MANHATTAN — Three times in the fourth quarter Friday night Dillon’s JV closed to within one possession, and three times Manhattan fended off the rally.
Ainsley Shipman converted a turnover into points with 5:35 left in the contest to draw the Beavers within 38-37. But Manhattan closed out the game on a 12-2 run to post its first win of the season.
Pralie Duffin scored a game- high 16 points to lead the Tigers to a 50-39 victory on Day 1 of the Manhattan Bank Tip Off Tournament.
“I thought we did a great job as far as not panicking when they made a run us,” Manhattan coach Mikal Herron said. “I wasn’t happy with our offensive execution. Our shooting percentage was not great and a lot of them were shots that we should have made … that’s going to be one of our focuses this week in practice is making sure that we convert on the easy points that we should have.”
While seven different players scored in the contest, the Tigers rode their defense to victory. They limited Dillon to just four points in the second quarter en route to a 26-16 halftime lead, and only allowed one field goal over the final five minutes of the contest.
“We started out in a press and they made some adjustments, and we didn’t adjust as well as we should have. But I thought our halfcourt defense, we did a good job tonight. We did a little better job of blocking out than we did in our first game, so we just need to continue to build on those things.”
Jasmine Grossman finished with eight points for the Tigers, while Ella Halvorson had seven.
Saturday, three players scored in double figures as the Tigers rode a big second half to a 74-46 victory against Gardiner.
“Played well the second half and everything came together,” said Herron. “We struggled to get in a groove the first half.”
Manhattan (2-1) led 35-28 at the break and then outscored the Bruins 39-18 in the second half. Halvorson scored 11 of her team-high 19 points after halftime.
“We need to continue to work on offensive execution,” said Herron. “Was happy with how we were able to keep our composure and capitalize in the second half.”
Manhattan 50, Dillon JV 39
Dillon JV 12 4 12 11 - 39
Manhattan 17 9 9 15 - 50
DILLON JV - Jordyn Walker 3 0-0 7, Abigail Brevig 0 0-0 0, Kassidy Broeas 0 0-0 0, Madalen Shipman 4 1-3 12, Abi Deffenbaugh 0 0-0 0, Emily Hansen 0 0-0 0, Ainsley Shipman 5 0-1 12, Bri Williams 1 0-0 2, Murphy Gaatsch 3 0-3 6. Totals: 16 1-7 39.
MANHATTAN (1-1) - Amy Grevious 1 1-2 4, Madeline Severson 2 1-2 5, Sophie Duffin 2 0-0 5, Olleca Severson 0 0-0 0, Ariah Carrier 0 0-0 0, Pralie Duffin 8 0-0 16, Jasmine Grossman 3 1-5 8, Ella Halvorson 2 3-4 7, Ruby Stenberg 0 0-0 0, Hallie Hemenway 2 1-6 5. Totals: 20 7-19 50.
3-point goals: Dil 6 (M. Shipman 3, A. Shipman 2, Walker 1), Man 3 (Grevious 1, S. Duffin 1, Grossman 1).
Manhattan 74, Gardiner 46
Gardiner 17 11 12 6 - 46
Manhattan 11 24 19 20 - 74
GARDINER (0-2) - Leah Veress 0 2-2 2, Alexis McDonald 0 4-4 4, Kendra Long 2 1-3 5, Bailey Furhmann 1 0-0 2, Chase Cunningham 1 0-0 2, Miya Ross 0 0-0 0, Josie Thomas 2 0-0 4, Izzy Rodman 0 0-0 0, Sophia Darr 8 7-10 27. Totals: 14 14-19 46.
MANHATTAN (2-1) - Amy Grevious 4 2-2 10, Madeline Severson 2 3-4 7, Kit Wiersema 0 1-2 1, Sophie Duffin 1 0-0 2, Olleca Severson 4 0-0 10, Ariah Carrier 0 1-2 1, Pralie Duffin 4 0-0 8, Jasmine Grossman 4 0-0 9, Ella Halvorson 8 3-5 19, Cayli Chapman 0 0-0 0, Adele Didriksen 0 0-0 0, Ruby Stenberg 0 0-0 0, Hallie Hemenway 3 1-2 7. Totals: 27 11-17 74.
3-point goals: Gar 4 (Darr 4), Man 3 (O. Severson 2, Grossman 1).