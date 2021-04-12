Manhattan’s track teams finally began their season Saturday and both were very successful at the Joliet/Park City Invitational in Laurel.
The girls edged Huntley Project, 86-82, to win the team title, while the boys placed third with 61 points. In addition, four athletes reached auto qualifying marks or times for state.
“For most of those teams this was their second or third meet, but it was our first in almost two years. And for over half our team it was their first high school meet ever, so it felt new and exciting in a lot of ways,” Manhattan coach John Sillitti said. “We have a lot to learn and a lot we can improve, but there’s a good potential on our team. It was really fun.”
Manhattan Christian also fared well at the meet with the girls placing sixth with 47 points and the boys seventh with 29 among nearly 20 teams.
“The women had some great competition at Laurel,” Eagles coach Laura Arthun said. “The sophomore class seems to be finding its stride after missing their entire freshman season to Covid.”
Manhattan’s girls boasted double winners in seniors Hallie Hemenway and Olleca Severson, and won six events in total. Hemenway posted times of 5:42.13 in the 1,600 and 12:15.98 in the 3,200, while Severson swept the hurdles with times of 17.20 in the 110’s and 48.18 in the 300’s.
The team’s other winners were Madeline Severson in the 400 (1:04.60) and Miah Fenno in the 800 (2:36.40). Madeline Severson added a runner up finish in the high jump (5-00) and ran a leg on the long relay along with sister Olleca to help the squad place third.
Madeline and Olleca Severson qualified for state in the high jump and 300 hurdles, respectively, and Hemenway did so in the 3,200.
Christian’s lone victory came in the mile relay. The quartet, featuring Eliana Kuperus, Alexis DeVries, Jadyn VanDyken and Ava Bellach, posted a time of 4:28.30.
“The 4x400 team showed a lot of heart to win the event against some pretty tough teams,” said Arthun.
Earning runner up finishes were DeVries (100H, 17.74) and VanDyken (200, 27.68), a pair of sophomores. VanDyken also set a personal best en route to placing third in the triple jump (32-03), while DeVries was fourth in the 400 (1:05.46).
Kuperus set a personal best in the 300 hurdles en route to finishing fourth with a time of 50.95.
For the boys, Christian’s Matt Kenney and Oren Arthun won the 800 and 3,200, respectively, with times of 2:07.51 and 10:29.54. Devan Walhof added a third place finish in the 1,600 (5:09.08), while Nathan Adams was sixth in the pole vault (9-06).
Kenney also placed sixth in the 1,600 (5:16.96) and ran a leg on the mile relay along with Oren Arthun, Seth Amunrud and Adams. The relay placed sixth in 3:57.15.
“I was really proud of the effort our guys gave in the 4x400 relay. We had two athletes, Nathan and Seth Amunrud, step in to run who had never run a 400 before, and Seth Amunrud ended up running our fastest split,” said coach Arthun. “They finished sixth, but I’m thinking this mile relay team is just getting started.”
Manhattan’s lone individual victory came from Michael Swan in the 400 (52.13). He also ran a leg on the winning mile relay (3:44.81) and placed second in the 100 (11.85) and long jump (20-09). The junior’s mark in the long jump was a pre-qualifier for state.
Luke Meeker earned a runner up finish in the 1,600 (5:08.94), while Wyatt Barney ran on the mile relay and placed fourth in the 800 (2:11.72). Wyatt Jones added a fourth place finish in the triple jump (39-05).
“I liked that we had balance to our scoring. Throws, jumps, sprints, hurdles and distance all had some good performances and all showed a lot of room for improvement still,” Sillitti of boys and girls. “We’re excited for more chances to compete.”
Murphy shines in Livingston
Jasmyn Murphy won four events Friday to lead Three Forks’ girls to a third place finish with 111 points at the Park High Quad in Livingston.
Murphy posted victories in the 200 (29.31), 300 hurdles (50.47), long jump (16-04), and triple jump (30-09). The junior accounted for 40 of the team’s points as the Wolves finished just five points behind Miles City and 25 behind Park in the team standings.
“Jasmyn really stood out today, compiling four first place efforts with very little time between events today,” Three Forks coach Tracy Welter said. “Her efforts this year have been very inspiring to the younger athletes. She is a workhorse and I know she has some lofty goals that are there for her taking.”
While Murphy was the team’s only winner on day, Addie VanVleet earned a runner up finish in the 100 (15.59) and Brielle Davis in the discus (75-09).
The Wolves’ boys also placed third with 109 points. Miles City won with 169 and Park was second with 149.
Three Forks had three winners in Anthony Deriana (javelin, 141-01), Colten Hayder (100, 12.47)), and Owen Long (HJ, 5-08).
Jacob Buchignani and Jaron Berg earned runner up finishes in 100 and 800, respectively, with times of 12.57 and 2:26.60. Devon Potts also placed second with a personal best throw of 117-09 in the javelin.
Joliet/Park City Invitational
(at Laurel Sports Complex)
Girls
Team scores: Manhattan 86, Huntley Project 82, Jefferson 64, Big Timber 55, Twin Bridges 49, Manhattan Christian 47, Harlowton-Ryegate 37, Columbus 29, Red Lodge 28, Park City 24, Reed Point-Rapelje 8, Fromberg 4, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 4, Melstone 3, Roberts 2, White Sulphur Springs 2, Shields Valley 2, Bridger 1
100 meters: 1, Boshart, Alyssa, Sweet Grass, 13.19. 2, Martin, Emmy, Harlowton/Ry, 13.50. 3, Chase, Chantel, Huntley Proj, 13.60. 4, Ronayne, Clare, Jefferson, 13.69.5, Roberts, Dakota, Harlowton/Ry, 13.77. 6, Croston, Jules, Shields Vall, 13.83.
Unified 100 yards: 1, Briggs, Lillian, Park City, 17.93.
200: 1, Martin, Emmy, Harlowton/Ry, 27.57. 2, VanDyken, Jadyn, Manhattan Ch, 27.68. 3, Grabowska, Leigha, Park City, 28.16. 4, Reed, Kara, Denton-Geyse, 28.29. 5, Roberts, Dakota, Harlowton/Ry, 28.34. 6, Campbell, Krista, Bridger, 28.67.
400: 1, Severson, Madeline, Manhattan, 1:04.60. 2, Dale, Allie, Twin Bridges, 1:04.88. 3, Duffin, Sophie, Manhattan, 1:05.38. 4, DeVries, Alexis, Manhattan Ch, 1:05.46. 5, Polivkova, Lea, Sweet Grass, 1:05.76. 6, Sheils, Makenzie, Columbus, 1:05.79.
800: 1, Fenno, Miah, Manhattan, 2:36.40. 2, Smith, Adeline, Columbus, 2:41.99. 3, Ketchum, Kameryn, Sweet Grass, 2:42.25. 4, Hagl, Alexis, Harlowton/Ry, 2:43.97. 5, Frank, Abby, Park City, 2:44.24. 6, Lile, Natalie, Huntley Proj, 2:45.54.
1,600: 1, Hemenway, Hallie, Manhattan, 5:42.13. 2, Wood, Natalie, Sweet Grass, 5:45.47. 3, Fenley, Samantha, Harlowton/Ry, 6:09.22. 4, Frank, Abby, Park City, 6:15.63. 5, Smith, Adeline, Columbus, 6:15.68. 6, Kuntz, Margot, Red Lodge, 6:19.56.
3,200: 1, Hemenway, Hallie, Manhattan, 12:15.98. 2, Wood, Natalie, Sweet Grass, 12:26.57. 3, Hoffman, Abigail, Park City, 13:46.87. 4, Cameron, Rylee, Manhattan, 13:56.98. 5, Donally, Gretchen, Huntley Proj, 14:09.85. 6, Kombol, Kayla, Melstone, 14:25.91.
100 hurdles: 1, Severson, Olleca, Manhattan, 17.20. 2, DeVries, Alexis, Manhattan Ch, 17.74. 3, Alexander, Grace, Jefferson, 17.89. 4, Evenson, Emma, Red Lodge, 18.06. 5, McCauley, Emma, Jefferson, 18.13. 6, Konen, Emma, Twin Bridges, 18.18.
Unified 100-yard hurdles: 1, Briggs, Lillian, Park City, 23.81.
300 hurdles: 1, Severson, Olleca, Manhattan, 48.18. 2, Reimer, Brayli, Red Lodge, 49.29. 3, Alexander, Grace, Jefferson, 49.68. 4, Kuperus, Eliana, Manhattan Ch, 50.95. 5, Fenley, Samantha, Harlowton/Ry, 51.54. 6, Middleton, Rebecca, Huntley Proj, 51.82.
400 relay: 1, Sweet Grass County 'A' (Boshart, Alyssa, Aller, Aley, Finn, Bailey, Cooley, Emily), 53.33. 2, Jefferson 'A' (Alexander, Grace , Ronayne, Clare, Taylor, Savannah, Miller, Brooklyn), 53.66. 3, Manhattan Christian 'A' (Kuperus, Eliana , Bellach, Ava , VanDyken, Jadyn , DeVries, Alexis), 53.68. 4, Columbus 'A' 54.90. 5, Twin Bridges 'A' (Kaiser, Callie, Janzen, Ayla, Konen, Emma, Dale, Allie), 55.13. 6, Harlowton/Ryegate 'A' 56.14.
1,600 relay: 1, Manhattan Christian 'A' (Kuperus, Eliana , DeVries, Alexis , VanDyken, Jadyn , Bellach, Ava), 4:28.30. 2, Twin Bridges 'A' (Konen, Emma , Janzen, Ayla , Stockett, Alexandra , Dale, Allie), 4:31.99. 3, Columbus 'A' 4:33.12. 4, Manhattan 'A' (Duffin, Saige , Duffin, Sophie , Severson, Madeline, Severson, Olleca), 4:35.20. 5, Jefferson 'A' (Alexander, Grace , Stiles, Hailee , Layng, MacKenzie , Van Blaricom, Rachel), 4:38.43. 6, Harlowton/Ryegate 'A' 4:52.14.
High jump: 1, Cooley, Emily, Sweet Grass, J5-02. 2, Severson, Madeline, Manhattan, J5-00. 3, Konen, Emma, Twin Bridges, J4-10. 3, Kaiser, Callie, Twin Bridges, J4-10. 5, Fisher, Daisy, White Sulphu, J4-08. 6, Cooper, Hannah, Huntley Proj, J4-08.
Pole vault: 1, McCauley, Emma, Jefferson, J8-00. 2, Christman, Hannah, Huntley Proj, J7-06. 3, Lindeen, Delayne, Huntley Proj, J7-06. 4, Evenson, Emma, Red Lodge, J7-06. 5, Donally, Gretchen, Huntley Proj, J7-00. 6, Prester, Hailey, Manhattan Ch, J7-00.
Long jump: 1, Murphy, Macee, Huntley Proj, 16-01.50. 2, Lind, Madi, Columbus, 15-04.50. 3, Chase, Chantel, Huntley Proj, 15-01.50. 4, Kaiser, Callie, Twin Bridges, 15-00. 5, Stiles, Hailee, Jefferson, 14-11. 6, Fairchild, Morgan, Shields Vall, 14-10.75.
Triple jump: 1, Stiles, Hailee, Jefferson, J33-02.25. 2, Herzog, Lily, Reed Point/R, J32-07.50. 3, VanDyken, Jadyn, Manhattan Ch, J32-03. 4, Kaiser, Callie, Twin Bridges, J32-00.50. 5, Thurston, Kelsey, Melstone, J31-05.75. 6, Hagl, Alexis, Harlowton/Ry, J30-04.75.
Shot put: 1, Cooper, Hannah, Huntley Proj, 36-03.50. 2, Taylor, Kai, Jefferson, 33-02. 3, Pack, Hailey, Twin Bridges, 32-07. 4, Pavlik, Kaitlyn, Manhattan, 32-05. 5, McClenning, Brooke, Huntley Proj, 32-00. 6, Cooley, Emily, Sweet Grass, 31-10.
Discus: 1, Sedgwick, Tristen, Huntley Proj, 113-01. 2, McClenning, Brooke, Huntley Proj, 110-02. 3, Taylor, Kai, Jefferson, 92-08. 4, Guffey, Siera, Fromberg, 91-09. 5, Stockett, Bailey, Twin Bridges, 89-11. 6, Rehder, Lainey, Red Lodge, 84-08.
Javelin: 1, Frank, Kitrie, Red Lodge, 113-06. 2, Sedgwick, Tristen, Huntley Proj, 109-06. 3, Frank, Abby, Park City, 106-06. 4, Stockett, Bailey, Twin Bridges, 103-06. 5, Bertolino, Bentley, Roberts, 91-01. 6, Peterson, Greta, Huntley Proj, 90-02.
Boys
Team scores: Huntley Project 105, Jefferson 70, Manhattan 61, Red Lodge 58, Harlowton-Ryegate 44, Twin Bridges 37, Manhattan Christian 29, White Sulphur Springs 26, Reed Point-Rapelje 24, Park City 22, Harrison 14, Gardiner 9, Roberts 6, Bridger 6, Melstone 6, Columbus 4, Big Timber 3.
100 meters: 1, Jetmore, Jay, Red Lodge, 11.80. 2, Swan, Michael, Manhattan, 11.85. 3, Davis, Shaw, White Sulphu, 11.98. 4, Buchanan, Stanley, Huntley Proj, 12.13. 5, Fitzpatrick, Chase, Twin Bridges, 12.16. 6, Donally, Luke, Huntley Proj, 12.27.
200: 1, Davis, Shaw, White Sulphu, 23.94. 2, Smith, Tate, Twin Bridges, 24.31. 3, Hiner, Romulus, Harlowton/Ry, 24.40. 4, Woldstad, Colter, Harlowton/Ry, 24.42. 5, Zimdars, Garrett, Park City, 24.54. 6, Mcgillvary, Gage, Sweet Grass, 25.29.
400: 1, Swan, Michael, Manhattan, 52.13. 2, Jetmore, Jay, Red Lodge, 52.52. 3, Zimdars, Garrett, Park City, 54.42. 4, Hiner, Romulus, Harlowton/Ry, 56.22. 5, Mcgillvary, Gage, Sweet Grass, 56.81. 6, Lindeen, Wylee, Huntley Proj, 58.40.
800: 1, Kenney, Matt, Manhattan Ch, 2:07.51. 2, Graves, Kevin, Huntley Proj, 2:08.39. 3, Nelson, Alex, Huntley Proj, 2:10.34. 4, Barney, Wyatt, Manhattan, 2:11.72. 5, Meeker, Luke, Manhattan, 2:14.31. 6, Story, Wyatt, Park City, 2:18.30.
1,600: 1, Graves, Kevin, Huntley Proj, 4:58.34. 2, Meeker, Luke, Manhattan, 5:08.94.3, Walhof Jr, Devan, Manhattan Ch, 5:09.08. 4, Vesbach, Elias, Columbus, 5:12.54. 5, Williams, Bryce, Joliet, 5:13.74. 6, Kenney, Matt, Manhattan Ch,5:16.96.
3,200: 1, Arthun, Oren, Manhattan Ch, 10:29.54. 2, Fenley, Ryan, Harlowton/Ry, 11:14.42. 3, Vanderby, Layne, Manhattan, 11:14.62. 4, Quick, Elijah, Red Lodge, 11:16.86. 5, Operman, Zander, Gardiner, 11:18.02. 6, Blanchard, Carson, Manhattan, 11:26.75.
110 hurdles: 1, Bouchard, Noah, Huntley Proj, 15.44. 2, Morris, Braden, Jefferson, 16.36. 3, Smith, Tate, Twin Bridges, 16.38. 4, Root, Dylan, Jefferson, 16.71. 5, Quenzer, Skyler, Red Lodge, 17.61. 6, Lindeen, Dawson, Huntley Proj, 18.00.
300 hurdles: 1, Visser, Joey, Jefferson, 41.96. 2, Morris, Braden, Jefferson, 42.37. 3, Smith, Tate, Twin Bridges, 42.54. 4, Lindeen, Dawson, Huntley Proj, 44.24. 5, Root, Dylan, Jefferson, 44.89. 6, Zimdars, Stockton, Park City, 44.96.
400 relay: 1, Huntley Project 'A' (Lindeen, Dawson, Buchanan, Stanley, Burns, Mitchell, Bouchard, Noah), 45.56. 2, Jefferson 'A' (Shultz, Rutger, Stock, Riley , Morris, Braden , Visser, Joey), 45.59. 3, Park City 'A' (Stepper, Holden, Zimdars, Stockton, Gauthier, Jake, Zimdars, Garrett), 47.08. 4, Red Lodge 'A' 47.29. 5, Harlowton/Ryegate 'A' 48.42. 6, Shields Valley 'A' (Flatt, Cole, Flatt, Dylan, Acosta, Kaden , Jenkins, Aidan), 48.57.
1,600 relay: 1, Manhattan 'A' (Barney, Wyatt, Cantalupo, Payden , Swan, Michael, Droge, Wyatt), 3:44.81. 2, Jefferson 'A' (Morris, Braden , Shultz, Rutger, Dietz, Will, Root, Dylan), 3:49.86. 3, Red Lodge 'A' 3:51.88. 4, Harlowton/Ryegate 'A' 3:55.22. 5, White Sulphur Springs 'A'3:55.53. 6, Manhattan Christian 'A' (Walhof Jr, Devan , Amunrud, Seth , Carlson, Sam, Kenney, Matt), 3:57.15.
High jump: 1, Bouchard, Noah, Huntley Proj, J6-06. 2, Keating, Chase, Reed Point/R, J5-10. 3, Kombol, Tyler, Melstone, J5-08. 4, Kosel, Benjamin, Roberts, J5-08. 5, Blatter, Cole, Harlowton/Ry, J5-06. 5, Glennie, Angus, Harlowton/Ry, J5-06.
Pole vault: 1, Lindeen, Dawson, Huntley Proj, J11-06. 2, Donally, Luke, Huntley Proj, J11-06. 3, Jacobsen, Spencer, Red Lodge, J11-00. 4, Jetmore, Jay, Red Lodge, J10-00. 5, Allen, Joe, Roberts, J10-00. 6, Adams, Nathan, Manhattan Ch, J9-06.
Long jump: 1, Bouchard, Noah, Huntley Proj, 20-10.25. 2, Swan, Michael, Manhattan, 20-09. 3, Keating, Chase, Reed Point/R, 20-01.25. 4, Cima, Luke, Harrison, 19-11.50. 5, Woldstad, Colter, Harlowton/Ry, 19-10.25. 6, Fitzpatrick, Chase, Twin Bridges, 19-06.
Triple jump: 1, Keating, Chase, Reed Point/R, J42-08.25. 2, Morris, Braden, Jefferson, J42-01. 3, Buessing, Jacob, Bridger, J39-07.25. 4, Jones, Wyatt, Manhattan, J39-05. 5, Cima, Luke, Harrison, J38-07.25. 6, Woldstad, Colter, Harlowton/Ry, J38-07.25.
Shot put: 1, Buchanan, Stanley, Huntley Proj, 49-01.25. 2, Rykal, Wade, Jefferson, 46-06. 3, Kerr, Kaden, White Sulphu, 45-04.75. 4, Mann, Corby, Red Lodge, 43-11.75. 5, Selman, Stran, Huntley Proj, 41-02. 6, Kessler, Ben, Park City, 41-01.75.
Discus: 1, Mann, Corby, Red Lodge, 133-08. 2, Cima, Luke, Harrison, 128-05. 3, Rose, Taylor, Gardiner, 126-08. 4, Rykal, Wade, Jefferson, 124-05. 5, Schlepp, Ethan, White Sulphu, 123-11. 6, Kessler, Ben, Park City, 118-10.
Javelin: 1, Todhunter, Jason, Harlowton/Ry, 156-11. 2, Kaiser, Matthew, Twin Bridges, 148-06. 3, Fitzpatrick, Chase, Twin Bridges, 147-05. 4, Kessler, Ben, Park City, 146-01. 5, Morris, Braden, Jefferson, 126-00. 6, Rose, Taylor, Gardiner, 125-03.