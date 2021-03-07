After the 14-point lead evaporated, and as Huntley Project tied the game early in the fourth quarter, a pair of seniors stepped up when needed most.
Tate Bowler hit a jumper inside the free throw line out of a time out to put Manhattan back in front, and then he combined with Caden Holgate to make eight free throws down the stretch.
That clutch shot, as well as the key free throw shooting, lifted the Tigers to a 43-39 victory against Huntley Project in the Southern B Divisional championship game. It’s the first divisional title for the program since 2003.
“These kids never quit, they went on a big run to get back in the game,” Manhattan coach Wes Kragt said. “We got a timeout, set up a play for Bowler, he knocked down the shot and we never gave up the lead from there.”
Manhattan (17-2) had clinched a berth to the state Class B tournament Friday with a semifinal victory against Colstrip. State begins Wednesday back in First Interstate Bank at MetraPark, and it will be the program’s trip to state since 2012.
The Tigers had taken a 28-14 lead with 2:12 left in the third quarter after Holgate buried his second consecutive 3. But Huntley Project countered with a 14-0 run to tie the game with 6:45 remaining in the contest.
“Caden knocked down two big 3-point shots in the third quarter and him and Bowler helped us finish the game with some big free throws,” said Kragt. “This team works harder then any team I have ever had and I’m very grateful to be their coach.”
Manhattan’s defense limited the Red Devils to nine first half points and held Noah Bouchard, a 6-foot-7 post, to two points. While Bouchard finished with a game-high 22, Kragt noted the defensive effort of Sven Stenberg.
“Stenberg did a great job on their best player Bouchard,” he said. “(Corban) Johnson also shut down (Jake) Fox. Overall just a great team defensive effort.”
Fox, a 6-foot-6 forward, scored just six points.
Bouchard sparked the Red Devils’ comeback during the run between the third and fourth quarters. He began it was a pair of free throws and then sank a desperation heave from about three quarters the length of the court to trim the deficit to 28-22 entering the fourth quarter.
After Fox scored the first points of the final frame for Huntley Project, Bouchard converted a steal into a dunk, and then Fox converted two free throws to knot the game at 28.
While Bowler and Holgate helped Manhattan regain the momentum, Evan Douma added big bucket midway through the fourth and made 1 of 2 free attempts with 2:26 remaining.
Holgate tallied a team-high 17 points before fouling out, while Bowler had nine and Douma six.
“It was a grind out game for us,” said Kragt. “We played such good defense throughout this tournament and that’s what put us over the top.”
Manhattan, which stretched its win streak to eight entering the state tournament, did not allow an opponent to score more than 43 points in the tournament.
Manhattan 43, Huntley Project 39
Huntley Project 2 7 13 17 - 39
Manhattan 10 9 9 15 - 43
HUNTLEY PROJECT (15-5) - Brandon Geck 1 2-2 4, Jey Hofer 0 2-2 2, David Wohlfeil 0 0-0 0, Tim Rose 2 1-2 5, Jake Fox 2 2-2 6, Noah Bouchard 7 5-6 22, Connor Cook 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 12-14 39.
MANHATTAN (17-2) - Caden Holgate 3 8-10 18, Colter Barta 0 0-0 0, Finn Tesoro 2 0-2 5, Tate Bowler 3 3-4 9, Evan Douma 2 2-4 6, Corban Johnson 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Jones 1 1-2 4, Sven Stenberg 0 0-0 0, Markus Fenno 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 14-22 43.
3-point goals: HP 3 (Bouchard 3), Man 5 (Holgate 3, Tesoro, Jones).