paulson, Lindsey, Belt, 5:13.98. 2, Morgan, MacKenzie, Noxon, 5:19.39. 3, Kaul, Annie, Plentywood, 5:21.55. 4, Maughan, Sariah, Seeley-Swan, 5:24.57. 5, Lekvold, Gracee, Scobey, 5:26.14. 6, Fenley, Samantha, Harlowton/Ry, 5:29.97.
3,200: 1, Kaul, Annie, Plentywood, 11:50.12. 2, Paulson, Lindsey, Belt, 11:50.60. 3, Bellach, Ava, Manhattan Ch, 12:17.10. 4, Wasson, Kia, Whitewater, 12:19.99. 5, Terry, Anna, Chinook, 12:26.03. 6, Morgan, MacKenzie, Noxon, 12:27.14.
100 hurdles: 1, Fryberger, Carlee, Charlo, 14.81*. 2, McColly, Kaitlyn, Hinsdale, 15.01. 3, Kaul, Annie, Plentywood, 16.52. 4, Bucklin, Claire, North Toole, 16.58. 5, Wagoner, Eva, Big Sandy, 16.76. 6, Anderson, Amber, Darby, 16.79.
300 hurdles: 1, McColly, Kaitlyn, Hinsdale, 46.34. 2, Fryberger, Carlee, Charlo, 46.63. 3, Bucklin, Claire, North Toole, 48.09. 4, Gackle, Grace, Circle, 48.25. 5, Reed, Kara, Denton-Geyse, 48.31. 6, Clark, Abby, Fort Benton, 48.61.
400 relay: 1, Seeley-Swan 'A' (Ayers, Hannah 11, Kovatch, Klaire 12, Maughan, Emily 10, Maughan, Sariah 11), 50.24. 2, Manhattan Christian 'A' (Kuperus, Eliana 12, Prester, Hailey 11, VanDyken, Jadyn 10, DeVries, Alexis 10), 50.77. 3, Clark Fork(Alberton/Superior 'A' (Pereira, Isabella 10, Patko, Molly 10, Green, Cassie 11, Reese, Sorren 11), 52.39. 4, Shields Valley 'A' (Willis, Sage 12, Croston, Jules 12, Fairchild, Morgan 11, Sager, Haven 11), 52.62. 5, Fort Benton 'A' (Giese, Emerson 10, Giese, Aspen 12, Clark, Sarah 9, Clark, Abby 12), 52.77. 6, Richey-Lambert 'A' (Gonsioroski, Gracelyn 9, Beyer, Makyya 11, Williams, ShaeLyn 9, Klempel, Jaylyn 11), 52.87.
1,600 relay: 1, Seeley-Swan 'A' (Maughan, Sariah 11, Conley, Kyla 10, Maughan, Emily 10, Kovatch, Klaire 12), 4:06.35. 2, Manhattan Christian 'A' (Kuperus, Eliana 12, Prester, Hailey 11, DeVries, Alexis 10, VanDyken, Jadyn 10), 4:11.96. 3, Fort Benton 'A' (Giese, Emerson 10, Clark, Abby 12, Clark, Sarah 9, Giese, Aspen 12), 4:17.35. 4, Noxon 'A' (Irgens, Skye 10, Swanson, Maygan 9, Brown, Emily 10, Morgan, MacKenzie 12), 4:20.87. 5, Clark Fork(Alberton/Superior 'A' (Pereira, Isabella 10, Green, Cassie 11, Patko, Molly 10, Reese, Sorren 11), 4:21.62. 6, Savage 'A' (Papka, Alexia 12, McPherson, Karley 9, Conradsen, Teah 10, Reuter, Brooke 9), 4:22.76.
High jump: 1, Erickson, Teagan, Saco, 5-04. 2, Granbois, Abbey, Culbertson, 5-03. 3, Sampsen, Audrey, Plentywood, 5-02. 4, Kaiser, Callie, Twin Bridges, 5-00. 4, Clark, Abby, Fort Benton, 5-00. 6, Krehbiel, Leni, Melstone, 5-00.
Pole vault: 1, Taylor, Teigan, Fairview, 10-06. 2, McColly, Kaitlyn, Hinsdale, 10-06. 3, Erickson, Jaycee, Saco, 9-06. 3, Kaul, Annie, Plentywood, 9-06. 5, Sattoriva, Laynie, North Star, 9-00. 6, DeVries, Alexis, Manhattan Ch, 7-06. 6, Auck, Dakota, Hobson-Moore, 7-06. 7, Wilson, Jasmine, Fort Benton, 7-06.
Long jump: 1, Clark, Abby, Fort Benton, 17-03.50. 2, Giese, Aspen, Fort Benton, 17-00.50. 3, McColly, Kaitlyn, Hinsdale, 16-11.75. 4, Erickson, Teagan, Saco, 16-10.25. 5, Maughan, Emily, Seeley-Swan, 15-11.75. 6, Schaffer, Zeason, Powder River, 15-09.75.
Triple jump: 1, McColly, Kaitlyn, Hinsdale, 35-04. 2, Pereira, Isabella, Clark Fork(A, 35-00. 3, Erickson, Teagan, Saco, 34-11. 4, Reuter, Brooke, Savage, 33-10.75. 5, Fryberger, Carlee, Charlo, 33-09.50. 6, Alber, Cassidy, Victor, 33-05.25.
Shot put: 1, Gackle, Jadyn, Fairview, 37-05. 2, Kovatch, Klaire, Seeley-Swan, 37-03.75. 3, Cummings, Kelsee, Whitewater, 36-05.25. 4, Brensdal, Emma, Plentywood, 36-03.50. 5, Christofferson, Carolyne, Froid-Medicine L, 35-05.50. 6, Hopes, Scout, Fairview, 34-09.50.
Discus: 1, Kovatch, Klaire, Seeley-Swan, 145-11. 2, Gackle, Jadyn, Fairview, 126-03. 3, Kalanick, Cloe, Fort Benton, 118-06. 4, Moline, Ryann, Circle, 118-04. 5, Weisner, Lindsey, Lincoln, 107-09. 6, Lords, Ahmia, Belt, 107-06.
Javelin: 1, Reese, Sorren, Clark Fork(A, 128-03. 2, Kovatch, Klaire, Seeley-Swan, 123-07. 3, Struna, Jessie, Drummond, 114-11. 4, Erickson, Jaycee, Saco, 111-07. 5, Stockett, Bailey, Twin Bridges, 110-00. 6, Taylor, Carrie, Scobey, 109-09.
Boys
State C
Team scores: Fort Benton 74, Belt 45, Richey-Lambert 41, Seeley-Swan 38, Twin Bridges 36, Manhattan Christian 33, Simms 28, Plentywood 22, Harlowton-Ryegate 21.5, Chinook 17, Circle 16, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 16, Hinsdale 15.5, White Sulphur Springs 13, Noxon 12, Reed Point-Rapelje 12, Fairview 11, Park City 10, Lustre Christian 10, Scobey 9, Hot Springs 6, Cascade 6, Fromberg 6, Roberts 6, Valley Christian 4, Savage 4, Sheridan 4, St. Regis 4, Gardiner 2, Broadview-Lavina 2, Shields Valley 1, Drummond 1, Ennis 1.
100: 1, Ullery, William, Fort Benton, 11.48. 2, Fitzpatrick, Chase, Twin Bridges, 11.53. 3, Evans, Kaimen, Belt, 11.66. 4, Idler, Loden, Hinsdale, 11.66. 5, Links, Stephen, Simms, 11.76. 6, Davis, Shaw, White Sulphu, 11.77.
200: 1, Ullery, William, Fort Benton, 23.04. 2, Evans, Kaimen, Belt, 23.16. 3, Nelson, Dallin, Simms, 23.48. 4, Idler, Loden, Hinsdale, 23.57. 5, Fetter, Brenden, Chinook, 23.62. 6, Hoag, Owen, Seeley-Swan, 23.63.
400: 1, Hoag, Owen, Seeley-Swan, 50.10. 2, Evans, Kaimen, Belt, 50.12. 3, Lockie, Hayden, Circle, 51.98. 4, Zimdars, Garrett, Park City, 52.37. 5, Lee, Jesse, Hinsdale, 52.41. 6, Hill, Tebarek, Manhattan Ch, 52.59.
800: 1, Lockie, Hayden, Circle, 2:00.98. 2, Smith, Samuel, Richey-Lambe, 2:01.59. 3, Fenley, Ryan, Harlowton/Ry, 2:02.78. 4, Kenney, Matt, Manhattan Ch, 2:03.10. 5, Blankenship, Lee, Roberts, 2:04.80. 6, McDaniel, Aidan, Belt, 2:05.66.
1,600: 1, Smith, Samuel, Richey-Lambe, 4:29.84. 2, Arthun, Oren, Manhattan Ch, 4:35.27. 3, Walhof, Devan, Manhattan Ch, 4:37.84. 4, Jassen, Asa, Belt, 4:40.44. 5, Fenley, Ryan, Harlowton/Ry, 4:42.25. 6, Karpstein, Lee, Broadview-La, 4:45.91.
3,200: 1, Smith, Samuel, Richey-Lambe, 9:56.82. 2, Arthun, Oren, Manhattan Ch, 10:10.78. 3, Kenney, Matt, Manhattan Ch, 10:27.51. 4, Jassen, Asa, Belt, 10:30.32. 5, Jassen, Clayton, Belt, 10:34.81. 6, Karpstein, Lee, Broadview-La, 10:35.83.
110 hurdles: 1, Smith, Tate, Twin Bridges, 15.62. 2, Swanz, Jackson, Hobson-Moore, 15.90. 3, Senner, Caleb, Richey-Lambe, 16.15. 4, Tuinstra, Nathan, Valley Chris, 16.55. 5, Lawson, Kyle, Hot Springs, 16.60. 6, Bryant, Samuel, Drummond, 16.69.
300 hurdles: 1, Smith, Tate, Twin Bridges, 41.19. 2, Swanz, Jackson, Hobson-Moore, 42.47. 3, Senner, Caleb, Richey-Lambe, 42.51. 4, Lawson, Kyle, Hot Springs, 42.83. 5, Zimdars, Stockton, Park City, 42.88. 6, Inman, Braxton, Chinook, 42.94.
400 relay: 1, Simms 'A' (Flanagan, Gaven 9, Nelson, Dallin 12, McDowell, Carter 12, Links, Stephen 12), 44.12. 2, Fort Benton 'A' (Bird, Devin 11, Marais, Nick 12, Diekhans, Hayden 12, Ullery, William 12), 44.39. 3, Chinook 'A' (Fetter, Brenden 10, Niederegger, Toby 11, Inman, Braxton 10, Schoen, Tyler 10), 45.42. 4, Belt 'A' (Vogl, Bridger 10, Triplett, Ethan 9, Evans, Kaimen 12, Metrione, Garett 10), 45.61. 5, Fairview 'A' (Vitt, Jace 11, Vitt, Jaxon 9, Rice, Curt 9, Manuel, Martin 10), 45.80. 6, Harlowton/Ryegate 'A' (Mysse, Bergen 9, Hiner, Romulus 9, Blatter, Cole 11, Woldstad, Colter 11), 46.00.
1,600 relay: 1, Fort Benton 'A' (Bird, Devin 11, Diekhans, Hayden 12, Marais, Nick 12, Ullery, William 12), 3:31.04*. 2, Belt 'A' (Vogl, Bridger 10, McDaniel, Aidan 12, Triplett, Ethan 9, Evans, Kaimen 12), 3:32.78*. 3, Simms 'A' (Flanagan, Gaven 9, McDowell, Carter 12, Hitchcock, Chad 12, Nelson, Dallin 12), 3:35.10*. 4, Park City 'A' (Zimdars, Stockton 10, Gauthier, Jake 11, Stepper, Holden 10, Zimdars, Garrett 12), 3:39.34*. 5, Harlowton/Ryegate 'A' (Glennie, Angus 9, Hiner, Romulus 9, Fenley, Ryan 12, Woldstad, Colter 11), 3:39.75*. 6, Seeley-Swan 'A' (Haines, Chase 11, Kovatch, Klayton 10, Hawkinson, Cannon 9, Hoag, Owen 10), 3:39.90*.
High jump: 1, Hambira, Jasiah, Lustre Chris, 6-03. 2, Niederegger, Toby, Chinook, 6-02. 3, Woodall, Conner, Cascade, 6-00. 4, Davis, Sam, White Sulphu, 6-00. 5, Sanford, Andrew, St Regis, 5-10. 6, Lee, Jesse, Hinsdale, 5-10. 6, Blatter, Cole, Harlowton/Ry, 5-10.
Pole vault: 1, Thompson, Jace, Fort Benton, 13-00. 2, Braut, J.P., Scobey, 12-06. 3, Chandler, Mason, Plentywood, 11-06. 3, Idler, Loden, Hinsdale, 11-06. 3, VanHouten, Hartson, Sheridan, 11-06. 6, Southland, Devon, Scobey, 11-06.
Long jump: 1, Marais, Nick, Fort Benton, 20-07.75. 2, Brusven, Cameron, Plentywood, 20-05.50. 3, Diekhans, Hayden, Fort Benton, 20-00. 4, Keating, Chase, Reed Point/R, 19-07.75. 5, Smith, Tate, Twin Bridges, 19-07.25. 6, Jenkins, Aidan, Shields Vall, 19-06.50.
Triple jump: 1, Diekhans, Hayden, Fort Benton, 44-11. 2, Keating, Chase, Reed Point/R, 43-08. 3, Smith, Tate, Twin Bridges, 42-04.50. 4, Kosel, Benjamin, Roberts, 41-03.75. 5, Fenley, Ryan, Harlowton/Ry, 41-03.25. 6, Wilson, Noah, Ennis, 41-01.75.
Shot Put: 1, McDonald, Walker, Seeley-Swan, 52-08.25. 2, VanVleet, Cade, Noxon, 50-11.50. 3, Lorentz, Eric, Seeley-Swan, 47-11.50. 4, Thibert, Kaidin, Simms, 46-10.50. 5, Kerr, Kaden, White Sulphu, 44-07.50. 6, Lee, Jesse, Hinsdale, 44-05.50.
Discus: 1, McDonald, Walker, Seeley-Swan, 156-09. 2, Hardy, Paul, Fairview, 148-05. 3, Schlepp, Ethan, White Sulphu, 142-08. 4, VanVleet, Cade, Noxon, 140-07. 5, Rose, Taylor, Gardiner, 140-01. 6, Sharbono, Hunter, Fairview, 138-01.
Javelin: 1, Brusven, Cameron, Plentywood, 172-03. 2, Todhunter, Jason, Harlowton/Ry, 160-02. 3, Palacios, Sal, Fromberg, 157-07. 4, McPherson, Sloan, Savage, 155-00. 5, Ball, Caleb, St Regis, 151-10. 6, Cundiff, Tiegen, Richey-Lambe, 143-11.
State A-B Track Meet
(at Laurel Sports Complex)
Girls
State B
Team scores: Big Timber (Sweet Grass County) 67, Manhattan 62, Huntley Project 59, Colstrip 36, Baker 33, Choteau 32, Townsend (Broadwater) 31, Jeffersonb 29, Wolf Point 25, Bigfork 20, Glasgow 20, Malta 16, Three Forks 15, Columbus 12, Conrad 11, Shepherd 11, Poplar 9, Anaconda 8, Whitehall 6, Eureka (Lincoln County) 6, Fairfield 4, Red Lodge 4, St. Ignatius 4, Joliet 4, Florence-Carlton 2, Great Falls Central 1.
100: 1, #867 Boshart, Alyssa, Sweet Grass County, 12.90. 2, #550 Ronayne, Clare, Jefferson, 13.22. 3, #6 Pesanti, Cora, Anaconda, 13.32. 4, #30 Lutts, Ashlyn, Baker, 13.37. 5, #868 Cooley, Emily, Sweet Grass County, 13.46. 6, #942 Olson, Jewel, Wolf Point, 13.53.
200: 1, #942 Olson, Jewel, Wolf Point, 26.03. 2, #867 Boshart, Alyssa, Sweet Grass County, 26.10. 3, #686 Severson, Madeline, Manhattan, 26.62. 4, #550 Ronayne, Clare, Jefferson, 26.86. 5, #932 Whitehurst, Katie, Whitehall, 27.10. 6, #893 Murphy, Jasmyn, Three Forks, 27.36.
400: 1, #942 Olson, Jewel, Wolf Point, 58.34. 2, #686 Severson, Madeline, Manhattan, 58.68. 3, #867 Boshart, Alyssa, Sweet Grass County, 1:00.62. 4, #932 Whitehurst, Katie, Whitehall, 1:00.96. 5, #866 Aller, Aley, Sweet Grass County, 1:02.18. 6, #757 Reimer, Brayli, Red Lodge, 1:02.22.
800: 1, #215 Plymale, Kelsey, Columbus, 2:22.64. 2, #735 Gorder, Jazmin, Poplar, 2:23.99. 3, #158 Bieler, Ada, Choteau, 2:24.36. 4, #125 Christensen, Sarah, Broadwater, 2:24.81. 5, #30 Lutts, Ashlyn, Baker, 2:25.48. 6, #871 Ketchum, Kameryn, Sweet Grass County, 2:25.67.
1,600: 1, #129 Stolte, Emma, Broadwater, 5:17.47. 2, #158 Bieler, Ada, Choteau, 5:22.32. 3, #685 Hemenway, Hallie, Manhattan, 5:22.98. 4, #421 McKean, Iris, Glasgow, 5:31.95. 5, #215 Plymale, Kelsey, Columbus, 5:33.04. 6, #735 Gorder, Jazmin, Poplar, 5:33.76.
3,200: 1, #685 Hemenway, Hallie, Manhattan, 11:47.60. 2, #158 Bieler, Ada, Choteau, 11:54.61. 3, #874 Wood, Natalie, Sweet Grass County, 11:56.06. 4, #422 See, Emily, Glasgow, 12:07.34. 5, #421 McKean, Iris, Glasgow, 12:09.86. 6, #129 Stolte, Emma, Broadwater, 12:15.24.
100 hurdles: 1, #531 Murphy, Macee, Huntley Project, 15.73. 2, #687 Severson, Olleca, Manhattan, 16.07. 3, #130 Vandenacre, Havyn, Broadwater, 16.66. 4, #345 Maddox, Cheyenne, Fairfield, 16.77. 5, #867 Boshart, Alyssa, Sweet Grass County, 16.83. 6, #753 Evenson, Emma, Red Lodge, 16.99.
300 hurdles: 1, #130 Vandenacre, Havyn, Broadwater, 46.15. 2, #171 Bradley, Gracie, Colstrip, 46.22. 3, #687 Severson, Olleca, Manhattan, 47.07. 4, #893 Murphy, Jasmyn, Three Forks, 47.40. 5, #531 Murphy, Macee, Huntley Project, 47.85. 6, #757 Reimer, Brayli, Red Lodge, 48.08.
400 relay: 1, Sweet Grass County 50.38. 2, Baker 50.55. 3, Jefferson 50.68. 4, Bigfork 50.77. 5, Shepherd 50.89. 6, Conrad 50.97.
1,600 relay: 1, Bigfork 4:10.11. 2, Manhattan 4:10.16. 3, Baker 4:10.46. 4, Sweet Grass County 4:13.42. 5, Jefferson 4:16.94. 6, Huntley Project 4:17.57.
High jump: 1, #868 Cooley, Emily, Sweet Grass County, J5-04. 2, #524 Cooper, Hannah, Huntley Project, J5-02. 3, #622 Stanger, Remmi, Lincoln County, J5-00. 4, #562 Warburton, Savana, Joliet, J5-00. 5, #170 Bends, Kadie, Colstrip, J4-10. 6, #84 Turner, Inga, Bigfork, J4-10.
Pole vault: 1, #229 Erickson, Breauna, Conrad, 10-03. 2, #419 Graham, Tyann, Glasgow, 9-00. 3, #528 Lindeen, Delayne, Huntley Project, J9-00. 4, #523 Christman, Hannah, Huntley Project, J9-00. 5, #423 Stone, Eve, Glasgow, J8-06. 6, #753 Evenson, Emma, Red Lodge, J8-06.
Long jump: 1, #893 Murphy, Jasmyn, Three Forks, 17-00.25. 2, #686 Severson, Madeline, Manhattan, 16-08.25. 3, #868 Cooley, Emily, Sweet Grass County, 16-04. 4, #846 Brander, Sydney, St Ignatius, 16-03.50. 5, #26 Afrank, Saraya, Baker, 16-02.50. 6, #29 Janeway, Peyton, Baker, 15-11.75.
Triple jump: 1, #667 Smith, Erica, Malta, 34-06. 2, #548 McCauley, Emma, Jefferson, 34-02.25. 3, #29 Janeway, Peyton, Baker, 34-01.75. 4, #31 Ploeger, Anika, Baker, 33-09.75. 5, #687 Severson, Olleca, Manhattan, 33-08.75. 6, #551 Stiles, Hailee, Jefferson, 33-05.75.
Shot put: 1, #176 Whitedirt, Jamie, Colstrip, 42-10. 2, #173 Rogers, Talen, Colstrip, 39-04.25. 3, #524 Cooper, Hannah, Huntley Project, 38-03.50. 4, #75 Nadeau, Scout, Bigfork, 37-01.25. 5, #666 Siewing, Tia, Malta, 35-10.75. 6, #807 Ekness, Faith, Shepherd, 34-08.50.
Discus: 1, #532 Sedgwick, Tristen, Huntley Project, 128-02. 2, #176 Whitedirt, Jamie, Colstrip, 116-10. 3, #529 McClenning, Brooke, Huntley Project, 116-03. 4, #665 Lefdahl, Skylie, Malta, 108-02. 5, #379 Boehm, Kendall, Florence-Carlton, 106-10. 6, #437 Baker, Audrey, Great Falls Central Catholic, 106-09.
Javelin: 1, #159 Grove, Sadie, Choteau, 123-04. 2, #806 Carroll, Ashley, Shepherd, 117-11. 3, #532 Sedgwick, Tristen, Huntley Project, J115-06. 4, #941 MacDonald, Katelyn, Wolf Point, J115-06. 5, #7 Sullivan, Mia, Anaconda, 114-04. 6, #65 Albert, Zoey, Bigfork, 113-08.
Boys
State B
Team scores: Jefferson 62, Missoula Loyola 48, Manhattan 45, Huntley Project 42, Townsend (Broadwater) 40, Bigfork 35, Red Lodge 31, Wolf Point 30, Columbus 27, Thompson Falls 26, Cut Bank 20, Florence-Carlton 20, St. Ignatius 18, Eureka (Lincoln County) 17, Big Timber (Sweet Grass County) 12, Deer Lodge (Powell County) 10, Fairfield 6, Whitehall 6, Malta 6, Shelby 4, Baker 4, Conrad 4, Glasgow 4, Great Falls Central 4, Anaconda 2, Three Forks 2, Lodge Grass 2, Poplar 1, Colstrip 1.
100: 1, #656 Palma, Ridger, Loyola-Sacred Heart, 11.45. 2, #140 Vandenacre, Gavin, Broadwater, 11.48. 3, #761 Jetmore, Jay, Red Lodge, 11.63. 4, #561 Visser, Joey, Jefferson, 11.70. 5, #624 Butts, Joshua, Lincoln County, J11.76. 6, #696 Swan, Michael, Manhattan, J11.76.
200: 1, #656 Palma, Ridger, Loyola-Sacred Heart, 22.60. 2, #696 Swan, Michael, Manhattan, 22.74. 3, #222 Martinez, Colby, Columbus, 22.96. 4, #761 Jetmore, Jay, Red Lodge, 23.11. 5, #140 Vandenacre, Gavin, Broadwater, 23.20. 6, #220 Hanser, John, Columbus, 23.26.
400: 1, #689 Barney, Wyatt, Manhattan, 49.54. 2, #656 Palma, Ridger, Loyola-Sacred Heart, 49.74. 3, #875 Ferguson, Ty, Sweet Grass County, 50.50. 4, #140 Vandenacre, Gavin, Broadwater, 50.73. 5, #696 Swan, Michael, Manhattan, 50.94. 6, #761 Jetmore, Jay, Red Lodge, 51.08.
800: 1, #689 Barney, Wyatt, Manhattan, 1:55.82. 2, #944 Ackerman, Zander, Wolf Point, 1:58.90. 3, #850 Rush, Andrew, St Ignatius, 1:59.25. 4, #628 Smith, Gunnar, Lincoln County, 1:59.85. 5, #387 Waller, Cadence, Florence-Carlton, 2:00.93. 6, #544 Nelson, Alex, Huntley Project, 2:01.91.
1,600: 1, #944 Ackerman, Zander, Wolf Point, 4:31.02. 2, #850 Rush, Andrew, St Ignatius, 4:33.81. 3, 382 Gale, Nathaniel, Florence-Carlton, 4:34.14. 4, #890 Morgan, Justin, Thompson Falls, 4:34.17. 5, #96 Jensen, Jack, Bigfork, 4:34.78. 6, #540 Graves, Kevin, Huntley Project, 4:41.12.
3,200: 1, #944 Ackerman, Zander, Wolf Point, 9:47.86. 2, #890 Morgan, Justin, Thompson Falls, 9:54.09. 3, #382 Gale, Nathaniel, Florence-Carlton, 10:10.96. 4, #850 Rush, Andrew, St Ignatius, 10:12.99. 5, #951 Summers, Peyton, Wolf Point, 10:15.95. 6, #694 Meeker, Luke, Manhattan, 10:24.75.
110 hurdles: 1, #555 Morris, Braden, Jefferson, 15.33. 2, #91 Epperly, Isak, Bigfork, 15.40. 3, #557 Root, Dylan, Jefferson, 15.59. 4, #140 Vandenacre, Gavin, Broadwater, 15.62. 5, #764 Quenzer, Skyler, Red Lodge, 16.22. 6, #90 Duke, Wyatt, Bigfork, 16.23.
300 hurdles: 1, #561 Visser, Joey, Jefferson, 39.85. 2, #555 Morris, Braden, Jefferson, 39.86. 3, #139 Sweat, Dawson, Broadwater, 41.06. 4, #557 Root, Dylan, Jefferson, 42.10. 5, #766 Reynolds, Owen, Red Lodge, 42.14. 6, #623 Buckingham, Jacob, Lincoln County, 42.40.
400 relay: 1, Loyola-Sacred Heart 43.77. 2, Broadwater 43.92. 3, Columbus 44.09. 4, Bigfork 44.36. 5, Red Lodge 44.63. 6, Huntley Project 44.71.
1,600 relay: 1, Manhattan 3:29.00. 2, Broadwater 3:31.28. 3, Red Lodge 3:32.60. 4, Columbus 3:33.60. 5, Lincoln County 3:33.70. 6, Huntley Project 3:34.00.
High jump: 1, #535 Bouchard, Noah, Huntley Project, 6-04. 2, #303 Seewald, Bauer, Cut Bank, J6-02. 3, #90 Duke, Wyatt, Bigfork, J6-02. 4, #802 Reynolds, Rhett, Shelby, J6-02. 5, #902 Long, Owen, Three Forks, J6-00. 6, #177 Casterline, Tyce, Colstrip, J6-00.
Pole vault: 1, #100 Osborne, Seth, Bigfork, J13-09. 2, #760 Jacobsen, Spencer, Red Lodge, J13-09. 3, #539 Donally, Luke, Huntley Project, J13-06. 4, #425 Bailey, Stephen, Glasgow, J12-06. 5, #442 Tarum, Jackson, Great Falls Central Catholic, J12-06. 6, #542 Lindeen, Dawson, Huntley Project, J12-00.
Long jump: 1, #222 Martinez, Colby, Columbus, 21-04. 2, #655 McMillion, Gordon, Loyola-Sacred Heart, 21-00.50. 3, #355 Mills, Gavin, Fairfield, 20-08.25. 4, #87 Benn, Cormac, Bigfork, 20-04.75. 5, #696 Swan, Michael, Manhattan, 20-02. 6, #303 Seewald, Bauer, Cut Bank, 20-00.50.
Triple jump: 1, #303 Seewald, Bauer, Cut Bank, 42-00.25. 2, #555 Morris, Braden, Jefferson, 41-06.50. 3, #878 Mosness, Trevor, Sweet Grass County, 41-04. 4, #36 Steen, Donnie, Baker, 41-00.75. 5, #658 Walker, Grady, Loyola-Sacred Heart, 40-10. 6, #693 Jones, Wyatt, Manhattan, 40-09.50.
Shot put: 1, #886 Burk, Cody, Thompson Falls, J49-11. 2, #558 Rykal, Wade, Jefferson, J49-11. 3, #676 Salsbery, Cash, Malta, 49-00.25. 4, #236 Doty, Mark, Conrad, 48-04.75. 5, #641 Brien, Jacob, Lodge Grass, 47-06.75. 6, #536 Buchanan, Stanley, Huntley Project, 47-04.
Discus: 1, #536 Buchanan, Stanley, Huntley Project, 149-00. 2, #749 Thompson, Aidan, Powell County, 138-05. 3, #934 Smith, Dylan, Whitehall, 136-04. 4, #886 Burk, Cody, Thompson Falls, 136-01. 5, #14 Hoiland, Rian, Anaconda, 129-01. 6, #297 Gallagher, Jeremy, Cut Bank, 123-11.
Javelin: 1, #535 Bouchard, Noah, Huntley Project, 166-04. 2, #627 Kindel, Joseph, Lincoln County, 164-00. 3, #385 Maki, Luke, Florence-Carlton, 158-04. 4, #555 Morris, Braden, Jefferson, 158-00. 5, #745 Freeman, Brodey, Powell County, 155-00. 6, #737 Pribbernow, Tyler, Poplar, 151-07.