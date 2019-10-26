After dropping the first set Friday evening against Jefferson, it appeared Manhattan had bounced back and was en route to snapping a three-match losing streak.
But errors proved costly in the fourth set, and then Jefferson rallied in the fifth to post a 25-18, 17-25, 17-25, 25-15, 15-13 District 5B victory.
The fourth set was tied at 6-all, but the Tigers committed six serve-recieve errors that helped Jefferson take a 20-10 lead.
Manhattan shifted momentum in the fifth set, taking a 13-8 lead. But the Tigers were unable to finish off the set as Jefferson scored the final seven points of the match.
“We started tipping, we had too many errors including ball handling, net violations, hitting and dig errors throughout their late run. We didn’t finish when the opportunity was there,” Tigers coach Charli Chapman said. “This was super frustrating since earlier in the night we had done some really good things. We were battling and playing good volleyball. It’s such a game of momentum, and momentum ended in their favor. That happens sometimes.”
Erika Davis led Manhattan with 13 kills and five blocks, while Olivia Westervelt had nine kills. The Tigers tallied 102 digs, led by 36 from senior libero Amy Grevious.
Despite the loss, Manhattan (8-7, 7-3 District 5B) still enters the district tournament in Belgrade as the No. 2 seed. The Tigers have a first round and will play Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m.
“We have to take the lessons in this loss and apply them to our practice this next week,” said Chapman. “Our district tournament is going to be gritty and everyone wants to win. We have to finish on leads and seize opportunities when they are there.”
Jefferson def. Manhattan 25-18, 17-25, 17-25, 25-15, 15-13.
MANHATTAN (8-7) - Kills: 42 (Erika Davis 13, Oliviah Westervelt 9). Digs: 102 (Amy Grevious 36, Kaitlin Kanuch 17). Blocks: 7 (Davis 5). Aces: 12 (Casey Elfland 5, Abby Kabalin 3). Assists: 40 (Cayli Chapman 39).
JEFFERSON - Stats not provided.