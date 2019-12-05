Following the best season in program history, Manhattan’s football team was well represented when All-State and all-conference honors were recently announced.
The Tigers boasted three All-State players in seniors Kyle Hotvedt, Spencer Oldenberger and Lane Veltkamp. The trio helped the team post an 11-1 record en route to reaching the state Class B championship game for the first time in school history.
Overall, there were a dozen Manhattan players who were recognized for their efforts. Manhattan went unbeaten in the Southern B conference and advanced to the postseason for a fifth consecutive season.
“Really proud of the kids who made all-conference and All-State,” Manhattan coach Chris Grabowska said. “Every player on the list deserves everything they got and it couldn’t happen to a group of better kids.”
Veltkamp was also a first team all-conference selection at quarterback and defensive back. He completed 64 percent of his passes for 1,821 yards with 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and rushed for 1,142 yards and 13 scores.
Hotvedt was a first team selection at receiver and defensive back. He led the team with 43 receptions for 649 yards and nine touchdowns, and had seven pass break ups and four interceptions in the secondary.
Oldenberger was a first team selection at offensive and defensive linemen. He led the team with 7.5 sacks and had 16 tackles for loss.
Manhattan’s other first team selections on offense were seniors Caleb Randall (center) and Garrit Weeda (running back), while Sampson Martinson was a second team selection at lineman. Junior Gabriel Delgatty was a second team honoree at tight end.
Weeda averaged 6.2 yards per carry in leading Manhattan with 1,342 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns, while Delgatty caught 42 passes for a team-best 692 yards and six scores.
On the defensive side of the ball, senior Josh Dyk (defensive end) and junior Toby Veltkamp (linebacker) were first team selections. Earning second team honors were Caden Holgate (defensive back) and Martenson (linebacker).
Toby Veltkamp and Holgate combined to break up 22 passes and intercept six passes, while Martenson had six sacks and nine tackles for loss.
Manhattan also had two players honored for their special teams play. Junior Isaac Richardson was selected first team punter, while kicker Jose Molina was named to the second team.
“Each player worked for and earned every reward given to them, and each kid would tell you that it was a total team effort and without the team they would not have been able to do what they did,” said Grabowska.
Three Forks, which finished with an 0-8 record, had one player recognized in Levi Wagner. The freshman was a second team selection at running back and linebacker.
Southern B
All-State
Lane Veltkamp, Manhattan, Sr.; Spencer Oldenburger, Manhattan, Sr.; Jaden Lamb, Townsend, Sr.; Coen Guisti, Jefferson, Sr.; Avery Stiles, Jefferson, Sr.; Colby Martinez, Columbus, Soph; Kyle Hotvedt, Manhattan, Sr.; Rick Preece, Columbus, Sr.; Gavin Vandenarce, Townsend, Soph; Jaxson Yanzick, Jefferson, Sr.
All-Conference Offense
Center - First team: Caleb Randall, Manhattan, Sr. Second team: Wade Leachman, Townsend, Sr.
LINEMAN - Frist team: Spencer Oldenburger, Manhattan, Sr; Jaden Lamb, Townsend, Sr.; Coen Guisti, Jefferson, Sr.; Ricky Preece, Columbus, Sr. Second team: Sampson Martinson, Manhattan, Sr.; Dylan Smith, Whtiehall, Jr.; Cody Stene, Big Timber, Sr.; Derek Nygaard, Jefferson, Sr.
TIGHT END - First team: Gabe Delgatty, Manhattan, Jr. Second team: Keegan Goddard, Columbus, Sr.
RECEIVER - First team: Colby Martinez, Columbus, Soph; Kyle Hotvedt, Manhattan, Sr. Second team: Gavin Vandenacre, Townsend, Soph; Tegan Robbins, Whitehall, Jr.
RUNNING BACK - First team: Garrit Weeda, Manhattan, Sr.; Jaxson Yanzick, Jefferson, Sr. Second team: Braeden Stosich, Big Timber, Sr.; Levi Wagner, Three Forks, Frosh.
QUARTERBACK - First team: Lane Veltkamp, Manhattan, Sr.; Caden Meier, Columbus, Soph.
All-Conference Defense
DEFENSIVE END - First team: Jaden Lamb, Townsend, Sr.; Josh Dyk, Manhattan, Sr. Second team: Derek Nygaard, Jefferson, Sr.; Dylan Smith, Whitehall, Jr.
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN - First team: Spencer Oldenburger, Manhattan, Sr.; Coen Guisti, Jefferson, Sr. Second team: Ricky Preece, Columbus, Sr.; Cody Stene, Big Timber, Sr.
LINEBACKER - First team: Toby Veltkamp, Manhattan, Jr.; Keegan Goddard, Columbus, Jr.; Jake Genger, Jeffers, Soph; Wade Leachman, Townsend, Jr. Second team: Tegan Robbins, Whitehall, Jr.; Sampson Martenson, Manhattan, Sr.; Jaxson Yanzick, Jefferson, Sr.; Levi Wagner, Three Forks, Soph.
DEFENSIVE BACK - First team: Avery Stiles, Jefferson, Sr.; Gavin Vandenacre, Townsend, Soph; Kyle Hotvedt, Manhattan, Sr.; Lane Veltkamp, Manhattan, Sr. Second team: Colby Martinez, Columbus, Soph; Brendan Wagner, Whitehall, Soph; Tanner Cook, Columbus, Sr.; Caden Holgate, Manhattan, Jr.
Special Teams
KICKER - First team: Nate Hill, Townsend, Sr. Second team: Jose Molina, Manhattan, Sr.
PUNTER - First team: Isaac Richardson,
Manhattan, Jr. Second team: James Nathan, Jefferson, Sr.
KICK RETURN - First team: Jaxson Yanzick, Jefferson, Sr. Second team: Tegan Robbins, Whitehall, Jr.
ATHLETE - First team: Avery Stiles, Jefferson, Sr. Second team: Dawson Sweat, Townsend, Frosh.